Global Energy Metals Enters Into Option Agreement to Advance the Monument Peak Silver Copper Gold Project, Idaho

(TheNewswire)
Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2) ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to the new energy economy, is pleased to announce that it, amongst others, (collectively with GEMC, the "Optionors") has entered into an arm's length option agreement dated April 24, 2026 (the "Option Agreement") with Grounded People Apparel Inc. traded on the CSE under symbol SHOE (the "Optionee" andor "Grounded"), to advance exploration and development at the Company's 50% owned Monument Peak silver–copper–gold project (the "Monument Peak Project" or the "Project") located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA
Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionee has been granted a multi-stage option over a four-year term to acquire the Optionor's 100% interest in the Monument Peak Project, subject to a 1.0% net smelter returns royalty (the "NSR Royalty") retained by the Company. As consideration for vending its interest in the Monument Peak Project, Global Energy Metals will be entitled to receive $650,000 in cash and $750,000 in common shares of Grounded People Apparel Inc. in staged payments and issuances, in addition to a minimum of $250,000 in exploration expenditures to be incurred by the Optionee within the first year. The Option Agreement also provides the Optionee the right to purchase one-half of the original NSR Royalty held by GEMC (the "Buy Back Right") for cash consideration of $1,000,000 payable to GEMC, if exercised prior to the fifth anniversary of the effective date of the Option Agreement (the "Effective Date") and for $2,000,000 payable to GEMC, if exercised on or after the fifth anniversary of the Effective Date. No finder's fees were paid in association with this transaction.
The proposed transaction is expected to provide Global Energy Metals with non-dilutive exposure to exploration success at Monument Peak through a combination of cash payments, equity consideration, exploration expenditures, and a retained royalty interest.
Proposed Transaction Highlights
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Four-Year Earn-In Structure: The Optionee may earn a 100% interest in the Monument Peak Project held by the Optionors through staged cash payments, equity issuances, and exploration commitments over a four-year period.
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Retained Royalty: GEMC will retain a 1.0% NSR Royalty on the Project upon exercise of the option subject to a buy back right.
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Non-Dilutive Consideration: The structure provides exposure to Project upside through cash, equity participation, and exploration funding without shareholder dilution at the Company level.
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Investor Rights Agreement: Following the Closing Date, the Company will enter into an investor rights agreement to formalize its strategic investment by securing the right to appoint a nominee to the Optionee's board of directors, thereby ensuring ongoing oversight, alignment on key decisions, and the ability to actively contribute to the Optionee's growth and governance.
Mitchell Smith, President and CEO, Director commented:
"This agreement represents a strategic step forward for Global Energy Metals as we continue to unlock value from our project portfolio while maintaining disciplined capital allocation. By partnering with Grounded People Apparel, we gain meaningful, non-dilutive exposure to the exploration and development upside at Monument Peak through a combination of cash, equity participation and a retained royalty. Importantly, this structure allows us to benefit from potential discovery success while preserving our balance sheet and focusing on advancing our broader battery metals strategy. We are also encouraged by the potential to consolidate ownership at the project level, which we believe could further enhance Monument Peak's long-term development pathway."
Monument Peak Project
The Monument Peak Project is a district-scale silver–copper–gold exploration asset located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction in Idaho, USA. The Project comprises a large land package of unpatented mining claims prospective for polymetallic mineralization. For more information on Monument Peak please refer to the linked corporate website and associated NI 43-101 Technical Report published for the project.
Qualified Person
Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved this news release. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.
About Global Energy Metals Corporation
(TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2)
Global Energy Metals Corp. provides investors with direct exposure to the rapidly expanding new energy market through the development of a diversified, global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage critical mineral assets.
The Company recognizes that the accelerating electrification of the global economy is fundamentally dependent on the secure supply of critical battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other essential raw materials. To help address this challenge and participate meaningfully in the electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has adopted a disciplined consolidate, partner and invest strategy, assembling and advancing a portfolio of strategically significant battery metal investments.
Through its copper, nickel, cobalt, silver, lithium and uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, Global Energy Metals is investing in, exploring and developing prospective, scalable assets located in established mining and processing jurisdictions, often in close proximity to end-use markets. The Company prioritizes projects with low logistical and processing risk, positioning them for accelerated development and potential entry into the battery supply chain within the current cycle.
Global Energy Metals also collaborates with industry peers to enhance its exposure to critical minerals and the technologies required to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Securing exposure to the minerals that power the eMobility revolution represents a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes now is the time to be part of the electrification movement.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
"Mitchell Smith"
Chief Executive Officer & Director
For Further Information:
Global Energy Metals Corporation
Email: info@globalenergymetals.com
t. + 1 (604) 688-4219
www.globalenergymetals.com
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Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:
Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Global Energy Metals undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
We seek safe harbour.
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