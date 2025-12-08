Gorilla Technology Group Completes Strategic Investment in Real-Time Infrastructure Intelligence Leader Astrikos.ai

Investment will enhance Gorilla's AI infrastructure offerings and strengthen its global footprint, supporting growth across India, USA and UAE

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the "Company"), a global solution provider in AI-driven Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced its strategic investment into Astrikos.ai, a fast-growing infrastructure intelligence company that specialises in real-time monitoring, prediction, and optimisation for critical national systems.

As an emerging leader in real-time infrastructure intelligence, the Company believes Astrikos.ai will enhance Gorilla's video intelligence stack, smart city architecture, and GPU-as-a-Service data centre model. From an initial position as a significant minority investor in Astrikos.ai, Gorilla has an option to materially increase its equity ownership.

"Astrikos.ai gives us a springboard into the United Arab Emirates, the USA, and India-all leading technology markets," said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla. "By joining forces with Astrikos.ai, we combine their deep Indian presence and infrastructure intelligence engine with our proven delivery across the Middle East and Asia. We can deliver AI-ready national infrastructure at scale and move decisively into markets that are expanding at historic speed."

The transaction strengthens Gorilla's position in India's fast-growing, AI-ready digital infrastructure market and unlocks an immediate technology advantage for GPU-rich data centres, smart cities, and national-scale systems.

India's AI-optimised data centre market is forecast to grow from $1.19 billion in 2025 to more than $3.10 billion by 2030, with a sustained growth rate above 20%. The broader data centre industry is expected to reach $21.8 billion by 2030, driven by AI adoption and data localisation.

"Astrikos.ai's platform is one of the most capable real-time infrastructure intelligence engines we have seen," said Dr. Rajesh Natarajan, Chief Technology Officer of Gorilla. "India's data centre capacity is projected to rise rapidly from roughly 1.7 gigawatts today to as much as 8 gigawatts by 2030, which will demand predictive optimisation, continuous telemetry, intelligent security, and integrated SOC/NOC capability. Gorilla now offers all of this as a single integrated platform. The technical synergy is immediate, and it positions us to execute at national scale in all our core target markets."

Headquartered in Bangaluru, India, Astrikos.ai's technology has been deployed across multiple marquee programmes, including state-level smart city platforms, the New Indian Parliament complex and major international infrastructure initiatives in the Middle East.

"India is moving through a profound infrastructure expansion cycle, and the demand for AI-driven intelligence is rising across every sector," said Chinmaya Hegde, Chief Executive Officer of Astrikos.ai. "By combining Astrikos.ai's real-time prediction optimisation and infrastructure analytics with Gorilla's data centre vision, video intelligence, and global deployment capabilities, we create a powerful platform that can serve India today and global markets tomorrow. The cross-pollination of our technologies allows us to deliver smarter, faster, and more resilient AI infrastructure. This partnership is not only transformational for India; it creates a global blueprint that we will take to market in the months ahead."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Data Centres, Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies. Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

About Astrikos.ai

Headquartered in Bengaluru, India, Astrikos is a fast-growing infrastructure intelligence company that specialises in real-time monitoring, prediction, and optimisation for critical national systems. Astrikos delivers advanced AI-driven solutions across large-scale public infrastructure, smart cities, industry 4.0/5.0, government estates, data centres, utilities, transport (airports, rail and seaports) and complex-built environments. Astrikos' technology has been deployed across multiple marquee programmes, including state-level smart city platforms, the New Indian Parliament complex and major international infrastructure initiatives in the Middle East. These deployments demonstrate our ability to meet the stringent requirements of national programmes that demand precision security and continuous availability. By unifying data across sensor networks, building systems and operational centres, Astrikos enables governments and enterprises to improve efficiency, reduce cost, strengthen security and accelerate their digital transformation.

For more information please visit: Astrikos.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "might" and "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include, without limitation, projections regarding the market size, CAGR, and capacity growth of the data centre and AI sectors in India and globally.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results, including but not limited to: the possibility that the projected market growth described in third-party reports may not materialize; risks related to the integration of Astrikos.ai's technology; our ability to convert our pipeline; and other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025. Market data used in this release relies on third-party analyst reports which are subject to change and have not been independently verified by the Company. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Public Relations Contact:
Samantha Dowd
Prosek Partners
GRRR@prosek.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
1-407-644-4256
GRRR@redchip.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277253

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

