Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company"), (TSX:GLO, OTCQX:GLATF, Frankfurt:G12) today announced that Stephen G. Roman, President & CEO will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 16, 2022.

DATE: June 16, 2022
TIME: 9:30 a.m. EDT
LINK: https://bit.ly/3MB962u

Available for 1x1 meetings: June 17, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Global Atomic Corporation
Many countries are expanding their fleets of nuclear power generators to meet growing demands for electricity while reducing carbon emissions. Perfectly timed with this nuclear renaissance, Global Atomic is developing the Dasa Uranium Project in the Republic of Niger. The Dasa Project:

  • is the largest, highest-grade uranium deposit currently under development in Africa
  • is fully permitted
  • has completed a Feasibility Study that defines a 12-year Phase 1 starter project to produce approximately 4.5Mlb of U 3 O 8 per year, which using a US$35/pound uranium price is expected to yield an after-tax IRR of 22.7%
  • at today's uranium spot price above US$50/pound, the IRR is expected to be above 44%
  • is underway with the construction of mine access and surface infrastructure
  • is on schedule to start construction of its processing plant in early 2023
  • has project financing underway, with interest for up to US$75 million from Export Development Canada
  • is on track for delivery of yellowcake to utilities in early 2025
  • is supported by existing cash flow from the Company's zinc recycling business

About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation ( www.globalatomiccorp.com ) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company's Uranium Division includes four deposits with the flagship project being the large, high-grade Dasa Project, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. With the issuance of the Dasa Mining Permit and an Environmental Compliance Certificate by the Republic of Niger, the Dasa Project is fully permitted for commercial production.   The Phase 1 Feasibility Study for Dasa was filed in December 2021 and estimates Yellowcake production to commence by the end of 2024.   Mine excavation began in Q1 2022.

Global Atomics' Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. ("BST") Joint Venture, which operates a modern zinc production plant, located in Iskenderun, Turkey. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust ("EAFD") to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company's joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. ("Befesa") listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA', holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located throughout Europe, Asia and the United States of America.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Global Atomic Corporation
Bob Tait
VP Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 558-3858
Email: bt@globalatomiccorp.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


