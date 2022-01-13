Precious Metals Investing News
Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the purchase of the Sheep Trail Group of patented claims and reports the initial sampling results from these claims. The patented ground, covering 113.2 acres, is immediately east of the Banner patented claims (Figure 1). It encompasses an extensively altered and mineralized zone which has been traced for over 1.2 kilometres within the Sheep Trail block, forming a portion of the approximately 10km North Oatman trend the Company is exploring at Gold Chain. Widespread, shallow mine workings (pre-1920) can be seen throughout the claim block. Preliminary grab samples of mine dumps have yielded up to 51.9 gt Au and rock chip samples have returned up to 2.0 metres at 20.4 gt Au.

The Company's Gold Chain Project in Arizona is now comprised of 15 patented claims, covering approximately 264 acres and 361 lode claims on BLM land comprising about 7,180 acres (2,907 Ha).

Mr. Derek Macpherson, President & CEO stated, "The 51.9 g/t gold value is the highest-grade sample to date from the Gold Chain project. The Sheep Trail block is the last of three critical blocks acquired by Gold79 Mines which collectively form the nucleus of our Gold Chain project. This is the first time that these patented claims and the surrounding lode claims have been consolidated by a single operator explaining the lack of modern exploration despite its excellent location and widespread gold mineralization." Mr. Macpherson continued, "Our focus now at Gold Chain is boots on the ground exploration and geophysics covering the entire project in early 2022 in preparation for the next round of drilling."

Figure 1: Perimeter of the Gold Chain claim block showing project areas, acquired patented blocks and gold-in-rock values.

Terms of Sheep Trail Acquisition

Gold79 USA Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed the acquisition from a private vendor of a 100% interest in the 113.2 acre patented claim block with a cash payment of US$250,000. There are no royalties associated with these claims and there are no further payments owing to the vendor of these patented claims.

Sheep Trail Geology

The generalized geology of the Sheep Trail claim block is shown in Figure 2 along with the results from the initial rock sampling program. Geologic highlights include:

  • Widespread quartz veinlets and stockwork (Figure 3) are contained within a structural corridor (damage zones) historically referred to as the Sheep Trail ledge which is a Type A vein (see Gold79 press release; June 22, 2021) where veins and veinlets are parallel to the rhyolite dike complex at the footwall contact with the Precambrian granite and internally between distinct phases of the dike complex.
  • Broad zones of moderate to strong quartz-illite-pyrite alteration of the rhyolite hosting irregular 'damage zones' of quartz-chalcedony veining.
  • Minor historical mining, i.e. pits, adits and stopes, on narrow (0.5 to 2.0 m wide) veins both parallel (Type A) and perpendicular (Type B) to the rhyolite contacts.
  • Increased fracturing and veining at the 'elbow.'
  • Strong quartz-illite-pyrite (iron oxides) at the 'elbow' between the Sheep Trail and Red Hill ledges and consistent with concealed gold mineralization at depth within the 'elbow.'

Initial work suggests that the Red Hill Ledge passes south of the Sheep Trail claim block while the Sheep Trail Ledge extends westerly into the Banner claims and has been documented to be about 100 metres below the Red Hill structure. The Sheep Trail claims are positioned on what we refer to as the "elbow" where there is a pronounced bend in the felsic dike swarm from N40oW to N85oW, or about 45o. The cause of this bend is not understood but later, pre-mineral strike-slip movement along the dike - Precambrian contact likely resulted in broad 'damage' zones which were later filled by the gold-bearing events in the HW of the Sheep Trail Ledge. Between the two structural corridors at the 'elbow,' a large zone within the rhyolite dike complex has been strongly altered to illite + pyrite (now iron oxides). The 'elbow,' between the two ledges, is considered a first-order target and will receive immediate attention (Figure 2).

Preliminary Rock Sampling

A total of 90 rock samples have been collected within and adjacent to the Sheep Trail claim block and along the widely fractured and veined rhyolite and Precambrian granite. Initial sampling was designed to provide a basis for the acquisition and was reconnaissance in nature. Sampling included prospect piles and dumps along with mineralized outcrops over a strike length of about 1.5 kilometres (Figure 2). Mineral styles were highly variable and ranged from discrete veins up to 2 metres of quartz-chalcedony-calcite to quartz stockwork and breccia to micro-veinlets in silicified rhyolite.

Gold values ranged up to 51.9 g/t Au with the highest values associated with fine-grained, sucrosic lime- to olive-green quartz and chalcedony (Figure 4). Adularia, which is widely observed along the Tyro vein system, as well as the Oatman district, was not observed within the Sheep Trail area; bladed calcite or 'lattice' texture is widespread in areas hosting higher gold values. The distribution of gold values is presented below in Table 1. The high percentage of values exceeding 10 g/t Au partially reflects sampling of the dumps but several samples were taken from outcrops.

This reconnaissance sampling provides guidance for additional sampling campaigns to be conducted in the early 2022 field activities.

Table 1. Grade distribution of surface samples.

Gold Interval (g/t) # Observations % Samples
>10 13 14.4
5-10 4 4.4
1-5 15 16.7
0.5-1.0 6 6.7
0.1-0.5 18 20
34 37.8

 

Figure 2: Preliminary geologic map of the Sheep Trail claim block showing gold-in-rock values (g/t Au). Area surrounding patented blocks is claimed by Gold79 Mines.

Figure 3. Looking north across the Sheep Trail zone at the 'Elbow'; road to the Tyro mine at lower left. Stopes at top right are at the Tertiary rhyolite/Precambrian granite contact. Outcrops are mostly silicified to quartz-illite-pyrite replaced rhyolite hosting quartz-chalcedony veins and veinlets between the road and FW contact.

Figure 4. Fractured quartz-illite-pyrite altered rhyolite dike veined and cemented by light green quartz-chalcedony veinlets; sample contained 14 g/t gold, Sheep Trail mine area.

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for all phases of sample collection, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay labs of Sparks, Nevada. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 34 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES, over limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during field work until delivery to the analytical facility.

About Gold79 Mines Ltd.

Gold79 Mines Ltd. is a TSX Venture listed company focused on building ounces in the Southwest USA. Gold79 holds 100% earn-in option to purchase agreements on three gold projects: the Jefferson Canyon Gold Project and the Tip Top Gold Project both located in Nevada, USA, and, the Gold Chain Project located in Arizona, USA. In addition, Gold79 holds two projects with minority interest being a 36.6% interest in the Greyhound Project, Nunavut, Canada under JV by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and a 20% carried interest in the Taviche Project in Oaxaca, Mexico now under option to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

For further information regarding this press release contact: Derek Macpherson, President and Chief Executive Officer by email at dm@gold79mines.com or by phone at 416-294-6713. Gold79's website is located at www.gold79mines.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are made as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions which involve risks and uncertainties associated with our business including any private placement financings, the uncertainty as to whether further exploration will result in the target(s) being delineated as a mineral resource, capital expenditures, operating costs, mineral resources, recovery rates, grades and prices, estimated goals, expansion and growth of the business and operations, plans and references to the Company's future successes with its business and the economic environment in which the business operates. All such statements are made pursuant to the 'safe harbour' provisions of, and are intended to be forward-looking statements under, applicable Canadian securities legislation. Any statements contained herein that are statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Gold79 does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Overview

Gold79 Mines (TSXV:AUU) is a resource development company focused on gold exploration properties in Nevada and Arizona. The company owns a trio of properties located in the renowned Walker Lane gold trend, the Jefferson Canyon project, the Tip Top project and the Gold Chain project.

3 Walker Lane Gold Trend Projects

Nevada’s Walker Lane gold trend is home to a number of past-producing gold mines including the Comstock lode, the Denton-Rawhide mine and the Paradise Peak mine. Nevada is recognized as one of the world’s most productive gold regions and was ranked as the third-best jurisdiction in terms of investment attractiveness according to the Fraser Institute’s 2019 mining survey.

Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon gold project is an early-stage exploration project located on the north side of the Walker Lane gold trend. The project is located only seven kilometers away from Kinross Gold Corporation’s (TSX:K, NYSE:KGC) Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 15 million ounces of gold.

Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain project was home to historical exploration and production, which the company intends to expand upon with further exploration. The property hosts oxidized conditions that extend at least 100 meters below the surface, which Gold79 Mines believes could be conducive to gold recovery by leaching.

Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top gold project is comprised of 22 unpatented mining claims totaling 173 hectares. The project contains several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents. Two of the veins on the Tip Top project historically produced 6,900 ounces of gold, with some silver production as well. While the project has sat dormant for more than 20 years, the property has excellent road access and benefits from strong regulatory support through Nevada’s mining-friendly state government.

Facing economic uncertainty moving forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of analysts and investment companies have recognized the potential for gold investment to remain strong as a common economic hedge. For example, Hong Kong investment firm CLSA projects the commodity is expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Forbes.

Company Highlights

  • Gold expected to outperform the S&P 500 Index in 2020, according to Hong Kong investment firm CLSA
  • Nevada recognized as the third-most mining-friendly jurisdiction according to the 2019 Fraser Institute annual survey
  • Jefferson Canyon, Tip Top and Gold Chain projects have seen limited modern exploration, offering potential upside
  • Gold Chain, Jefferson Canyon and Tip Top projects are both located inside the Walker Lane gold trend
  • Jefferson Canyon project is located only seven kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced 15 million ounces of gold
  • Strong management team brings years of experience in mineral exploration

Project

Gold79 Mines’ Gold Chain Project

The Gold Chain project is located in Mohave County, Arizona near the Nevada border. The project is comprised of a combination of BLM and patented mining claims covering ~2,860 hectares where work has been conducted by previous operators, indicating the potential for gold mineralization across the project area. The Gold Chain project is home to several mineralized exposures over twelve kilometers, including epithermal-style gold mineralization. Limited mining was conducted on the property.

Recent drill results from the Gold Chain project include:

  • GC21-08 3.1m at 10.68 g/t Au at the Banner Mine
  • GC21-10 13.7m at 2.56 g/t Au at the Banner Mine
  • GC21-15 21.3m at 2.00 g/t Au at the Tyro Mine
  • GC21-14 29.0m at 1.3 g/t Au at the Tyro Mine
  • GC21-03 21.3m at 0.98 g/t gold at the Roadside Mine
Moving forward, Gold79 Mines intends to continue exploration on the Gold Chain property while working towards a potential Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) compliant with NI 43-101 standards.
Gold79 Mines\u2019 Gold Chain Oxide-Gold Project

Gold79 Mines’ Jefferson Canyon Project

The Jefferson Canyon gold-silver project is located in Nye County in Nevada, only nine kilometers away from the Kinross Round Mountain mine, which has produced approximately 15 million ounces of gold. The project contains a large volcanic-hosted epithermal gold-silver system that is similar in age to the Round Mountain deposit. The gold systems found on both properties are both hosted in felsic ash-flow tufts and contain a strong northwest-trending structural control to veins.

Gold79 Mines\u2019 Jefferson Canyon Project

The Jefferson Canyon property hosts a historical database that has been passed down from several exploration companies based on exploration campaigns conducted between 1969 and 1986. This era of exploration included 134 drill holes totaling 17,979 meters, the majority of which were cut using reverse circulation drilling. Geographical studies have since been conducted on the property, revealing strong alteration within the intra-volcanic package. Because the exploration work conducted on the Jefferson Canyon property was before the establishment of the NI-43 101 standards, additional exploration will be necessary in order to define a mineral resource.

Gold79 Mines’ Tip Top Project

The Tip Top gold project is located in the Walker Lane gold trend, in Esmerelda County, Nevada approximately five miles south of Montgomery Pass. The project is home to several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins with low base metal contents.
Gold79 Mines\u2019 Tip Top Project

Two of the veins found on the Tip Top project have historically produced a total of 6,900 ounces of gold and some silver. Since 1980, the property has been drilled by five companies, with a total of 143 drill holes cut for over 24,000 feet.

Exploration

Historical exploration has been conducted on the Tip Top project, including:

  • Hole TTD-02 returned 2.44 meters of 19.82 g/t gold from 20.20 meters depth;
  • Hole TTD-04 returned 2.59 meters of 7.89 g/t gold from 32.00 meters depth;
  • Hole T98-12 returned 4.57 meters of 16.31 g/t gold from 28.97 meters depth,
  • Hole T98-14 returned 9.14 meters of 14.42 g/t gold from 21.34 meters depth.

The historical drilling conducted at the Tip Top gold vein, especially exploration conducted near the Top Top adit, has identified gold-bearing veins that have shown the potential to expand the known mineralization along strike and to depth. There is not currently enough confidence in the historical data to support resource modeling, however, the company believes there is significant exploration potential along the Tip Top vein system and parallel veins.

Management Team

Derek Macpherson -
President & CEO

Derek Macpherson has 10+ years of experience in mining capital markets. He was previously Senior VP, Investment Banking & formerly was a VP, Mining Analyst at Red Cloud. Prior to capital markets, Derek worked as a metallurgist for six years.

Gary R. Thompson -
Executive Chairman

Gar R. Thompson is the founder, CEO and chairman of Brixton Metals Corporation (TSXV:BBB). He is the former CEO of Sierra Geothermal Power Corp, which was sold to Ram Power in 2010. He has 27 years of experience in resources and capital markets.

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. -
VP Exploration

Robert Johansing has 40 years of experience in mining and mineral development. He has worked as PM and President of Kinross El Salvador, S.A. de C.V. and worked as a consultant in exploration and mining projects in Central and S. America.

John McNeice, CA, CPA -
CFO & Corporate Secretary

John McNeice operated as the CFO of Ur-Energy Inc. from 2004 to 2007. He has also worked as CFO of Carube Copper Corp. and Northern Graphite Corp. during his career. He currently acts as a financial consultant to emerging private and publicly traded junior mining companies.

James M. Franklin, PhD, FRSC, P.Geo. - Director

James has 40 years of geology experience, including time operating as Director of Ur-Energy Inc and Nuinsco Resources Ltd. During his career, he has also served as the President of the Geological Association of Canada and of the Society of Economic Geologists.

W. William Boberg, M.Sc., P.Geo. - Director

W. William Boberg is the Director of Ur-Energy Inc. and served as Ur-Energy’s President and CEO from 2006 to July 2011. Boberg has 35 years of experience investigating, assessing and developing mineral resources. Throughout his career, Boberg has worked with resource companies including Gulf Minerals, Hecla Mining, Anaconda, Continental Oil Minerals Department, World Nuclear, Kennecott, Western Mining.

