GlobalFoundries joins U.S. Department of Energy's Genesis Mission as industry partner

GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) today announced a strategic partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy's Genesis Mission, the department's initiative to accelerate scientific discovery through artificial intelligence and advanced computing.

Through the agreement, GF will open its U.S. manufacturing platform and design enablement resources to Genesis Mission researchers — giving the nation's National Laboratories, universities, industry partners and startups a direct path from AI-enabled chip design to working prototype silicon. GF Labs, the company's frontier research and development organization, will lead collaboration with the Genesis Mission.

Progress in AI and advanced computing depends on more than algorithms and ideas; it depends on the ability to turn them into devices. As a semiconductor manufacturing engine accelerating America's technology leadership, GF brings the manufacturing capacity and design enablement that connect three communities — the National Labs, universities and industry — around a shared path from concept to silicon.

"American science is generating extraordinary ideas in AI and advanced computing. What's been missing is the bridge from lab to fab," said Tom Caulfield, executive chairman of GlobalFoundries. "By bringing our U.S. manufacturing platform, our PDKs and our multi-project wafer program to the Genesis Mission, we can give researchers a real path from concept to working silicon — and help the National Labs, universities and industry pull in the same direction."

Areas of collaboration

Working through GF Labs, the partnership contemplates cooperation in several areas of mutual interest, including:

  • AI-enabled semiconductor design
  • Access to GF technology platforms, including process design kits, device models and design enablement resources for Genesis Mission-supported research teams.
  • Prototype fabrication through GF's multi-project wafer program, giving researchers a manufacturable route from design to silicon.
  • Support for the translation of research outputs into functional prototypes and pre-commercial designs.
  • Advancement of next-generation technologies, including silicon photonics for data centers and quantum computing for quantum-systems discovery.

About the Genesis Mission

The Genesis Mission is a U.S. Department of Energy initiative, led by the Under Secretary for Science, to accelerate scientific discovery through artificial intelligence and advanced computing. Industry partners contribute technical expertise, capabilities and infrastructure to advance the mission's objectives in partnership with the national laboratories and the academic research community.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors, enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world. Through deep partnerships with customers, GF delivers differentiated, power-efficient and high-performance solutions for automotive, aerospace and defense, data center, smart mobile devices, internet of things and other high-growth markets. With global manufacturing operations across the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and holistic technology partner for customers around the world. GF's talented, global team remains focused every day on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com. © 2026 GlobalFoundries Inc. GF®, GlobalFoundries®, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contact
Kenneth Craig
GlobalFoundries
Kenneth.Craig@GF.com


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