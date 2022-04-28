Biktarvy Sales Increased 18% Year-Over-Year to $2.2 billion Oncology Sales Increased 60% Year-Over-Year to $420 million Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced today its results of operations for the first quarter of 2022. “Gilead’s performance in the first quarter reflects the strength and diversity of our business with both our HIV and oncology therapies contributing to year-over-year growth,” said Daniel O’Day, ...

