Goldcliff Advances Drill Target Definition at Kettle Valley with 12 Metres of Continuous Gold Mineralization

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / George Sanders, President of Goldcliff Resource Corporation ("Goldcliff" or the "Company") (TSXV:GCN,OTC:GCFFF)(OTC PINK:GCFFF), reports that the Company has received assay results from its April 2026 hand trenching program at the Kettle Valley gold-silver project near Rock Creek, British Columbia. Highlights include a quartz-calcite breccia vein sample grading 2.886 g/t gold (Au) and 130 g/t silver (Ag) in Trench 4, and a continuous mineralized interval in Trench 1 averaging 0.646 g/t Au over 12 metres.

The trenching program was designed to follow up on previously identified gold-silver targets within the North Cliff Zone through detailed geological mapping and systematic sampling of newly exposed bedrock.

Program Highlights

  • 8 trenches completed totaling 84 metres

  • Individual trench lengths ranged from 5.2 to 22 metres

  • Shallow overburden, generally less than 30-35 cm, enabled efficient bedrock exposure

  • 49 trench rock samples collected

  • 8 additional prospecting samples collected from previously unsampled areas

All eight trenches returned anomalous gold and silver values, with five trenches containing intervals exceeding 0.20 g/t Au.

Trench 1 Returns Continuous Gold Mineralization

Trench 1, located in the northern portion of the North Cliff Zone, returned six consecutive two metre chip samples grading: 0.953 g/t Au, 1.016 g/t Au, 0.291 g/t Au, 0.352 g/t Au, 0.999 g/t Au, and 0.263 g/t Au, for an average grade of 0.646 g/t Au across 12 metres.

This trench is situated near previously reported surface samples that returned 0.443 g/t Au and 2.701 g/t Au, further supporting the continuity of gold mineralization within this portion of the North Cliff Zone.

Additional Trench Results

Trench 2 returned a two metre interval grading 0.346 g/t Au, located near a previous surface sample that assayed 0.595 g/t Au.

Trench 3 returned a 1.1-metre interval grading 0.249 g/t Au.

Trenches 5 and 6, located along the eastern slope of the North Cliff Zone, returned:

  • 0.422 g/t Au and 21.28 g/t Ag across 1.8 metres

  • 0.246 g/t Au and 13.16 g/t Ag across 1.5 metres

These trenches continue to demonstrate elevated silver values and silver-to-gold ratios relative to other areas of the zone. All trenches were samples by continuous chips over the reported sample interval.

High-Grade Gold-Silver Breccia Vein Identified

A quartz-calcite breccia vein exposed downslope west of Trench 4 returned 2.887 g/t Au and 130 g/t Ag across the 0.3-metre exposure. The elevated gold and silver grades, together with the silver-to-gold ratio, are consistent with nearby historical sample KV21-35, which returned 2.62 g/t Au and 181 g/t Ag.

Additional Sampling

Prospecting samples collected during the program returned anomalous values of up to 0.390 g/t Au and 13 g/t Ag. The trenching results will be incorporated into ongoing drill targeting and support refinement of the geological model in the North Cliff Zone.

In early May, Goldcliff initiated an expanded prospecting and surface sampling program designed to increase sample density in and around areas of previously limited coverage. Results from this work are pending and will be reported upon receipt and compilation. To date in the North Cliff Zone, rock samples with grades exceeding 0.200 g/t Au extend over a north-south range of 300 metres, an east-west range of 175 metres and a vertical range of 50 metres.

Qualified Person

Warner Gruenwald, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Gruenwald is an independent consulting geologist to the Company.

For further information, please contact George W. Sanders, President, at 250-764-8879, toll free at 1-866-769-4802 or email at sanders@goldcliff.com.

Goldcliff Resource Corporation

Per: "George W. Sanders"

George W. Sanders, President

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Goldcliff Resource Corp.



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