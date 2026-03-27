Gold Port Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting

Gold Port Announces Results of its Annual General Meeting

(TheNewswire)

Gold Port Corporation

March 27, 2026 British Columbia TheNewswire - Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO,OTC:GPOTF | OTCQB: GPOTF) ("Gold Port" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of holders of common shares of the Company held on March 25, 2026 (the "Meeting").

Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented at the Meeting, including (i) the election of directors; (ii) the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company; and (iii) the re-approval of the Company's stock option plan.

In addition, the Company announces that Gordon Neal was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting.  To facilitate the appointment of Mr. Neal, Richard Barnett did not stand for re-election at the Meeting.

Gordon Neal brings over 30 years of management experience spanning the metals and mining sector, capital markets, corporate governance, and investor relations. He began his career in the resource industry as Vice President of Corporate Development at MAG Silver Corp., followed by a similar role at Silvercorp Metals Inc. He later served as President of New Pacific Metals and currently holds the position of CEO at World Copper Ltd. Throughout his career, Mr. Neal has been instrumental in raising over $750 million for various resource companies and has held board positions across several mining and exploration firms. In addition to his corporate achievements, he is the Chair of Cape Breton University's Viola Desmond Chair in Social Justice and the nephew of civil rights pioneer Viola Desmond. Mr. Neal holds a Bachelor of Science (Chemistry) from Dalhousie University, where he also served on both the Board of Governors and the University Senate.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Copper Project (the "Project"), located in Guyana, South America. The current focus of the Company is to enhance the NI 43-101 inferred gold copper resource defined at the Project to a higher resource classification, and to potentially expand the total mineral inventory.  The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold copper equivalent.  A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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