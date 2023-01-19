Electric Royalties Announces C$1 Million Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, February 2, 2023

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and full year 2023 financial guidance will be released on Thursday, February 2 after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that day, Gilead's management will host a webcast to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.gilead.com and will be archived there for one year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information on Gilead Sciences, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com , follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.

Jacquie Ross, CFA – Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDBiotech Investing
GILD
abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Keep reading...Show less

The Robert A. Winn Diversity in Clinical Trials Award Program Established by the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation to Expand with Amgen's Commitment of $8 Million

Amgen Joins Gilead Sciences as a Program Supporter

Applications Now Open for Physicians and Medical Students

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Consolidates Production to Improve Gross Margins

Boosh Consolidates Production to Improve Gross Margins

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has closed a small production facility in Penticton that it gained through the acquisition of Pulse Kitchen last year.

Boosh is moving production of those lines to Plant Veda Inc., (CSE: MILK) a premier producer of plant based milk and yogurt located in Delta BC.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

JUVÉDERM® VOLUX XC FOR IMPROVEMENT OF JAWLINE DEFINITION NOW AVAILABLE NATIONWIDE

With JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC, You Can Receive Non-Surgical Jawline Augmentation in Your Aesthetic Provider's Office

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announced the highly anticipated national launch of JUVÉDERM ® VOLUX™ XC. The long-lasting hyaluronic acid (HA) filler is now available at aesthetic practices for consumers over the age of 21 with moderate to severe loss of jawline definition. 1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SkinMedica® Launches Even & Correct

The Results Are Clear - A Scientifically Proven Path to Targeting the Appearance of Hyperpigmentation and Improving Skin Tone and Texture

Today, Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV), announces the launch of the long-awaited SkinMedica ® Even & Correct Collection. Clinically proven and formulated to deliver targeted results, these three products work separately and together to even skin tone and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation and dark spots on the face: Advanced Brightening Treatment, Dark Spot Cream, and Brightening Treatment Pads.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Study Evaluating CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Study Evaluating CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The Cleveland Clinic Recruits First Participant in the Multi-center U.S. Study

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company-sponsored Phase II open-label pilot study (NCT05494788) investigating the tolerance, safety, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Secures $500,000 Operating Line to Drive Growth

Boosh Secures $500,000 Operating Line to Drive Growth

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is pleased to announce that it has secured and drawn down on the first tranche of a new operating line of credit.

The Operating Line provided by Summit Bancorp Inc. will provide the Company with up to $500,000 to be drawn at its discretion. As part of the agreement, Summit will also be advising the Company on various capital market strategies to drive shareholder value. The Company has already drawn down $125,000 of the Operating Line which it will use to fulfil sales orders. Each drawdown is repayable three years after the initial date of advance and bears interest at fifteen percent per annum. The line is fully open and can be repaid at anytime without penalty.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium: Exploring for High-Grade REE and Uranium Deposits in Canada to Support Clean Technologies

REPEAT - Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Announces Prototype Launch of Jupiter 1.0, a Powerful Fuel Cell System for Homes and Small Buildings, and Management Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Heritage Mining "Poised for Discovery" in 2023, CEO ays

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Acquires Extension to Ursa Uranium Property

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Delivers Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate and Lithium Hydroxide to Battery Manufacturers in Japan and South Korea

Resource Investing

Marquee Completes Sale Of 30% Interest In The Werner Lake Cobalt Project To High-Tech Metals Limited

×