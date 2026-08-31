Global Pathology Services Market to Reach $307.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Cancer Incidence and AI-Enabled Diagnostic Innovation

The global pathology services market is projected to grow from $212.8 billion in 2024 to $307.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2025–2030, according to BCC Research's latest report, Global Pathology Services Market. The analysis identifies accelerating cancer incidence, rapid adoption of digital pathology platforms, and the expansion of molecular and liquid biopsy testing as the primary structural forces reshaping this market.
Key Findings
• Market scale and growth trajectory: The global pathology services market is forecast to reach $307.9 billion by 2030, advancing at a 6.5% CAGR from 2025 to 2030, underpinned by surging demand for biopsy analysis, tumor profiling, and companion diagnostics as cancer prevalence rises globally. In the U.S. alone, approximately 2,041,910 new cancer cases and 618,120 cancer-related deaths were projected for 2025.
• North America leads regional demand: North America accounts for 41.2% of the global market, supported by well-established reference laboratory networks, strong reimbursement frameworks, high rates of cancer screening, and early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies including AI-assisted image analysis and next-generation sequencing (NGS).
• Digital pathology and AI delivering measurable ROI: AI-enabled diagnostic platforms are reducing turnaround times, improving accuracy, and unlocking remote subspecialty consultation capabilities. Documented operational impact is already evident — one U.S. hospital implementation recorded annual cost savings of $2.4 million through workflow automation, establishing a replicable investment case for broader health system deployment.
• Molecular testing volumes expanding per patient: The transition from histology-only diagnostics to molecular-guided treatment selection is increasing the number of advanced tests performed per cancer patient, encompassing NGS, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and liquid biopsy, meaningfully expanding the addressable market for pathology service providers.
• Emerging technologies redefining diagnostic boundaries: The pathology landscape is being transformed by liquid biopsy technologies enabling non-invasive genomic profiling from blood samples, virtual AI-driven staining, spatial omics platforms including spatial transcriptomics and DBiT-seq, and nanoscale imaging with super-resolution microscopy — each extending the clinical and commercial scope of pathology services.
• Competitive landscape remains fragmented but consolidating: Key participants include Quest Diagnostics Inc., Labcorp, Sonic Healthcare Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, Eurofins Scientific, SYNLAB International, Unilabs, Cereba Healthcare, ARUP Laboratories, Clinisys Inc., Apollo Diagnostics, LalPathLabs.com, and PathGroup.
Market Drivers
The sustained rise in global cancer incidence is the single most powerful demand driver for pathology services, as every confirmed or suspected malignancy generates multiple diagnostic interactions — from initial biopsy to treatment monitoring and disease recurrence surveillance. Government-level initiatives are amplifying this structural demand: the NHS Long Term Plan targets 75% of cancers diagnosed at stages I and II by 2028, while France's Genomic Medicine Initiative 2025 is institutionalizing population-scale molecular testing. These mandates convert policy commitments into durable, long-term testing volumes that benefit established laboratory operators with national infrastructure.
Simultaneously, the outsourcing of routine and complex pathology services by hospitals seeking to manage costs and address pathologist workforce shortages is channelling higher volumes toward large reference laboratory networks. Mobile phlebotomy and home-based specimen collection are further expanding the testing funnel, while molecular medicine's shift toward individualized treatment protocols continues to increase the number and complexity of tests ordered per patient — compounding revenue opportunity across the value chain.
Investment Considerations
Investors should view the global pathology services market as a structurally defensive growth opportunity, with recurring revenue characteristics anchored in oncology workflows and government-mandated screening programs. Large-scale reference laboratory operators — including Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, Sonic Healthcare, and Eurofins Scientific — are best positioned to capture outsourcing tailwinds, benefit from digital automation efficiencies, and scale molecular testing capabilities. Emerging risks include reimbursement pressure from payers requiring robust clinical utility evidence before approving advanced diagnostic codes, workforce shortages constraining geographic expansion, and the high capital intensity of digital pathology infrastructure deployment. Point-of-care and liquid biopsy substitutes present moderate competitive pressure on traditional tissue-based workflows, though liquid biopsy is simultaneously expanding total testing volumes, representing both a disruption risk and an incremental revenue opportunity for providers that integrate it within their service portfolios.
About the Report
Global Pathology Services Market provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by service type and end user, regional analysis, competitive intelligence across key laboratory operators, and a detailed forecast covering 2025–2030.
About BCC Research
BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.
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