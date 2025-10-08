Goldmoney Inc. Announces Results of 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

GoldMoney Inc. (TSX: XAU,OTC:XAUMF) (US: XAUMF) ("Goldmoney" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), held virtually on October 7, 2025. A total of 7,699,774 common shares, representing 60.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were represented at the meeting.

All five (5) directors proposed by management were elected to the Company's board for the ensuing year. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Director Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld %
Roy Sebag 6,686,014 99.6 27,864 0.4
James Turk 6,684,464 99.6 29,414 0.4
Mahendra Naik 6,665,147 99.3 48,731 0.7
Stefan Wieler 6,509,746 97.0 204,132 3.0
Andres Finkielsztain 6,664,014 99.3 49,864 0.7

Shareholders also voted in favour of appointing BDO Canada LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors to fix their remuneration. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Votes in Favour % Votes Withheld %
7,667,429 99.6 32,345 0.4

 

At the Meeting, the unallocated entitlements under the Company's stock option and restricted share unit plans were also approved by a resolution of members of the Company. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted in person and by proxy:

Votes in Favour % Votes Against %
6,432,332 95.8 281,546 4.2

 

About GoldMoney Inc.

GoldMoney Inc. (TSX: XAU,OTC:XAUMF) specializes in the investment and custody of enduring real assets. Through its subsidiaries, the Company offers precious metals trading services to clients, including secure custody and storage solutions. Goldmoney also maintains diversified interests in property investment and jewelry manufacturing. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

Media and Investor Relations inquiries:

Sean Ty
Chief Financial Officer
GoldMoney Inc.
+1 647 250 7098

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to certain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may", "potential" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. All information other than information regarding historical fact, which addresses activities, events or developments that GoldMoney Inc. believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information does not constitute historical fact but reflects the current expectations the Company regarding future results or events based on information that is currently available. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking information will not occur. Such forward-looking information in this release speak only as of the date hereof.

Forward-looking information in this release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: board and senior management composition for the Company, engagements with auditors, service times for transactions on the Goldmoney network, growth of the Company's business, expected results of operations, and the market for the Company's products and services and competitive conditions. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: shareholder support for the Company's management; the Company's operating history; history of operating losses; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; fluctuations in the market price of the Company's common shares; the effect of government regulation and compliance on the Company and the industry; legal and regulatory change and uncertainty; jurisdictional factors associated with international operations; foreign restrictions on the Company's operations; product development and rapid technological change; dependence on technical infrastructure; protection of intellectual property; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; network security risks; risk of system failure or inadequacy; the Company's ability to manage rapid growth; competition; the ability to identify opportunities for growth internally and through acquisitions and strategic relationships on terms which are economic or at all; effectiveness of the Company's risk management and internal controls; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; uninsurable, uninsured and underinsured losses; theft & risk of physical harm to personnel; precious metal trading risks; and volatility of precious metals prices & public interest in precious metals investment; and those risks set out in the Company's most recently filed annual information form and other regulatory filings, available on SEDAR+. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

