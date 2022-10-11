Life Science NewsInvesting News

Ginkgo to engineer key biocatalytic enzymes for potential use in Merck's drug manufacturing processes

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced a collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada to engineer up to four enzymes for use as biocatalysts in Merck's active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing efforts. Through this collaboration, Ginkgo will leverage its extensive experience in cell engineering and enzyme design, as well as its capabilities in automated high throughput screening, manufacturing process developmentoptimization, bioinformatics and analytics to deliver optimal strains for expression of targeted biocatalysts.

Biocatalysis is a sustainable and often more effective alternative to some chemical synthesis steps in industrial chemical synthesis. The inherent stereospecificity of enzyme biocatalysts can reduce costly synthesis and purification steps, thereby decreasing production costs. Through this collaboration, Ginkgo aims to optimize several biocatalysts by leveraging its world-class proprietary fungal strains, cell line development, enzyme engineering and optimization, and multiomics expertise.

"Ginkgo's fungal strains present a major opportunity for improving biocatalysis. E. coli is currently the mainstay host for expressing enzymes, but a large number of enzymes will not express properly in E. coli , and those that do express in E. coli may have better homologs that only express in fungal strains," said Behzad Mahdavi , Senior Vice President of Biopharma Manufacturing and Life Sciences Tools at Ginkgo. "This enzyme optimization project with Merck has the potential to help reduce the cost of goods and enable a more robust supply chain for APIs."

"Merck is a pioneer in biocatalysis, improving manufacturing of crucial medicines. We're thrilled to be partnering with Merck, and to be leveraging our platform capabilities for improved enzyme activity and production" said Jason Kelly , co-founder and CEO at Ginkgo. "Ginkgo's platform model enables us to identify improved enzymes and develop powerful fungal strains and fermentation processes for enzyme manufacturing, empowering downstream API production for our customers."

Under the terms of the collaboration, Ginkgo will earn an upfront research and development fee and is eligible for success-based research and development milestone payments. In addition, Ginkgo is eligible to earn commercial milestone payments for each of a specified number of biocatalysis targets, which have the potential to total, in the aggregate, up to $144 million . To learn more about Ginkgo's work in enzyme discovery, visit ginkgobioworks.com/our work/enzyme-discovery .

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the collaboration and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Circularis to Strengthen Capabilities in Cell and Gene Therapy

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the tuck-in acquisition of Circularis, a biotechnology company with a proprietary circular RNA and promoter screening platform. When circularized, RNA is much longer-lived in cells, improving its robustness as a potential therapeutic modality. The Circularis platform also allows ultra-high-throughput screening of promoters and other enhancers. Ginkgo is excited to welcome the Circularis team and platform to enable new solutions across bioproduction, RNA therapeutics, cell therapy, and gene therapy partnerships.

In recent years, Ginkgo has significantly expanded its work in cell and gene therapy, including a program to improve adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing in partnership with Biogen , and a program to develop AAV capsids with altered tropism and immunogenicity in partnership with Selecta Biosciences . The field of nucleic acid therapeutics is a promising novel therapeutic modality, and Ginkgo has worked on programs across the space, including with Moderna and Aldevron , and is actively engaged in improving circular RNA efficacy and manufacturing yields.

The Circularis platform strengthens Ginkgo's platform for development of cell and gene therapies, providing the capability to rapidly identify novel promoters with appropriate strength and tissue-specificity designed into customer specific delivery modalities. Leveraging Ginkgo's ability to explore large numbers of genetic designs, these promoter libraries can be explored in combination with modified therapeutic payloads and capsids to provide gene therapy developers a solution that works across any range of cell or organism models. Similarly, the Circularis platform will give Ginkgo the ability to rapidly identify context-specific promoters for cell therapy applications, such as those that modulate gene expression in the tumor microenvironment.

"Circularis has built an exceptional platform to screen gene expression regulatory elements, a need across the cell and gene therapy space," said Narendra Maheshri, Head of Mammalian Foundry at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are excited to leverage the strong expertise of the Circularis team to further develop circular RNA methods for therapeutic use, and can't wait to incorporate this technology into existing and upcoming cell programs across therapeutic applications as well as more broadly."

"Circularis was founded because we saw a need for better tools to control gene regulation in a range of species. Our team is incredibly proud of what we've built, and the opportunity to scale it on the Ginkgo platform means we're a major step closer to realizing this technology's potential," said Mat Falkowski, Chief Executive Officer at Circularis. "We are excited to bring the power of the Ginkgo platform to both Circularis' already existing customer base and future partners."

Circularis has been using the power of circRNA to control cells for the past eight years. Our novel biology has enabled new scales of experimental methods to help customers make advancements in gene therapy and treatment of rare diseases. Our advanced understanding of circular RNA across multiple cell types and organisms has guided our design towards a range of novel circular RNA materials for use in the growing field of RNA therapeutics.

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the acquisition and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Ginkgo Bioworks Acquires Adaptive Laboratory Evolution Company Altar

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced the tuck-in acquisition of Altar, a French biotechnology company that has developed a proprietary adaptive evolution platform. A fleet of Altar's automated adaptive laboratory evolution (ALE) instruments will be integrated into Ginkgo's Foundry to serve customers across food and beverage, biofuels, biomaterials, cosmetics, animal health and human health applications, among others. Ginkgo has successfully collaborated with Altar on customer programs historically and is excited to welcome them to the team.

Despite the immense progress in rational genome editing and high-throughput testing of engineered strains over the last decade, it often remains challenging to engineer microorganisms that meet target specifications under industrially relevant conditions due to the complexity and unknowns of the underlying genetics. For the development of certain phenotypes, such as those based on improved growth under normally unfavorable conditions, ALE can be a powerful approach to address this challenge. By incorporating Altar's ALE platform to Ginkgo's existing strain engineering capabilities, Ginkgo expects to be able to routinely engineer those target phenotypes that can be selected for based on their improved growth properties under defined process conditions, such as in the presence of otherwise inhibitory concentrations of a target end product or prohibitively high temperatures. Selected strains coming out of these ALE-based selections will then be characterized and further validated by Ginkgo's existing suite of test workflows.

"As the range of programs we work on continues to expand, it is imperative that we have the best tools in rational design as well as the ability to leverage the inherent diversity and creativity that emerges from evolutionary processes," said Nikos Reppas , Senior Director, Foundry Technology at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We're excited to welcome the Altar team to Ginkgo and look forward to integrating the Altar technology into Ginkgo's suite of offerings so we can better serve existing and future customers."

"We founded Altar to increase the feasibility and reduce time-to-market for bio-manufactured products," said Simon Trancart, CEO of Altar. "We've been working with Ginkgo for a few years now, and are thrilled to join the Ginkgo platform as we work to accomplish our mission at an even greater scale by collectively using biology to drive innovation across industries."

Altar is specialized in the development of microorganisms for industrial applications. Altar's technology, which was developed in collaboration with the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), automates Adaptive Laboratory Evolution and offers a unique capability to adapt microorganisms to the conditions required by industrial companies for their competitive utilization at commercial scale. Altar benefited from the support of the European Commission through the EIC Accelerator Pilot financing program. For more information, visit https://www.altar.bio/ .

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential success of the acquisition and Ginkgo's cell programming platform. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

BriaCell Partners with Caris Life Sciences® to Expand Patient Outreach and Molecular Profiling

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for cancer, announces that it has signed an agreement with Caris Life Sciences ® (Caris), a leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare.

"Our goal is to develop immunotherapies that are personalized for each patient, and Caris' extensive library of clinical data, cutting-edge biomarker technology, and expertise will be invaluable in achieving our objectives," stated Dr. Giuseppe Del Priore, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer. "We expect Caris' unique platform to help us identify patients who do not respond to existing treatments and are more likely to benefit from our immunotherapy treatments."

Renee Wegrzyn Slated to Lead New Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health

The White House today announced that President Biden intends to appoint Renee Wegrzyn PhD, as the first Director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health ( ARPA-H ). Dr. Wegrzyn is currently the Vice President for Business Development at Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming. ARPA-H was established in March 2022 to drive transformative health breakthroughs that cannot readily be accomplished through traditional research or commercial activity.

"I am deeply honored to have the opportunity to shape ARPA-H's ambitious mission and foster a vision and approach that will improve health outcomes for the American people, including President Biden's Cancer Moonshot," said Dr. Wegrzyn. "Some of the problems we face every day - especially in health and disease - are so large they can seem insurmountable. I have seen firsthand the tremendous expertise and energy the U.S. biomedical and biotechnological enterprise can bring to solve some of the toughest health challenges. ARPA-H will create the transformative and collaborative space that is required to support the next generation of moonshots for health—not only for complex diseases like cancer, but also systemic barriers like supply chain gaps and equitable access to breakthrough technologies and cures for everyone."

Dr. Wegrzyn holds a PhD and BS in Applied Biology from the Georgia Institute of Technology , was a Fellow in the Center for Health Security Emerging Leaders in Biosecurity Initiative (ELBI), and completed her postdoctoral training as an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow in Heidelberg, Germany . Early in her career, she led research and development teams in private industry in the areas of biosecurity, gene therapies, emerging infectious disease, neuromodulation, synthetic biology, and diagnostics. She served as Program Manager in the Biological Technologies Office (BTO) of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), where she leveraged the tools of synthetic biology and gene editing to enhance biosecurity, support the domestic bioeconomy, and thwart biothreats. Since joining Ginkgo in August 2020 , she has built out its innovation pipeline for biosecurity, developing and scaling new tools to combat infectious disease and other biological threats through broad community access.

"This is a really great moment for health and biomedical innovation. Dr. Wegrzyn stands out as a thoughtful, innovative, and practical leader," said Matt McKnight , General Manager for Biosecurity at Ginkgo. "She understands the health innovation ecosystem from every angle—from early-stage research and development to commercialization and community impact, across the public, private, and academic sectors. In her time at Ginkgo, she has been an incredible leader, and her work has shaped the emerging biosecurity industry for years to come. Renee uniquely understands what is needed in the next era of invention, and ARPA-H will benefit tremendously from being shaped by her vision."

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Ginkgo Bioworks Appoints Dr. Behzad Mahdavi as Senior Vice President of Biopharma Manufacturing & Life Science Tools

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced that Behzad Mahdavi Ph.D., MBA, has joined as senior vice president of biopharma manufacturing and life sciences tools. In this new role, Dr. Mahdavi will lead Ginkgo's commercial efforts in the growing areas of bio-reagents, cell and gene therapies and new biopharmaceutical modalities. Dr. Mahdavi brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and leading innovative patient-centric growth strategies in challenging environments in the biopharmaceutical, cell and gene therapy, personalized medicine and life sciences sectors.

Prior to joining Ginkgo, Dr. Mahdavi most recently served as vice president of global open innovation at Catalent Pharma Solutions, where he created a distinctive portfolio of innovative services and expanded its customer base in new market segments. Prior to his work at Catalent, he held numerous leadership positions during his 13 years at Lonza and served as CEO of SAM Electron Technologies. Throughout his career, Dr. Mahdavi has built expertise in defining and developing optimal growth strategies and actionable business plans across biologics, cell therapy, and viral pharmaceutical modalities. In addition to his company leadership roles, he has also served in multiple Board of Directors and Advisory Board roles. Dr. Mahdavi holds a Doctorate in Chemistry from the University of Sherbrooke , Canada , and also has a Master in Business Administration from the University of Quebec in Montreal .

Ginkgo has significant experience in the design of custom organisms and the discovery of novel enzymes that bring new biopharma products to life. Ginkgo's robust codebase and ability to search and screen candidates in high throughput allows it to support programs across all aspects of biopharma manufacturing and discovery. Ginkgo's projects in this space span its expertise with both microbial and mammalian cells, and include publicly announced collaborations with Antheia , Aldevron , Biogen , Microba , Moderna , Novo Nordisk , Optimvia , Persephone , SaponiQx , Selecta Biosciences , Synlogic , Tantu , Totient , and Roche , as well as additional programs at various stages in the pipeline. With its strong enzyme discovery, optimization and metabolic engineering capabilities, Ginkgo hopes to enable the creation of new products and to improve product development across all therapeutic modalities.

"Ginkgo is integrating capabilities at massive scale in genetic engineering, manufacturing process optimization and bioinformatics along with innovative technologies from third-party developers," said Dr. Mahdavi. "There are a tremendous number of opportunities in this space, and I joined Ginkgo because I believe this company is the partner of choice that the industry needs to realize those boundless opportunities. I am thrilled to work alongside Ginkgo's world-class team to help create a platform of choice for our partners, who strive to benefit patients around the world."

"Dr. Mahdavi brings outstanding experience in global business growth, expansion and commercial innovation, which will be instrumental as we aim to redefine the landscape of treating diseases," said Jennifer Wipf , senior vice president of commercial cell engineering at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We've proven how much our platform can help newcomers and incumbents in the growing biopharma space. As we continue to evolve our horizontal platform applications, having Dr. Mahdavi on our team will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative services to our customers and we can't wait to onboard more programs in the coming months and years."

To discuss how you can leverage Ginkgo's biopharma and life science capabilities, s ign up for Ginkgo Office Hours to speak with our team today!

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding Ginkgo's growth and potential innovations. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business and changes in the combined capital structure, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 15, 2022 and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Provides Update for Phase 2 Study in Knee Osteoarthritis for Lead Drug Candidate EP-104IAR

-- Clean Safety Review from Data Safety Monitoring Board Supports Addition of Diabetes Patients into the Trial --

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced updates to its Phase 2 trial which is evaluating EP-104IAR's efficacy and safety for the treatment of osteoarthritis ("OA") of the knee.

Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

-- Cybin and The Chopra Foundation continue to work together to advance the research and education of psychedelic-based therapeutics as a new paradigm for the treatment of mental health --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , and The Chopra Foundation ("Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, join everyone in recognizing World Mental Health Day. The two organizations continue to work toward the research and education of psychedelic-based therapies and their role in enhancing well-being and consciousness.

Cybin & The Chopra Foundation Recognize World Mental Health Day

-- Cybin and The Chopra Foundation continue to work together to advance the research and education of psychedelic-based therapeutics as a new paradigm for the treatment of mental health --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , and The Chopra Foundation ("Foundation"), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, join everyone in recognizing World Mental Health Day. The two organizations continue to work toward the research and education of psychedelic-based therapies and their role in enhancing well-being and consciousness.

Cybin Provides Update on its Intellectual Property Portfolio

-- Cybin strengthens its intellectual property library with more than 20 active patent filings across six patent families, and multiple license agreements that provide access to over 35 patents and applications --

Cybin Inc. ( NEO:CYBN ) (NYSE AMERICAN:CYBN) (" Cybin " or the " Company "), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics ® , is pleased to provide an update on its intellectual property ("IP") progress in support of its research and development strategy. The Company continues to prioritize the development of in-house IP and licensing opportunities that support its active development programs and future novel drug candidates.

GreenLight Biosciences and Queensland University of Technology partner to tackle destructive fall armyworm using RNA

  • GreenLight Biosciences and Queensland University of Technology (QUT) partner to create a solution for fall armyworm

  • Fall armyworm is one of the most destructive insect pests on the planet, causing more than US$2 billion in annual crop loss worldwide

  • The Australian government has been searching for a more environmentally-friendly solution to fall armyworm and is supporting the partnership with a AUD$400,000 grant

Researchers from Boston's GreenLight Biosciences and the Queensland University of Technology (QUT) in Brisbane, Australia, have announced an agreement to develop a solution to fall armyworm, which causes more than US$2 billion in annual global crop loss.

The partnership includes an Australian government grant to QUT of more than AUD$400,000 from the Australian Research Council. It brings together the teams of two preeminent researchers, Dr. Julia Bally and Professor Peter Waterhouse from the QUT Centre for Agriculture and the Bioeconomy , and GreenLight's Plant Health research and development team.

Mindset Pharma Selects Lead Clinical Candidates From "Family 2" of its Next Generation Psychedelic Drug Portfolio

Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") a drug discovery company developing novel, optimized, next-generation psychedelic and non-psychedelic medications to treat neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders with unmet medical needs, today announced that after extensive preclinical screening studies, a lead psychedelic drug clinical candidate, MSP-2020, and a second back-up drug candidate, MSP-2003, have been selected from its Family 2 program in collaboration with The McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development, LLC (MSRD), a member of the global Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies, to advance to IND enabling studies.

MSP-2020 and MSP-2003 are both novel and patentable compounds. They are covered under Mindset's United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) patent number 17/387,864, titled "3-Pyrrolidine-Indole Derivatives as Serotonergic Psychedelic Agents for the Treatment of CNS Disorders." Mindset has received a notice of allowance from the USPTO for this application.

