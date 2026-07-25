Gold'n Futures Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes

Gold'n Futures Announces Appointment of Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes

(TheNewswire)

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.
  

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire July 24, 2026 GOLD'N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company" or "Gold'n Futures") is pleased to announce the appointment of Khaled Hatabah as Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, effective immediately.

 

Mr. Hatabah is a capital markets professional with experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic transactions, including facilitating the sale of private companies to publicly traded organizations. Over the past three years, he has focused on Jordan's mining sector, where he has been involved in identifying mineral projects, securing mining claims and advancing resource development opportunities. He brings a combination of financial expertise and hands-on experience in project sourcing and business development.

 

The Company also announces that Matthew Fish has resigned as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Gold'n Futures extends a warm welcome to Mr. Hatabah and looks forward to working with him in this new chapter for the Company. The Company also thanks Mr. Fish for his contributions and service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

 

About Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp.

 

Gold'n Futures Mineral Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the identification, acquisition and advancement of resource projects across a diversified range of commodities.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

 

For further information

Khaled Hatabah

Chief Executive Officer

Email: khaled.hatabah@gmail.com

Ph: 250-667-2817

 

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Hatabah in his roles as Chief Executive Officer and director, the Company's expectations for this new chapter of its business, and the Company's plans to identify, acquire and advance resource projects across a diversified range of commodities. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "plans," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "forecasts," "may," "could," "should," "would," "will," or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events.

 

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions, including that Mr. Hatabah will continue in his roles with the Company; that the Company will be able to attract and retain qualified management and board members; that the Company will be able to secure financing on acceptable terms as and when required; that the Company will maintain good standing with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable regulatory authorities; and that general economic and mineral exploration market conditions will remain stable. Although the Company believes these assumptions are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect.

 

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to the loss of key personnel, the Company's ability to raise capital, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, title and permitting risks, commodity price volatility, and the other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

 

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and represent the Company's current expectations. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise such statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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