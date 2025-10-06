Goat Industries Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada October 6, 2025 TheNewswire - GOAT Industries Ltd. (the "Company" or "GOAT") (CSE: GOAT,OTC:BGTTF) (OTC: BGTTF) (FWB: 26B.F) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (" Private Placement ") of units (" Units ") for gross proceeds of C$2,019,199.80 through the sale of 6,730,666 Units at a price of C$0.30 per Unit.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Share at a price of $0.45 per Share for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund the Company's previously announced acquisition of 1509467 B.C. Ltd. and Vroom, Inc. (together, " BETSource "), to expand and develop BETSource's business, for future investments by the Company, and for general corporate and administrative purposes.
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to certain qualified non-related parties totaling C$99,414.00 and 331,380 broker warrants (each a " Broker Warrant "). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one half of one common share of the Company at C$0.45 for two (2) years from the date of issue in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ")
Pursuant to the Private Placement, an entity directed by a director of the Company, acquired 66,666 Units in settlement of outstanding indebtedness for accrued management fees totaling a deemed amount of C$10,020. The participation by an insider in the Private Placement constitutes a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the securities issued to the insider and the consideration paid did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance pursuant to applicable securities laws.
GOAT is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies operating across a variety of industries and sectors. The goal of the Company is to generate maximum returns from its investments.
For more information about the Company, please visit https:// www.goatindustries.co/ . The Company's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on its profile page on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Chief Executive Officer Kevin Cornish
Head Office Suite 2300, 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2B5
Telephone 1-204-801-3613
Website www.goatindustries.co
Email info@goatindustries.co
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Private Placement, the intended use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the completion of subsequent tranches of the Private Placement, and the completion and development of the Company's acquisition of BETSource. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among others, risks relating to the completion of the Offering and the acquisition, general economic conditions, and capital markets. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
