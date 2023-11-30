Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Getchell Gold Corp. Increases Fondaway Canyon Project Claim Area by 50%

Getchell Gold Corp. Increases Fondaway Canyon Project Claim Area by 50%

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) (" Getchell " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the size of the Fondaway Canyon project, its flagship advanced exploration stage gold property, by 50% through staking.

Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon Gold Project – Claim Boundary Map (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company has staked an additional 75 claims, for 600 hectares (1,480 acres), bringing the total claim group to 246 claims, for 1,785 hectares (4,412 acres). The extended claim package now spans 7 kms (4.5 miles) East-West and 3 kms (2 miles) North-South (Fig. 1).

The expanded claim boundary provides Getchell:

  1. Sole control of the entire Fondaway Canyon gold corridor and mineralizing system;
  2. Room to significantly expand the mineral resource and conceptual open pits; and
  3. Ample area to support the infrastructure required for future potential development.
Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project located in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world-class mining jurisdiction. The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ), which highlighted:

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for
    1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well-positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
Supplemental Financing Amendment

Further to the Company's announcement dated November 27, 2023 , the warrant terms of the non-brokered private placement supplemental offering (the " Financing ") have been revised while all other terms remain unchanged.

The Financing will consist of up to 1,500,000 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $150,000 .  Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant.  Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used to conduct exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and general working capital.  In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finder's fees.

Closing of the Financing is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange.  The securities issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered in the Financing have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the (CSE: GTCH), (OTCQB: GGLDF), and (FWB: GGA1). Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the launching and completion of the Financing, the terms of the Financing, the issuance and vesting of Warrants, payment of finder's fees in connection with the Financing, receipt of all applicable regulatory approval of the Financing, and the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/30/c0007.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold (CSE:GTCH)

Getchell Gold


Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") plans to undertake a debenture (the " Debentures ") financing to raise a minimum of $2,500,000 and a maximum of $5,000,000 (the " Debenture Financing ").

Getchell Gold Corp. logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Debentures will mature three (3) years from the date of grant (the " Maturity Date ") and will bear interest at 11% per annum, non-compounding. In addition to the interest on the Debentures, lenders will receive that number of non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") which is equal to the aggregate purchase price paid by the lender (the principal amount of the Debenture purchased) divided by $0.10 . Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of three years from the closing of the Debenture Financing. Fifty percent of each lender's Warrants will vest on closing of the Debenture Financing and the remaining fifty percent will vest 14 months following closing. Unvested Warrants will be cancelled in the event that the Company prepays the Debentures in full prior to vesting.

Getchell will use the proceeds of the Debenture Financing to pay the final US$1.6 million payment to Canagold Resources Ltd. to complete the acquisition of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, under the terms of the option agreement with Canagold Resources Ltd. The balance of the Debenture Financing will be used to conduct further exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and for general working capital.

The Company may, at any time after the date which is 6 months following the issuance date of the Debentures, at the Company's option, prepay in cash the then outstanding principal amount of the Debentures and any accrued interest, in whole or in part.

The Debentures contains covenants that if the Company intends to dispose of or enter into an option to sell all or a portion of its interest in the Fondaway Canyon gold project, the cash proceeds received by Getchell will be used to prepay the Debentures. If the cash proceeds received by Getchell in connection with such transaction are insufficient to fully retire the Debentures, the debenture holders will be entitled to vote on such transaction.

In the event of default (i) the Debentures will be immediately due and payable, including accrued interest, and (ii) the Debentures will bear interest at a rate of 60% per annum, applicable retroactively to the principle and any unpaid interest due.

The Company may pay finder's fees in connection with the Debenture Financing.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction. The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for
    1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:

  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration. There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
Supplemental Financing

The Company further announces a supplemental offering of a non-brokered private placement (the " Financing ") to individuals wanting to invest but unable to participate in the Debenture Financing. The Financing will consist of up to 1,500,000 units (each a " Unit ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $150,000 .

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a period of two years from the date of closing.

The proceeds from the Financing will be used to conduct exploration work on the Fondaway Canyon gold project and general working capital. In connection with the Financing, the Company may pay finder's fees.

Closing of the Financing and the Debenture Financing are subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the Debenture Financing and Financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered in the Financing and the Debenture Financing have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Corporate Update

Further to the Notice of Annual General Meeting regarding the Company's annual general meeting to be held on December 8, 2023 , the Company will now hold an Annual General and Special Meeting on December 22, 2023 at 1PM (PST). Amended proxy materials will be available to shareholders of the Company in due course. The amended proxy materials will be accessible online at the Company's website at https://www.getchellgold.com and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the launching and completion of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the terms of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the issuance and vesting of Warrants, payment of finder's fees in connection with the Debenture Financing and Financing, receipt of all applicable regulatory approval of the Debenture Financing and Financing, the use of proceeds, and timing for the amended proxy materials for the Annual General and Special Meeting. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/27/c6645.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes John Proust as a Consultant / Advisor

Getchell Gold Corp. Welcomes John Proust as a Consultant / Advisor

 Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that John Proust has joined the Company as a consultant advisor, with the initial aim to assist the Company in meeting its immediate financial objectives.

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

John Proust is a lifelong entrepreneur and has been an active participant in the Canadian capital markets for more than 30 years. An independent businessman, John is a founder, builder, financier, and principal shareholder of numerous public and private companies. He holds and has held senior operating roles and board positions of public companies on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE), Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), and Alternative Investment Market (AIM). With his extensive business acumen, he has directed and advised companies with respect to strategy, debt and equity financing, mergers, acquisitions, corporate restructuring, and corporate governance.

Mr. Proust is currently Chairman & CEO of Japan Gold Corp. and Representing Director of Japan Gold's wholly owned operating subsidiary Japan Gold KK. Japan Gold holds 35 projects across the 5 major gold districts of Japan , has a countrywide strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation and includes Newmont Corporation as a significant shareholder. He is also Chairman & CEO of Southern Arc Minerals Inc. and a Director of Rise Gold Corp.  Mr. Proust has extensive experience in corporate governance, is a graduate of The Directors College, Michael G. De Groote School of Business at McMaster University and holds the designation of Chartered Director ( C. Dir .).

"Getchell Gold Corp. offers a unique opportunity to significantly grow an already sizable gold resource, in a burgeoning area of Nevada.  I look forward to assisting the Company in achieving its near-term goals and ultimately realizing the full potential value of the Fondaway Canyon gold project." stated John Proust.

"The recognition, by someone of John's caliber and experience, and his determination to be an active and dedicated member of the Getchell Gold team, validates our view of the Company's merits.  We welcome John and anticipate an acute, positive impact from his involvement." states Bill Wagener , CEO.

Fondaway Canyon Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp. is delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction.  The Company recently published its first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for 1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred Resources to Indicated.

Getchell Gold Corp. is well positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource Estimate and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Corporate Update

The Company further announces that incentive stock options to purchase up to 250,000 common shares of the Company have been granted to Mr. Proust pursuant to the Company's stock option plan.  The options are exercisable at $0.10 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:
  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.  There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR+ on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the positive impact of Mr. Proust's involvement and Mr. Proust's assistance with the Company in meeting its immediate financial objectives and the continued expansion of the Mineral Resource Estimate and potential future Preliminary Economic Assessment. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/02/c7097.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Third and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Getchell Gold Corp. Closes Third and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") which, altogether issued an aggregate of 5,295,500 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,059,100 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Getchell Gold Corp. Begins Trading on the Frankfurt Exchange Under Symbol GGA1

Getchell Gold Corp.  (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the  "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FWB") under the symbol " GGA1 ".

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

"We expect the Frankfurt listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe ." Bill Wagener , Chairman and CEO, commented. "The listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector, will complement our listings on the Canadian CSE and United States OTCQB and heighten the Company's exposure across these major marketplaces."

Getchell Gold Corp. is a gold exploration and development company delineating a potential Tier-1 gold resource at its flagship Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada, USA .

Following three consecutive successful drilling programs, the Company has effectively doubled the size of the historic resource, firmly placing Fondaway Canyon amongst the foremost developing projects in a world class mining jurisdiction.  The Company recently released its first Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at Fondaway Canyon (Company news release dated February 1, 2023 - see release here ):

  • Gold mineralization is at and near surface supporting an Open Pit mine model;
  • Inferred Mineral Resource of 38.3 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.23 g/t Au for
    1,509,100 ounces of gold ;
  • Indicated Mineral Resource of 11.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.56 g/t Au for an additional 550,800 ounces of gold ;
  • Strong gold mineralization in the most peripheral drill holes leaves the mineral resources open in most directions for further expansion and indicates a substantially larger body of mineralization than delineated to date (Company news release dated August 9, 2023 - see release here ); and
  • Fully permitted drill program designed to expand the mineral resources and upgrade Inferred resources to Indicated.

A video detailing the Fondaway Canyon gold project, and its upside potential can be accessed by the following link.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Sz_ozKQU-A

Getchell Gold Corp. is perfectly positioned to continue expanding the Mineral Resource and advancing towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Scott Frostad , P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

Notes on the Mineral Resource Estimate:
  1. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability. There has been insufficient exploration to define the Inferred Resource as Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources, however, it is reasonable to expect that the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.  There is no guarantee that any part of the mineral resources discussed herein will be converted into a mineral reserve in the future. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. The Mineral Resources in this report were estimated using the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") standards on mineral resources and reserves, definitions, and guidelines prepared by the CIM standing committee on reserve definitions and adopted by the CIM council (CIM 2014 and 2019).
  2. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is December 12, 2022 , and a technical report on the Fondaway Canyon project titled "Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate Fondaway Canyon Project, Nevada, USA " was filed by the Company on SEDAR on February 1, 2023 .
  3. The independent and qualified person for the MRE, as defined by NI 43-101, is Michael Dufresne , P.Geo., from APEX Geoscience Ltd.
About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate.   Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au).  Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com .

Mr. William Wagener , Chairman & CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation.  Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the Warrants.  Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur.  Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.  Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information.  The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/13/c2975.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Extension of Warrants

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that the Company has extended the expiry date of 1,398,750 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company that closed on September 28, 2020 .

Getchell Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Getchell Gold Corp.)

The Company has extended the expiry date of the Warrants from September 28, 2023 to September 28, 2024 . All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain unchanged. None of these Warrants have been exercised to date. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

None of the warrant holders are related parties to the Company. In accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, no compensation warrants issued in connection with the prior financing are being extended.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock , a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada .

Mr. William Wagener , Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.
1-647-249-4798
info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the extension of the Warrants. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Getchell Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/07/c7348.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2023-0083

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

