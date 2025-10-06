Goat Industries Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement

Goat Industries Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 6, 2025 TheNewswire - GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (" Private Placement ") of  units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of C$2,019,199.80 through the sale of 6,730,666 Units at a price of C$0.30 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's previously announced acquisition of 1509467 B.C. Ltd. and Vroom, Inc. (together, " BETSource "), to expand and develop BETSource's business, for future investments by the Company, and for general corporate and administrative purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to certain qualified non-related parties totaling C$99,414.00 and 331,380 broker warrants (each a " Broker Warrant ").  Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one half of one common share of the Company at  C$0.45 for two (2) years from the date of issue in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ")

Pursuant to the Private Placement, an entity directed by a director of the Company, acquired 66,666 Units in settlement of outstanding indebtedness for accrued management fees totaling a deemed amount of C$10,020. The participation by an insider in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the securities issued to the insider and the consideration paid did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws.

ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES LTD.

GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.

For more information about the Company, please visit https:// www.goatindustries.co/ . The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Cornish

Head Office Suite 2300, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5

Telephone 1-204-801-3613

Website www.goatindustries.co

Email info@goatindustries.co

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Private Placement, the intended use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the completion of subsequent tranches of the Private Placement, and the completion and development of the Company's acquisition of BETSource. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among others, risks relating to the completion of the Offering and the acquisition, general economic conditions, and capital markets. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Billy Goat BrandsCSE:GOATEmerging Tech Investing
GOAT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Billy Goat Brands

Billy Goat Brands

A Portal to the Blue Economy

GOAT Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Canadian License for Direct Lithium Extraction Technology

GOAT Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Canadian License for Direct Lithium Extraction Technology

GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (the " LOI ") dated September 14, 2022 with 1000288601 Ontario Inc. (" Ontario Co "). The LOI contemplates a proposed transaction (the " Proposed... Keep Reading...
GOAT Announces Corporate Rebrand

GOAT Announces Corporate Rebrand

GOAT Industries Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to report that in conjunction with its name change to GOAT Industries Ltd., the Company has launched its rebranded corporate website and investor presentation which can be viewed at: https:www.goatindustries.co . GOAT's... Keep Reading...
Billy Goat Provides H2 Guidance for FunGuys Beverages

Billy Goat Provides H2 Guidance for FunGuys Beverages

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to report that FunGuys Beverages (" FunGuys "), a 100-per-cent wholly owned subsidiary of GOAT has successfully achieved Phase II certification of TerraCycle's LOOP (" LOOP ") testing protocols. This operational... Keep Reading...
Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Announces Name Change

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " GOAT ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that, subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE "), effective September 12, 2022, the Company intends to change its name to "GOAT Industries Ltd." from "Billy Goat Brands Ltd." (the... Keep Reading...
Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Acquires Kojo Pet Performance

Billy Goat Brands Ltd. (the " Company " or " Billy Goat ") (CSE: GOAT), is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 30, 2022, it has completed the acquisition of Kojo Pet Performance Inc. (" Kojo ") in consideration of 25,000,000 common shares of the Company (each a "... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Silver Investing

David Morgan: Silver's Rubicon Moment? US$50 in Sight, but Watch for Shakeout

Gold Investing

Gold Price Breaks US$3,900; Silver Above US$48, Platinum Over US$1,600

Lithium Investing

From Rock to Road: Investing in Ontario’s Looming EV Boom

Blockchain Investing

AEG Confirms Pre-Sale of 35% of Initial 8 MW UAE Capacity with Strong Revenue Outlook and Clear Expansion Path

Blockchain Investing

American AI Expert to Partner with HUI in Gulf States

Copper Investing

AFDG - Embracing US strategy, acquisition of Butembo copper deposit in the DRC. Copper added to draft list of US strategic minerals

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Announces $10 Million Strategic Non-Brokered Private Placement