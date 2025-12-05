Gorilla Technology Honoured with 2025 Nobel Sustainability Trust Nomination for Leadership in Implementation

Gorilla Technology Honoured with 2025 Nobel Sustainability Trust Nomination for Leadership in Implementation

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, is proud to share that its Chairman and CEO Jay Chandan was formally nominated for the 2025 Nobel Sustainability Trust "Sustainability Award" in the category of "Leadership in Implementation".

The nomination reflects international acknowledgement of Gorilla's work in sustainable smart city transformation and long-term environmental innovation.

"Being nominated by the Nobel Sustainability Trust, is a lifetime honour which stands as a reminder that the work we are doing in sustainable digital infrastructure carries real weight and real responsibility," said Mr. Chandan. "Sustainability is not a slogan for us. It is the way we design technology, the way we build nations and the way we measure long term impact for communities around the world. I extend my sincere thanks to Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust, and Tracy Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Nobel Sustainability Trust, for this recognition. Their leadership inspires all of us who are trying to build a future that is intelligent secure and sustainable in equal measure."

Gorilla remains focused on building intelligent, secure resilient digital infrastructure that strengthens national sustainability objectives. The company's commitment to responsible innovation and the protection of natural ecosystems includes its continued involvement in the O.N.E. Amazon Impact Fund, a groundbreaking initiative that transforms biome conservation into a market-driven investment opportunity.

"This nomination reinforces our ambition to push new frontiers in sustainability driven technology," added Mr. Chandan. "We take this recognition with gratitude and determination as we continue to build solutions that support a more prosperous, environmentally secure future."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
GRRR@redchip.com

Public Relations Contact:

Samantha Dowd
Prosek Partners
GRRR@prosek.com

https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277036

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

