Gold Port Advances Access Strategy at Groete Gold Copper Project

Gold Port Advances Access Strategy at Groete Gold Copper Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Gold Port Corporation (CSE:GPO,OTC:GPOTF)(OTCQB:GPOTF) ("Gold Port" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

The Company had previously identified and announced a contractor and had previously announced the construction of the road access to the Groete Gold Copper project located in Guyana S.A. The program requires the completion of approximately 13 kilometers of dirt road access including some bridge and drainage construction. After several attempts and additional issues with the project, the Company has decided to pivot and purchase heavy equipment and complete the road development with existing staff. The effort will require an excavator and other heavy equipment which will also be key equipment during the drill program on site. The equipment acquisition is being completed, and road work is expected to begin in the immediate future.

Upon road completion, the camp will be re-structured using Company owned modular system currently in storage in Guyana. With the camp completed, a Company owned MP Explorer track mounted core rig will be moved to site to initiate a drill program.

Company President and C.E.O. Adrian F. C. Hobkirk is quoted:

"After consideration of existing proposals and ongoing issues with the previously announced construction, management determined the most cost and time-effective approach is to conclude an equipment purchase and have the Company complete the access road. The new heavy support equipment will be vital to the successful completion of the upcoming drill program."

About Gold Port Corporation

Gold Port Resources Corporation (GPO) is focused on the further exploration and development of the 100% owned Groete Gold Copper Project (the "Project"), located in Guyana, South America. The current focus of the Company is to enhance the NI 43-101 inferred gold copper resource defined at the Project to a higher resource classification, and to potentially expand the total mineral inventory. The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold equivalent ounces (gold plus copper) within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold copper equivalent. A cut-off grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana, South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019, available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward- looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons in the absence of U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

SOURCE: Gold Port Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

gold-portgpo-cccse-gpoprecious-metals-investing
GPO:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold Port (CSE:GPO)

Gold Port

2023 Gold Exploration

2023 Gold Exploration Keep Reading...
Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

Combined company is well-capitalized with an exceptional management team and portfolio of gold assets in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay regionSirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") and OVI Mining Corp. ("OVI") are pleased to announce the completion of their previously... Keep Reading...
New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

New Found Gold Announces Preliminary Economic Assessment and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hammerdown Gold Project

Hub and Spoke Mine Plan in Central Newfoundland: Three deposits, Hammerdown, Orion and Stog'er Tight, centered around the Company's Pine Cove Mill Robust Economics: After-tax NPV5%[1] of $199.2 M[2] using a base case scenario (variable price deck: long-term price of US$3,475/oz averaging... Keep Reading...
Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

Earthwise Announces Planning Underway for 1,000 Meter Drill Program at Talon Zone, Iron Range Gold Project, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Earthwise Minerals Corp. (CSE:WISE,OTC:HWKRF)(FSE:966) ("Earthwise" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that planning is underway for a 1,000 meter diamond drill program at the Talon Zone within its Iron Range Gold Project in... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

Pinnacle Provides Project Update for El Potrero as it Advances Towards a Production Decision

(TheNewswire) HIGHLIGHTS Underground rehabilitation of the historic mine workings and preparation of drill stations is anticipated to begin next weekUnderground delineation drilling is expected to commence by the second half of MarchAn application for the environmental permit required for... Keep Reading...
Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq

Silverco Mining Releases Remainder of 2025 Assays, Drilling 13.6m Grading 370 g/t AgEq, 12.0m Grading 236 g/t AgEq, 3.7m Grading 803 g/t AgEq, and 6.8m Grading 255 g/t AgEq

San Miguel Drilling Highlights 370 g/t AgEq over 13.6 metres 236 g/t AgEq over 12.0 metres 803 g/t AgEq over 3.7 meters 548 g/t AgEq over 3.9 metres San Juan Drilling Highlights 255 g/t AgEq over 6.8 metres Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO,OTC:QTZCF) ("Silverco" or the "Company") is pleased to... Keep Reading...
NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

NevGold Named as a 2026 Top 50 TSX Venture Exchange Company

Nevgold Corp. (TSXV: NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX: NAUFF) (FSE: 5E50) ("NevGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a 2026 Top 50 Company by the TSX Venture Exchange.The TSX Venture 50 is an annual ranking of the top-performing companies on TSX Venture Exchange over... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

Sirios Completes Acquisition Of OVI Mining Corp

Related News

silver investing

Obonga Project: Wishbone VMS Update

gold investing

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

base metals investing

Video - CEO Clips: Bold Ventures: Advances Exploration at Virtual Lake and Ring of Fire

oil and gas investing

US-Iran Tensions Put Europe’s Gas Storage Plans at Risk

lithium investing

UK Enters Commercial Lithium Production with Geothermal Plant Launch

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 2624B at PDAC 2026 in Toronto, March 3-4

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Announces Bought Deal Private Placement Structured Flow-Through Financing for Gross Proceeds of C$10M