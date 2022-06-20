Energy Investing News

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) will webcast its Annual General & Special  Meeting of Shareholders ("AGSM") on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ( Toronto time).

Again this year, the AGSM will be held in a virtual-only format via a live audio webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1117 .

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who participate in the AGSM online will be able to listen to the proceedings, ask questions and vote at the AGSM in real time.  Shareholders will not be able to physically attend the AGSM.

Please see "Attending, Participating and Voting at the Virtual Meeting" in the Management Information Circlular for detailed instructions on how to attend, participate and vote at the AGSM.

The Management Information Circular and related meeting materials are available on the Company's website at https://globalatomiccorp.com/investors/events/event-details/2022/Annual-General--Special-Meeting-of-Shareholders/default.aspx as well as under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration.  With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger , the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production.  The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates Yellowcake production to commence by the end of 2024.  Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomics' Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey . The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under 'BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe , Asia and the United States of America .

The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to completion of any financings; Global Atomics' development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomics' ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks.   Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and  phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved".  All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information.   Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR from time to time.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made.  Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.  Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law.  Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomics' annual and interim MD&As.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.

VIDEO — Lobo Tiggre: Uranium is My Highest-Confidence Thesis for 2022

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium is My Highest-Confidence Thesis for 2022youtu.be

The uranium sector was abuzz earlier this month with the news that the Biden administration is looking for US$4.3 billion to support enrichment in the country. But what does that really mean for the industry?

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Lobo Tiggre said the news is material, but emphasized that it's still early days.

"The first point to keep in mind here is that just because somebody says, 'Oh, this is a good idea, we should do it, here's this proposal' — that doesn't mean it's passed," said Tiggre, who is the editor and founder of IndependentSpeculator.com. "I don't think there's even legislation introduced yet, let alone what comes out of the sausage factory in Washington, DC, at the end of the day."

Keep reading...

Global Atomic Forms Dasa Project Financing Syndicate

Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has now received Letters of Intent from a banking syndicate to finance the Dasa Uranium Project in Niger.  The syndicate is comprised of North American financial institutions and includes the previously announced indication from Export Development Canada.  The names of all members of the syndicate will be named following further due diligence and board approvals by the financial institutions, which are expected to occur by the end of 2022.

Global Atomic President and CEO, Stephen G. Roman commented, "This significant milestone keeps us on schedule to complete our Dasa Project financing by the end of 2022 and to begin plant construction in Q1 2023.  By taking this step, the syndicate has indicated its confidence in the quality of the Dasa deposit and in management's capability and commitment to execute the Phase 1 plan as outlined in our 2021 Feasibility Study.  Today's announcement combined with the acceptance of the Company's initial off-take sale offer announced on June 15, 2022 , and the construction activity ongoing at site, are proof that Global Atomic is well underway towards achieving our goal of delivering yellowcake to utilities in early 2025."

Keep reading...
5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: UEX Jumps on UEC Acquisition News

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 19,170.04 early last Friday (June 17) morning, but ultimately closed the period lower at 18,931.16.

Last week, the index fell to its lowest level in more than two years as concerns over a recession and interest rate hikes increased. Speaking with the Investing News Network at this year’s Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, said a recession is likely.

“Right now you can buy solid companies with real resources, some with economics on them, some even in development,” he said when asked about potential opportunities in the market. “If the market just normalizes, those stocks will be trading at three to four times the levels they are today.”

Keep reading...
Elevate Uranium Investor Presentation 2022

Elevate Uranium Limited (ASX:EL8, OTCQX: ELVUF) is pleased to present the company's investor presentation as of June 2022.

Keep reading...

OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference: Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 16 th OTCQX Best 50 Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW OR LOGIN AT: https://bit.ly/39ueG8g

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Keep reading...
CAT Strategic Metals Closes Second, and Final, Tranche of Private Placement

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT, OTC:CATTF, FRA:8CH) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the second, and final, tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In the second tranche, the Company issued 14,349,999 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.03 per Unit for proceeds of $430,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.05 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

The Company previously issued 27,816,667 Units for proceeds of $834,500 in tranche one of the Private Placement, as announced in a news release dated May 25, 2022. In closing this final tranche of the Private Placement, the Company will have issued an aggregate 42,116,666 Units for gross proceeds of $1,265,000

Keep reading...

