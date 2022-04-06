The Property adjoins First Mining Gold's Springpole Project one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Canada at 3.8Moz probable reservesGoldON Resources Ltd. is pleased to announce Prospectair Geosurveys has commenced a property-wide, heliborne, high-resolution magnetometer survey at its Springpole East property in the Red Lake Mining District of Northwestern Ontario .Figure 1: Regional map showing Springpole ...

GLD:CA