Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC,OTC:GRCAF) (OTCQB: GRCAF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2026 Annual Meeting held on June 15, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia, were approved.

The number of directors of the Company was set at five and the five directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld
Laurent Arnoux 123,532,779 99.74% 323,355 0.26%
Antonio Canton 121,147,880 97.81% 2,708,254 2.19%
Victor Dario 123,532,879 99.74% 323,255 0.26%
Philippe Jouard 123,535,179 99.74% 320,955 0.26%
Tina Woodside-Shaw 119,100,392 96.16% 4,755,742 3.84%

 

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company. The Company's share incentive plan, together with all unallocated common shares under the plan, as described in the management information circular, were approved. Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Gold Springs Resource Corp.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX: GRC,OTC:GRCAF) and (OTCQB: GRCAF) is focused on the exploration and expansion of the gold and silver resources of its large Gold Springs Project located on the border of Nevada and Utah, USA. The project is situated in the prolific Great Basin of Western USA, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Contact:

Antonio Canton, President and CEO
acanton@goldspringsresource.com

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements look into the future and provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Forward-looking statements may include words such as "shall", "will", and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and entail various risks and uncertainties. Actual results may materially differ from expectations if known and unknown risks or uncertainties affect our business or if our estimates or assumptions prove inaccurate. Factors that could cause results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, risks more fully described in the Company's Annual Information Form and continuous disclosure documents, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Unless otherwise indicated, forward-looking statements in this press release describe the Company's expectations as of the date hereof.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301682

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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Gold Springs Resource Corp.

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