Getchell Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the 2022 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada has commenced.Key Highlights2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon is initially following up on last year's high-grade gold discovery reporting 10.4 gt Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 gt Au over 50.7m;The broader drill plan is to continue expanding on the substantive zones of ...

GTCH:CNX