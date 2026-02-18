Global Energy Metals Announces Exploration Permit Application Lodged at Millennium Project

(TheNewswire)
Global Energy Metals Corporation TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTC:GBLEF | FSE:5GE2 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" andor "GEMC"), a multi-jurisdictional, multi-commodity critical mineral exploration, development and project-generating company focused on growth-oriented projects supporting the global transition to the new energy economy, is pleased to report that, through the Millennium Joint Venture, an Exploration Permit for Minerals ("EPM") has been applied for over two key sub-blocks surrounding the existing Millennium Copper-Cobalt-Gold-Graphite mining leases. Refer to news release dated February 18, 2026 by strategic partner, ASX-listed Metal Bank Ltd., ("Metal Bank" andor "MBK
Highlights:
-
Millennium holds a JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 8.4Mt @ 0.09% Co, 0.29% Cu and 0.12g/t Au for a 1.23% CuEq* on an Inferred basis covering 5 granted mining leases near Cloncurry, NW QLD.
-
A new Mining Lease was applied for in 2025 over the "gap zone" between two of the Southern ML's and additional land required for operational and infrastructure requirements.
-
An Exploration Permit application has also been submitted to secure adjoining areas for additional project growth.
-
Global Energy holds a 49% interest in Millennium and is fully carried on exploration spend as part of Metal Bank's earn-in for 80% of the Millennium.
*CuEq = Cu% +(Co% x 9.16) + (Au g/t x 0.678) using long term metal prices of Cu: US$3.50/lb ($7,716/t); Co:US$32.00/lb ($70,547.84/t); Au: US$1,900/oz; Cu recovery=95.1%; Co recovery=95.3%; Au recovery=81.4%; Cu payability=80%; Co payability = 80%; Au payability = 80%
Mitchell Smith, President and CEO of Global Energy Metals Corp. comments:
"The application for this Exploration Permit for Minerals represents an important step in advancing near-term growth opportunities ahead of the pending mining lease grant. Subject to approval, the EPM will allow our operating partner to commence targeted drilling aimed at expanding and further defining the existing Mineral Resource, while continuing to progress toward mine planning studies. We believe these work programs have the potential to enhance project economics and incrementally de-risk the development pathway. Millennium's exposure to multiple critical minerals — cobalt, copper, gold and graphite — combined with the recently announced processing MOU between Metal Bank and Austral Resources, reinforces the project's strategic value and its contribution to Global Energy's broader growth objectives."
The Opportunity
This is a strategic step to unlock near-term upside. The proposed program includes drill testing a 200m x 200m "gap zone" within the current mining lease area where the existing resource is interpreted to continue — as well as testing potential graphite extensions to the west.
If granted, the EPM provides the opportunity to expand the current Co-Cu-Au Resource and further define graphite targets on an accelerated timeline, while the broader mining lease application advances. This initiative reflects a disciplined approach to resource growth and value creation, positioning Millennium for potential scale expansion while maintaining regulatory compliance and technical rigor.
Figure 1: Map showing Millennium granted MLs, EPM Application area and the area covered by MLA 100483
Millennium Project
The Millennium Copper Cobalt Gold Graphite Project is being advanced by operating partner Metal Bank through its wholly owned subsidiary, MBK Millennium Pty Ltd and is earning an 80% interest in Millennium in joint venture with Element Minerals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSX:GEMC). Millennium holds a 2012 JORC Inferred Resource across 5 granted Mining Leases with significant potential for resource expansion. Additionally, graphite has been identified over >2km strike length within and adjacent to the existing JORC Resource. MBK submitted an application for an additional mining lease (ML) at Millennium in 2025 to facilitate further exploration and operations for both Co-Cu-Au and graphite resources .
This application area consists of some 159Ha which encompass the southern granted leases and
importantly includes the Gap Zone, a previously inaccessible 200m x 200m area not included in
the current MRE.
Previous RC drilling of this Gap Zone in 2013 and 2014 demonstrated strong mineralisation continuity on the Millennium Trend, including downhole results of 23m @ 0.48% Cu, 0.16% Co and 0.16g/t Au from 16m (Q-001) and 13m @ 0.53% Cu, 0.30% Co and 0.24g/t Au from 40m (Q-014). The additional lease also encompasses further area to the west to cover potential extensions of graphite mineralisation, and to the east for operational infrastructure.
Please refer to ASX:CYU announcement 4 December 2013: ‘Completion of Initial Copper/Gold Drilling Program and Millennium – Large Mineral System Identified' and ASX:CYU announcement 23 July 2014: ‘June 2014 Quarterly Report'.
The additional lease also encompasses further area to the west to cover potential extensions of
graphite mineralisation, and to the east for operational infrastructure.
In line with this, Metal Bank, in full support by Global Energy Metals, is assessing the potential for further value to be unlocked from the Millennium Project via developing the graphite potential over the coming months. This includes additional surface mapping and sampling, metallurgical testing to determine recovery, graphite flake size, sphericity and purity, including this current drill program to refine near term scope for an Exploration Target and/or Mineral Resource.
The Company looks forward to the results from the previously announced drilling program (refer to GEMC news release dated November 28, 2025) and will keep shareholders informed as to the progress of the mining lease application in due course.
Qualified Person
Mr. Paul Sarjeant, P. Geo., the qualified person for this release as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved this news release. He is a shareholder and Director of the Company.
Global Energy Metals Corporation
(TSXV:GEMC,OTC:GBLEF | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)
Global Energy Metals Corp. provides investors with direct exposure to the rapidly expanding new energy market through the development of a diversified, global portfolio of exploration and growth-stage critical mineral assets.
The Company recognizes that the accelerating electrification of the global economy is fundamentally dependent on the secure supply of critical battery metals, including cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium and other essential raw materials. To help address this challenge and participate meaningfully in the electrification movement, Global Energy Metals has adopted a disciplined consolidate, partner and invest strategy, assembling and advancing a portfolio of strategically significant battery metal investments.
Through its copper, nickel, cobalt, silver, lithium and uranium projects in Canada, Australia, Norway and the United States, Global Energy Metals is investing in, exploring and developing prospective, scalable assets located in established mining and processing jurisdictions, often in close proximity to end-use markets. The Company prioritizes projects with low logistical and processing risk, positioning them for accelerated development and potential entry into the battery supply chain within the current cycle.
Global Energy Metals also collaborates with industry peers to enhance its exposure to critical minerals and the technologies required to support a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Securing exposure to the minerals that power the eMobility revolution represents a generational investment opportunity. Global Energy Metals believes now is the time to be part of the electrification movement.
