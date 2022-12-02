Life Science NewsInvesting News

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programming and biosecurity, today announced that in connection with its transaction with Bayer CropScience LP ("Bayer") on October 17, 2022 Ginkgo granted 9,868,143 restricted stock units to 139 new employees, and in connection with its acquisition of Zymergen Inc. ("Zymergen") on October 19, 2022 Ginkgo granted 8,305,110 restricted stock units to 179 new employees. The restricted stock units were granted without stockholder approval as material inducements to the employees entering into employment with Ginkgo pursuant to NYSE Listed Company Manual Section 303A.08 and were approved by Ginkgo's compensation committee.

Consistent with Ginkgo's standard vesting schedules, each grant of restricted stock units to former Bayer employees will vest as to 25% of the restricted stock units on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and 1/48 of the restricted stock units monthly thereafter. Each grant of restricted stock units to former Zymergen employees will vest either (i) as to 25% of the restricted stock units on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and 1/48 of the restricted stock units monthly thereafter, or (ii) for certain employees, as to 100% of the restricted stock units on a range of dates between approximately two and 13 months from the grant date (and will fully vest on the last day of an employee's employment, if such employee's employment is terminated without cause), provided, in all cases, that the employee continues to serve as an employee of, or other service provider to, Ginkgo or one of its subsidiaries on each such vesting date. The restricted stock units are subject to the terms of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. 2022 Inducement Plan and individual award agreements thereunder.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats. For more information, visit ginkgobioworks.com and concentricbyginkgo.com , read our blog , or follow us on social media channels such as Twitter (@ Ginkgo and @ ConcentricByGBW ), Instagram (@ GinkgoBioworks and @ ConcentricByGinkgo ), or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the grant of inducement awards. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on November 14, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.DNANYSE:DNALife Science Investing
DNA
Ginkgo Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Ginkgo Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), which is building the leading platform for cell programing and biosecurity, today announced the sale of shares of  its Class A common stock for gross proceeds of approximately $100 million to BTIG, LLC, as the underwriter in the registered public offering of those shares. In connection with this offering, Ginkgo has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $15 million of  shares of Class A common stock.

The last reported sale price of Ginkgo's Class A common stock on November 15, 2022 was $2.67 per share.  The underwriter proposes to offer for sale the shares of common stock from time to time in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices, subject to receipt and acceptance by it and subject to its right to reject any order in whole or in part.

BTIG, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. The offering is expected to close on or about November 18, 2022 , subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Ginkgo intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to offset the cash used to finance the acquisition of certain assets and liabilities of Bayer CropScience LP and for other general corporate purposes. The shares described above are being offered by Ginkgo pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 4, 2022 and declared effective by the SEC on October 14, 2022 . A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on November 15, 2022 . The final prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus can be obtained at the SEC's website http://www.sec.gov or from BTIG, LLC at 65 East 55th Street New York, NY , 10022 or by e-mail at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About Ginkgo

Ginkgo is the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, providing flexible, end-to-end services that solve challenges for organizations across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to pharmaceuticals to industrial and specialty chemicals. Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health unit, Concentric by Ginkgo, is building global infrastructure for biosecurity to empower governments, communities, and public health leaders to prevent, detect and respond to a wide variety of biological threats.

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the use of proceeds from the sale of Class A common stock and the expected closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, and changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, (ii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and to identify and realize additional business opportunities, (iii) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (iv) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (v) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (vi) our ability to realize the expected benefits of merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's annual report on Form 10-K, most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Keep reading...Show less
Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

15 new Cell Programs added and $66 million of Total revenue in Q3 2022

Closed four acquisitions in October, including Zymergen and Bayer's West Sacramento agricultural biologicals capabilities, enabling commencement of integration and pursuit of new growth opportunities

Keep reading...Show less
Lygos and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Optimize Production of Biobased Specialty Chemicals

Lygos and Ginkgo Bioworks Announce Partnership to Optimize Production of Biobased Specialty Chemicals

Strain development program aims to accelerate efforts to create sustainable chemicals

Lygos, Inc., a vertically integrated provider of sustainable specialty ingredients, and Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a multi-product research and development collaboration designed to optimize and scale production of sustainable specialty ingredients that can replace toxic petrochemistry, reclaim local manufacturing, and advance industrial bio-innovation.

Keep reading...Show less
Ginkgo Bioworks To Present New Data on High Throughput Pooled Screening Method to Discover Novel CAR-T Designs for Solid Tumors

Ginkgo Bioworks To Present New Data on High Throughput Pooled Screening Method to Discover Novel CAR-T Designs for Solid Tumors

Poster presentation at SITC 2022 highlights high throughput methods for discovery of novel CAR designs with improved persistence

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced that it will be presenting a poster on November 11 at the 37th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC). The poster highlights Foundry-enabled methods for large-scale, combinatorial library design and screening of Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) domains for improved persistence. The ability to screen hundreds of thousands of CAR designs in primary human T cells can enable discovery of variants with desired characteristics. This capability has the potential to discover CAR-T therapies that are effective against solid tumors.

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma CEO, James Lanthier Issues Letter to Shareholders

Mindset Pharma CEO, James Lanthier Issues Letter to Shareholders

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") today issued a letter to shareholders from James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Mindset.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

Keep reading...Show less
Interim Data from Ambrx's Study of ARX788 selected for Spotlight Poster Discussion at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

Interim Data from Ambrx's Study of ARX788 selected for Spotlight Poster Discussion at the 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

ARX788 is an anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate currently being studied in several registrational trials in breast cancer and gastric/GEJ cancer by Ambrx's partner, NovoCodex Biopharmaceuticals, in China. Pursuant to its recently announced strategic reprioritization, Ambrx has paused the internal development of ARX788 and is seeking to partner ARX788 outside of China.

Keep reading...Show less
VISIONARY-MS Trial Results Featured in Platform Presentation at PACTRIMS 2022: CNM-Au8® Demonstrated Global Neurological Improvement in Stable MS Patients as Adjunct to Background Disease Modifying Therapies

VISIONARY-MS Trial Results Featured in Platform Presentation at PACTRIMS 2022: CNM-Au8® Demonstrated Global Neurological Improvement in Stable MS Patients as Adjunct to Background Disease Modifying Therapies

  • CNM-Au8 demonstrated low contrast vision improvement and global neurological improvement (low contrast vision, cognition, upper extremity function, and walking speed) in stable MS patients as adjunct to background immunomodulating disease modifying therapies (DMTs)
  • No approved MS DMTs have shown global neurological improvement in stable MS patients, a significant unmet medical need in MS
  • CNM-Au8 treatment was well-tolerated, and no significant safety findings were observed

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the VISIONARY-MS trial results were featured as a platform presentation by Professor Michael Barnett, MBBS FRACP PhD at the 14th Annual Singapore Pan-Asian Committee on Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (PACTRIMS) Congress held November 24-26.

The platform presentation titled, " VISIONARY-MS Top-line Results: A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel Group, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of CNM-Au8, a Catalytically Active Gold Nanocrystal Suspension in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis ," provided proof-of-concept evidence for global neurological improvement as assessed by the modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (mMSFC), evaluating low contrast vision, cognition, upper extremity function, and walking speed with CNM-Au8 as adjunct to approved background immunomodulatory disease modifying therapies (DMTs) in stable MS patients.

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma and PharmAla Enter into Exclusive Sales Agreement for the Sale and Distribution of Pharmaceutical Grade Psilocybin

Mindset Pharma and PharmAla Enter into Exclusive Sales Agreement for the Sale and Distribution of Pharmaceutical Grade Psilocybin

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, and PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla")(CSE: MDMA) a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive sales agreement. Under the sales agreement, PharmAla will be the exclusive global reseller of Mindset's cGMP (i.e. pharmaceutical grade) psilocybin to appropriately licensed clinical researchers.

"In addition to forging new ground in next generation psychedelic drug discovery, Mindset has also developed a patent-pending, highly scalable psilocybin synthesis technology. A cost-effective supply of first generation psychedelic therapeutics is essential to the overall development of the medical psychedelic space, and Mindset is eager to help meet this increased demand for pharmaceutical grade psilocybin from researchers," said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. "We have chosen PharmAla as a partner because of their track record in working with clinical researchers, and existing sales infrastructure to sell pharmaceutical grade psychedelic compounds. It's also yet another concrete example of Mindset commercializing and creating value from its portfolio of innovations."

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma and PharmAla Biotech Enter into Exclusive Sales Agreement

Mindset Pharma and PharmAla Biotech Enter into Exclusive Sales Agreement

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla")(CSE: MDMA), a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA, and Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset"), a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that they have entered into an exclusive sales agreement. Under the sales agreement, PharmAla will be the exclusive global reseller of Mindset's cGMP (i.e. pharmaceutical grade) psilocybin to appropriately licensed clinical researchers.

"In addition to forging new ground in next generation psychedelic drug discovery, Mindset has also developed a patent-pending, highly scalable psilocybin synthesis technology. A cost-effective supply of first generation psychedelic therapeutics is essential to the overall development of the medical psychedelic space, and Mindset is eager to help meet this increased demand for pharmaceutical grade psilocybin from researchers," said James Lanthier, CEO of Mindset. "We have chosen PharmAla as a partner because of their track record in working with clinical researchers, and existing sales infrastructure to sell pharmaceutical grade psychedelic compounds. It's also yet another concrete example of Mindset commercializing and creating value from its portfolio of innovations."

Keep reading...Show less
Mindset Pharma Presents Poster at Neuroscience 2022 Highlighting Preclinical Data on MSP-1014, its Psilocybin-like Lead Drug Candidate

Mindset Pharma Presents Poster at Neuroscience 2022 Highlighting Preclinical Data on MSP-1014, its Psilocybin-like Lead Drug Candidate

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced data from preclinical studies comparing its novel prodrug of psilocin, MSP-1014, side-by-side to psilocybin across a battery of studies evaluating safety, behavioral and pharmacokinetics properties of both psilocin prodrugs. Joseph Araujo, Chief Scientific Officer, Director of Mindset Pharma, presented the findings at Neuroscience 2022 hosted by the Society of Neuroscience (SfN) in a poster titled " The Preclinical Safety, Behavioural and Pharmacokinetics Properties of MSP-1014, a Novel Prodrug of Psilocin ."

Keep reading...Show less

