The partnership will launch with an Eternal Return World Kick-off experiential party at GDC 2022, followed by Creator and Collegiate Community Events through the end of the year, aimed at increasing user engagement and expanding the global market Global esports organization Gen.G and video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of a first of its kind two-year partnership between a game developer and ...

Global esports organization Gen.G and video game developer Nimble Neuron today announced the launch of a first of its kind two-year partnership between a game developer and esports organization. This partnership is aimed at accelerating the global market expansion of Nimble Neuron's multiplayer online survival arena, Eternal Return.  The developer will tap into Gen.G's Korean and North American brand power and influencer network to reach new audiences, create content, and build out a competitive esports strategy.

The partnership will officially kick off with an experiential announcement event on March 23 near this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco . Influencers and event attendees will experience a projection mapped Tree of Life, Eternal Return-themed beverages, and music spun by Bay area DJs Miles Medina and musubi. This party is the first in a series of live events through the end of the year, including activations at Dreamhack and PAX East. Nimble Neuron and Gen.G will also be working together to enrich the vibrant Eternal Return community in Korea, starting with a community play event held at Gen.G's Seoul -based PC Cafe.  Event attendees will have a chance to play with their favorite Eternal Return streamers and receive exclusive gift packages and in-game coupons.

Making appearances at these live events will be members of the Eternal Return stream team.  The stream team is headlined by internet personality and musician Lily "LilyPichu" Ki, G4TV host and content creator Ovilee May, former Overwatch Pro turned variety streamer Jin-Woo "9ambler" Heo, and also includes current Gen.G creators Nicki Taylor , SupCaitlin, and Yeji.

"We're taking what a partnership has traditionally meant in the esports space and flipping it on its head," said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. "Gen.G has always been about cultivating an inclusive and widespread community worldwide where fans could come together to celebrate esports and gaming as a whole. Working with Nimble Neuron to put eyes back on their exciting IP is giving us the opportunity to expand our reach beyond the silo of esports to expand their reach to the larger competitive community."

Nam Seok Kim , CEO of Nimble Neuron said, "We are very excited to open this new chapter of Eternal Return with Gen.G Esports, who have continually challenged themselves to build a worldwide audience as well as in Korea. With this global collaboration with Gen.G, Eternal Return will focus on delivering engaging experiences to game players and esports fans worldwide as we level up our innovative experiences, both within esports and beyond. We are looking forward to this next phase of Eternal Return fandom's global expansion."

The partnership will also launch the Eternal Return Collegiate Club Program, powered by Gen.G. This program will build a network of like-minded students, who will be supported by the developer and esports organization through club sponsorship, mentorship opportunities, live activation support, and merchandise. The Eternal Return esports teams formed by the colleges will play in official tournaments, culminating in the Eternal Return College Cup event. Schools included in the program are: University of Kentucky , Eastern Michigan University , University of California Berkeley , Ohio State University , Ryerson University , the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign , the University of Hawaii and more.

Gen.G and Nimble Neuron's partnership comes on the heels of recent partnership announcements for Gen.G including Bithumb, PUMA, LG Ultragear, SIDIZ gaming chairs, and Monster Energy.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

DouYu Reports Unaudited Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021

- DouYu International Holdings Limited ("DouYu" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Tobii partners with LIV and Ready Player Me to create realistic avatars for the Metaverse

Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing, announced today a collaboration with LIV and Ready Player Me to make avatars in the Metaverse more expressive and authentic. Creators will be able to use LIV and Ready Player Me avatars in a more life-like way to stream content and engage viewers with more insights through Tobii eye tracking enabled virtual reality (VR) headsets.

LIV is the leader in XR game streaming and enables creators to broadcast themselves live from inside VR. Ready Player Me is an avatar platform, allowing consumers to create 3D avatars for hundreds of apps and games. Through the partnership, users will be able to demonstrate real-time eye movement and interactions with other users in the same game or virtual environment. Streamers can increase viewer engagement and provide viewers with insights into their skills, speed, and attention. The first experiment was conducted with Racket: Nx, which develops arcade space sports in VR.

"With Tobii's eye tracking technology, users can truly have an embodied presence in the Metaverse with life-like eye movement and interactions," said Johan Hellqvist , VP of XR (AR/VR) at Tobii. "This partnership with LIV, the developer of the leading XR streaming tool, and Ready Player Me, one of the most popular avatar platforms, allows us to bring authentic and immersive experience for users in the Metaverse."

"LIV is excited to be one of the first XR streaming tools to support integrated eye tracking and to offer our creators more expressive Avatars in gameplay and other activities," said AJ 'Dr. Doom' Shewki, CEO of LIV. "Eventually, all headsets will have integrated eye tracking, and the ability to do real-time gaze visualizations with LIV and Tobii will simply be a common staple in a creator's arsenal."

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Arcade1Up/

In the news release, Arcade1Up's New Golden Tee 3D Arcade Machine Available for Pre-Order, issued March 15, 2022 by Arcade1Up over PR Newswire, there were errors throughout the text, as incorrectly transmitted by PR Newswire. The complete, corrected release follows:

Arcade1Up's New Golden Tee 3D Arcade Machine Available for Pre-Order

Tastemakers LLC's Arcade1Up, the leader in at-home retro gaming entertainment is ready to tee-off pre-orders for the classic arcade title, Golden Tee 3D, the #1 bar arcade for over two decades. Arcade1Up's Golden Tee 3D features a larger cabinet, online leaderboards, a new design, and eight games.

Arcade1Up's New Golden Tee 3D Arcade Machine Available for Pre-Order

Sony AI's Hiroaki Kitano Appointed to Continue as Member of Singapore's Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data

The CEO will continue to serve for 2022 - 2025

Hiroaki Kitano CEO, Sony AI, has been appointed by Singapore's Minister for Communications and Information to continue to serve as a member of Singapore's Advisory Council on the Ethical Use of AI and Data (Advisory Council) for the next three-year term, starting this year (2022 2025). Kitano is being invited to remain on the Advisory Council to provide his expertise and perspectives in support of the development of Singapore's approach to trustworthy AI and data governance.

Phantom Breaker: Omnia Launches Worldwide Today!

The fast-paced 2D anime fighting game by Rocket Panda Games and MAGES arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

- Publisher Rocket Panda Games and developer MAGES are celebrating the worldwide launch of Phantom Breaker: Omnia today! The game is now available for PC (Steam), PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch for $39.99 USD .

