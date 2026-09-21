Global Battery Metals Announces Adoption Of Semi-Annual Reporting

Global Battery Metals Announces Adoption Of Semi-Annual Reporting

(TheNewswire)

Global Battery Metals Ltd.
   

Vancouver, British Columbia September 21, 2026 TheNewswire Global Battery Metals Ltd. (the "Company" or "GBML") (TSXV: GBML,OTC:REZZF; OTCQB: REZZF; Frankfurt: REZ0), an international critical mineral exploration company, announces that it has elected to adopt the semi-annual reporting framework (the "SAR Framework"), and is filing this news release pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order"). The Blanket Order provides eligible venture issuers in British Columbia with relief from certain interim filing requirements under National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

 

The decision reflects the Company's continued focus on long-term value creation, strategic execution, and operational performance. By adopting the SAR Framework, the Company aims to devote greater attention to executing its business strategy while continuing to provide shareholders with meaningful, transparent, and timely information.

 

The Company expects the transition to streamline its financial reporting processes, reduce administrative costs associated with quarterly reporting, and support a greater emphasis on sustainable growth and long-term business performance.

 

The change will take effect starting with the first quarter of the year and as a result, the Company will not file interim financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis or related officer certifications for the three-month period ended July 31, 2026, in reliance on the Blanket Order. Under the new reporting framework, the Company will publish financial results twice annually, covering the full fiscal year ended April 30, and the first six months ended October 31. Notwithstanding the adoption of the SAR Framework, the Company remains subject to all applicable timely disclosure obligations and continuous disclosure requirements under securities legislation, including the requirement to disclose material changes in the affairs of the Company and report significant corporate developments on a timely basis.

 

The Company's next financial disclosure will therefore be filed for the six-month period ended October 31, 2026, in accordance with the timelines prescribed under applicable securities legislation.

 

The Company confirms that it satisfies the eligibility criteria under the Blanket Order, including that it is a venture issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, with a principal regulator in British Columbia, is current with all continuous disclosure filings, and is not subject to any ongoing or contemplated transactions, financing activities, reverse takeovers or developments that could reasonably be expected to affect its eligibility to rely on the relief.

 

Additional details regarding the reporting calendar, including the timing of future financial results and investor communications, will be made available on the Company's website.

 

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

 

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium, copper and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in two battery metal projects: (1) a 100% interest in the Lithium King Property in Utah; and (2) a 55% stake in the Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. GBML's common shares are listed on the Exchange (TSXV: GBML,OTC:REZZF); the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ0); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

 

Global Battery Metals Ltd.

Michael Murphy BA, MBA, MSc., ICD

President & CEO

T: 604-428-6128

E: MM@gbml.ca

W: www.gbml.ca

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

 

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's continued participation in the SAR Framework pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, the anticipated reduction in administrative, legal, and financial costs associated with moving from a quarterly to a semi-annual reporting framework, and the expected timing of future semi-annual and annual filings. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions that management believes are reasonable, including the assumption that the Company will continue to meet all eligibility criteria required to remain a participating venture issuer under the Blanket Order. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the risk that regulatory authorities may amend, rescind, or fail to permanently adopt the SAR Framework following the conclusion of the pilot project, changes in the Company's financial or operational status that render it ineligible for the exemption, and general market and economic conditions.  The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

  

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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