Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to the composition of the Company's board of directors and company secretary roles which will support the Company as it proceeds into its next phase of development.

  • Mr. Frederick Kotzee recently joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer and will now join the board of directors. Frederick is a chartered accountant with more than 20 years of public company experience leading financial operations and strategic planning for multinational companies. Through his career, Frederick has held various positions in the Anglo American Group where his roles included General Manager of Corporate Finance, Head of Business Development at Anglo Platinum and then Chief Financial Officer of Kumba Iron Ore Limited, listed on the Johannesburg stock exchange. Frederick was the CFO of the Australian listed Kidman Resources Limited, a lithium project developer, where he successfully secured financing and offtake agreements with large battery purchasing companies as well as supporting the company's ultimate acquisition by Wesfarmers Limited for more than $750m.
  • Anjana Reddy is the current General Manager Business Services of the Company, she oversees legal, commercial and HR functions, and has been appointed as a Company Secretary. Anj has broad experience across a number of industries, previously holding senior Commercial roles for Coca-Cola Amatil, Queensland Government owned Electricity Generator Stanwell and Middle East construction JV Habtoor Leighton Group. Most recently Anj was the Manager Commercial and Contracts for IOR Petroleum. Anj has a Bachelor of Science and Law with First Class Honours from James Cook University, a Masters in Commercial and Contracts Law from University of Melbourne, a Masters of Business Administration from University of Queensland, Principles of International Law from Harvard Extension School.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm looking forward to Frederick's and Anj's additional contributions following their displays of high quality leadership and professionalism in their roles."

Guy Outen, GMG's Chair added, "I'm delighted to welcome Frederick to the board and Anj as a Company Secretary. Their past successes in various companies in these respective roles and recent contributions to GMG give me confidence that they will be great assets to the board and in supporting GMG's significant aspirations."

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

