Global Atomic Announces Closing of Public Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$57 Million

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Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO,OTC:GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$56,965,500, which includes the partial exercise of the over-allotment option. Pursuant to the Offering, the Company sold 113,931,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the "Offering Price"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as sole underwriter and bookrunner in connection with the Offering.
Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before October 1, 2029.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for the advancement of the Dasa Project and for general working capital purposes.
The Offering was completed pursuant to a prospectus supplement filed in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario and dated September 25, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement") that supplemented the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated March 31, 2026 (the "Shelf Prospectus", and collectively with the Prospectus Supplement, the "Prospectus"). Investors should read the Prospectus and other documents that the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. A copy of these documents is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").
As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, Red Cloud received an aggregate consideration comprised of (i) a cash fee equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering and (ii) warrants of the Company (the "Underwriter's Warrants") to purchase up to 5.0% of the number of Units sold in the Offering. Each Underwriter's Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at the Offering Price at any time on or before October 1, 2029.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the "United States" or to "U.S. Persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.
About Global Atomic
Global Atomic Corporation (www.globalatomiccorp.com) is a publicly listed company that provides a unique combination of high-grade uranium mine development and cash-flowing zinc concentrate production.
The Company's Uranium Division is developing the fully permitted, large, high-grade Dasa Deposit, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The Deposit is in the uranium-rich Tim Mersoï Basin in the Agadez Region of the Republic of Niger. The Dasa Project is operated by SOMIDA, a Niger-based company which is owned 80% by Global Atomic and 20% by the Niger Government. Permitted in 2020 and actively mined since 2022, the Dasa Project is the world's most advanced greenfield uranium project currently under development.
The Company's Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in the Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (BST) joint venture, which operates a modern zinc recycling plant in Iskenderun, Türkiye. The plant recovers zinc from Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) to produce a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters. Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (Befesa) is the majority partner and the operator of the BST Joint Venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, with approximately 50% of the European EAFD market and facilities located in Europe, Asia and the United States of America.
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds of the Offering; the final approval of the TSX; Global Atomic's development potential and timetable of its operations, development and exploration assets; Global Atomic's ability to raise additional funds necessary; the future price of uranium; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; conclusions of economic evaluation; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production, development and exploration; cost of future activities; capital and operating expenditures; success of exploration activities; mining or processing issues; currency exchange rates; government regulation of mining operations; and environmental and permitting risks. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "is expected", "estimates", variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "will begin", "will include", "are expected", "occur" or "be achieved". All information contained in this news release, other than statements of current or historical fact, is forward-looking information. Statements of forward-looking information are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Global Atomic to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the annual information form of Global Atomic and in its public documents filed on SEDAR+ from time to time.
Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date such statements are made. Although management of Global Atomic has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to be materially different from those forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. Global Atomic does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities law. Readers should also review the risks and uncertainties sections of Global Atomic's annual and interim MD&As.
The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this news release.
SOURCE Global Atomic Corporation
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