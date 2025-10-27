Gold Port Advances Exploration Momentum with New Private Placement

Gold Port Advances Exploration Momentum with New Private Placement

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO,OTC:GPOTF) (OTCQB: GPOTF) ("Gold Port" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 17,100,000 units ("Units") at a price of CAD$0.075 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,282,500.

Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of CAD$0.10, valid for five years from the date of closing. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period of one year. No finder's fees will be paid in connection with this financing. The offering remains subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds from the placement will be directed toward advancing the Company's 100%-owned Groete Gold Copper Project in Guyana, South America. The Groete Project currently hosts a NI 43-101 Inferred resource of 1.57 million ounces Cu-Au equivalent and offers significant potential for expansion.

An initial drill campaign of up to 10,000 meters is planned, aimed at both upgrading the existing Inferred Resource to the Measured and Indicated categories and testing new target zones. The Company owns a Multi-Power Products Discovery I core rig, along with all necessary support supplies, and will mobilize to the site once road access is complete. To support the field program, the Company has also secured a fully modular camp system to provide improved on-site working conditions.

The Groete Gold Copper Project is strategically located with excellent accessibility via the Essequibo River system. With recent gold prices exceeding US$4,000 per ounce, and the historical resource calculated using US$1,275 per ounce gold, the project represents a strong value opportunity in the current metals market.

Gold Port remains focused on unlocking the full potential of the Groete Gold Copper Project and creating long-term value for shareholders through resource growth from responsible exploration.

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Copper Project (the "Project"), located in Guyana, South America. The current focus of the Company is to enhance the NI 43-101 inferred gold copper resource defined at the Project to a higher resource classification, and to potentially expand the total mineral inventory. The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold copper equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend, CPG, a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, and a Director of the Company, participated in the writing of this press release and approves the scientific and technical content.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730048/5585326/Gold_Port_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-port-advances-exploration-momentum-with-new-private-placement-302595820.html

SOURCE Gold Port Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/27/c1861.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Gold PortGPO:CCCSE:GPOPrecious Metals Investing
GPO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold Port (CSE:GPO)

Gold Port

2023 Gold Exploration

2023 Gold Exploration Keep Reading...
Leach Testing Begins on Groete Creek Gold Project Samples

Leach Testing Begins on Groete Creek Gold Project Samples

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") is pleased to advise that drill core bulk samples from the Groete Gold Project have been received by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario for leach testing. The purpose of the program is to evaluate Groete Gold Project samples for... Keep Reading...
Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") has initiated a metallurgical test program regarding the Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana SA. The Company has arranged with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, Canada to provide Qualified Person supervision for... Keep Reading...
Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy FormDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Kalgoorlie Gold Mining (KAL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silver Dollar Sells Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

Silver Dollar Sells Ranger-Page Silver-Zinc-Lead Project to Bunker Hill Mining

The historical Ranger-Page workings and mineralized zones are geologically continuous with the Bunker Hill system Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) is pleased to announce it has signed an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Bunker Hill Mining... Keep Reading...
Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming 121 Mining Investment London and Swiss Mining Institute Conferences

Sranan Gold Corp. (CSE: SRAN) (FSE: P84) (Tradegate: P84) ("Sranan" or the "Company") announces that CEO Oscar Louzada will be participating in the following conferences to provide investors with latest updates on the Company's recent and future planned activities at the Tapanahony Gold Project... Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

Quimbaya Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Financing to $12.5 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./ Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") (CSE:QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) is pleased to... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing

Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing

Gold Investing

Diamond Drilling Commenced at Paranaíta Gold Project

Cobalt Investing

Top 3 ASX Cobalt Stocks of 2025

Precious Metals Outlook

Gold Investing

Metals Focus: Gold to Average US$4,560 in 2026 on Unpredictable US Trade Policy and Potential Stagflation

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment