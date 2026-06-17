Gold'n Futures Closes Neocore Uranium Property Option

(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA TheNewswire - (June 17, 2026) GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE:FUTR) (OTC:GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 12, 2026, it has closed its previously announced option agreement, as amended (the "Option Agreement"), with UraniumX Discovery Corp. ("UraniumX") and Neocore Uranium Ltd. ("Neocore"), dated June 15, 2026, pursuant to which the Company may acquire, by making certain payments and incurring certain expenditures, a 100% interest in the Neocore Uranium Property (the "Property"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 580,000 common shares (each, a "Share") to UraniumX.
NeoCore Property
The Property is located approximately 30km east-southeast of the Athabasca Basin, 80km east of Cameco's Key Lake mill complex, 65km southeast of Cameco's McArthur River and 30km south of Geiger's Accio showing, and covers 13,012ha of land within 6 claims. The Property hosts the Johnson River Granites, a northeast trending magnetic high surrounded by graphitic units of the Wollaston Domain, the best geological scenario for hosting an unconformity type uranium deposit. These graphitic units are present at the western edge of the Property in several locations. The Property is located approximately 30km east of the eastern edge of the Athabasca sandstone basin, which hosts some of the highest grade uranium deposits in the world. A claim map is outlined below:
Option Agreement
Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Property by paying a total of $550,000 to UraniumX, issuing up to an aggregate of 11,580,000 Shares and incurring property expenditures of $2,750,000, according to the following schedule:
|
Period
|
Cash Payments
|
Share Issuances
|
Exploration Expenditures (Cumulative)
|
Within 10 days of the Effective Date
|
-
|
580,000 Shares
|
-
|
Within 45 days of the Effective Date
|
$50,000
|
-
|
-
|
6 months of the Effective Date
|
$50,000
|
-
|
-
|
12 months of the Effective Date
|
$100,000
|
Up to 2,000,000 Shares
|
$250,000
|
24 months of the Effective Date
|
$150,000
|
Up to 3,000,000 Shares
|
$1,000,000
|
36 months of the Effective Date
|
$200,000
|
Up to 5,000,000 Shares
|
$1,500,000
|
Upon the Company raising $250,000 in equity or debt
|
-
|
Up to 1,000,000 Shares
|
-
|
Total
|0
|
Up to 11,580,000 Shares
|0
Other than the initial 580,000 Shares issued on closing, the number of Shares issuable in each subsequent tranche is limited to the lesser of the number of Shares set out above and the number of Shares that would result in UraniumX holding 19% of the Company's then issued and outstanding Shares at the time of issuance. Accordingly, the actual number of Shares issued may be lower than the maximum shown.
The Company will grant UraniumX a royalty of 2.0% of net smelter returns from minerals mined and removed from the Property. UraniumX will act as operator for any exploration expenditures on the Property.
The parties to the Option Agreement are arm's length to the Company and there are no finder's fees payable. The issuance of Shares under the Option Agreement remains subject to the policies of, and all required filings with, the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), and the Company intends to file a technical report in respect of the Property prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (the "Report").
Resale Restrictions
The 580,000 Shares issued on closing, and all Shares issuable under the Option Agreement, are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. In addition, as required by the CSE, the Shares are subject to an extended hold period under which they will not be freely tradeable until the greater of (i) four months from the date of issuance, and (ii) the date that is 10 days following the filing of the Report. These resale restrictions run concurrently.
About UraniumX
UraniumX Discovery Corp. is a Canadian based junior uranium exploration company focused on advancing high potential assets in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, one of the world's premier uranium districts. The Company's portfolio includes the Murphy Lake, Zoo Bay, and NeoCore uranium properties, strategically positioned along the eastern margin of the Basin near established infrastructure and high grade deposits. UraniumX's exploration programs integrate geophysics, drilling, and academic research collaborations to enhance target generation and discovery potential.
About Gold'n Futures
Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the identification, acquisition and advancement of high-quality resource projects across a diversified range of commodities. The Company is committed to creating shareholder value through disciplined project generation, systematic exploration, and strategic partnerships, while maintaining a focus on responsible development and long-term growth opportunities.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Matthew Fish
Director
For further information
Matthew Fish
Director
Email: matt@fishpurdy.com
Ph: 905-781-8786
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Option Agreement and its terms, the issuance of Shares thereunder, the filing of the Report, the resale restrictions applicable to the Shares, and the Company's exploration and development plans for the Property.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, delays in or failure to obtain regulatory acceptance, changes in market conditions, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
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