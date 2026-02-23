Getchell Gold Corp. Has Become Aware of 3rd Party Claim Staking at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Has Become Aware of 3rd Party Claim Staking at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") has become aware that a third party, NV Minerals Corp. ("NV Minerals"), a private Nevada registered corporation, unrelated to the Company, has located and filed mineral claims on land coincident with and overlapping certain of the Company's existing claims at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Fondaway" or "Project") in Nevada.

The Company asserts that the Project's claims remain in good standing despite the actions of NV Minerals which in the Company's opinion are without merit, a wrongful trespass, potentially malicious and slander of title. The Company will vigorously protect its land position including aggressive litigation if necessary.

The Fondaway Canyon gold project was first staked in 1956. The current Fondaway claim group, in entirety, has consistently met the annual payment requirements and has remained in good and active standing, as reported by the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"), the department that oversees mineral claim recordings and filings, as well as with Churchill County, Nevada, the county in which the claims are located, since location and through to the present day.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH,OTC:GGLDF, OTCQB: GGLDF, and FWB: GGA1. Getchell Gold Corp. is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a large mineral resource estimate and recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to NV Minerals staking, trespass, and claim validity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" "plans" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made, and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of Getchell has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company may not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

