GlobalFoundries Announces 2026 Investor Day

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, May 7, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

GlobalFoundries' Investor Day will feature presentations from its leadership team regarding the company's strategy, growth initiatives, and long-term outlook, followed by a Q&A session. A live video webcast and replay will be made available on GlobalFoundries' Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com. Further details and webcast registration is available here.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe, and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented, global team delivers results with an unwavering focus on security, longevity, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

