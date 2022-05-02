Base MetalsInvesting News

Getchell Gold Corp. is pleased to announce that the 2022 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada has commenced.Key Highlights2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon is initially following up on last year's high-grade gold discovery reporting 10.4 gt Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 gt Au over 50.7m;The broader drill plan is to continue expanding on the substantive zones of ...

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the 2022 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada has commenced.

Key Highlights

  • 2022 drill program at Fondaway Canyon is initially following up on last year's high-grade gold discovery reporting 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m within a broader zone grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m;

  • The broader drill plan is to continue expanding on the substantive zones of mineralization discovered during the previous two years of drilling; and

  • The Central Area zone of gold mineralization has been traced 600m along strike and 800m down dip from surface and remains open in most directions.

"The last drill hole of 2021 far exceeded expectations, reporting our best gold intercept to date and likely represents a newly-discovered highly-mineralized structural zone," states Mike Sieb, President, Getchell Gold Corp. "I look forward with great anticipation to the first series of drill holes that will be bracketing this zone."

2022 Drill Program

The Company has secured two drill rigs for 2022. The first rig has commenced drilling at the Fondaway Canyon gold project while the second rig is scheduled to commence a maiden drill program at the Star high-grade Cu-Au-Ag project situated 60 km to the north in two to three weeks.

The rig slotted for Fondaway Canyon has initially been tasked with delineating the high-grade gold discovery intersected by the last hole, FCG21-16, of the 2021 drill program (Figure 1).

FCG21-16 encountered a high-grade gold interval grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7m (117.5-168.2m) that includes 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0m (139.9-164.9m). This latter interval contained 12 samples reporting >10 g/t Au revealing strong internal high-grade gold consistency (Figure 2). Marking how truly exceptional this is, the FCG21-16 interval returned the greatest 'gold grade x thickness' value in the 40+ year history of gold exploration and mining at the Project and likely represents a major conduit for the gold mineralizing system at Fondaway Canyon.

The first hole of the 2022 drill program, FCG22-17, is collared on the canyon floor on the same drill pad as hole FCG21-16. FCG22-17 is designed to target the North Fork mineralized zone as a 30m step out to the northwest from the high-grade intercept encountered in FCG21-16. Follow-up drill holes will continue to bracket and expand upon the North Fork mineralization.

To date, the North Fork zone drilling has consistently produced impressive grades and thicknesses of gold mineralization. The near surface mineralization of the Half Moon shear vein has been the historical focus of interest while the North Fork zone has only recently been discovered, remains underexplored, is open along strike and down dip, and has significant upside potential.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/122353_f8d85c45c4f41831_001.jpg

Figure 1: Fondaway Canyon North Fork 3D section, 150m wide, looking northwest with an artificial -15 plunge applied, highlighting the 2020 and 2021 drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/122353_f8d85c45c4f41831_001full.jpg

Drilling to expand and infill the North Fork zone is only one of a number of equally important and promising priority gold zones at Fondaway Canyon that will be drilled this year.

To watch a recent video that provides a detailed look at the latest discovery, plus an overall summary of the 2021 exploration highlights at Fondaway Canyon, click here: https://youtu.be/q6Nebxwf1q0

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/122353_f8d85c45c4f41831_002.jpg

Figure 2: FCG21-16 drill hole trace on section showing gold samples and significant intervals.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/3941/122353_f8d85c45c4f41831_002full.jpg

Scott Frostad, P.Geo., is the Qualified Person (as defined in NI 43-101) who reviewed and approved the content and scientific and technical information in the news release.

The Fondaway Canyon 2021 drill core was processed using the same methods as the 2020 drill program. The core is cut at Bureau Veritas Laboratories' ("BVL") facilities in Sparks, Nevada, with the samples analyzed for gold and multi-element analysis in BVL's Sparks, Nevada and Vancouver, BC laboratories respectively. Gold values are produced by fire assay with an Atomic Absorption finish on a 30-gram sample (BV code FA430) with over limits re-analyzed using method FA530 (30g Fire Assay with gravimetric finish). The multi-element analyses are performed by ICP-MS following aqua regia digestion on a 30g sample (BV code AQ250). Quality control measures in the field include the systematic insertion of standards and blanks.

Highlighted drill intervals are based on a 0.25 g/t Au cut-off, minimum interval lengths of 3.3 metres (10 feet), and a maximum of 3.3 metres of internal dilution, with no top cut applied. All intervals are reported as downhole drill lengths and additional work is required to determine the true width.

About Getchell Gold Corp.

The Company is a Nevada focused gold and copper exploration company trading on the CSE: GTCH and OTCQB: GGLDF. Getchell Gold is primarily directing its efforts on its most advanced stage asset, Fondaway Canyon, a past gold producer with a significant in-the-ground historic resource estimate. Complementing Getchell's asset portfolio is Dixie Comstock, a past gold producer with a historic resource and two earlier stage exploration projects, Star (Cu-Au-Ag) and Hot Springs Peak (Au). Getchell has the option to acquire 100% of the Fondaway Canyon and Dixie Comstock properties, Churchill County, Nevada.

The Company reiterates that its near-term strategy to advance its assets is not impacted by the COVID-19 Corona virus. The Company continues to monitor the situation and is in compliance with all government guidelines.

For further information please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com or at +1 647 249-4798.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO
Getchell Gold Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the private placement and the completion thereof and the use of proceeds. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including: the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, use of proceeds from the financing, capital expenditures and other costs, and financing and additional capital requirements. Although management of Getchell have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/122353

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Getchell GoldCSE:GTCHCopper Investing
GTCH:CNX
Getchell Gold

Getchell Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. to Commence Drilling on North Fork High-Grade Discovery That Intersected 10.4 G/t Au over 25.0 m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. to Commence Drilling on North Fork High-Grade Discovery That Intersected 10.4 G/t Au over 25.0 m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2022 drill program at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada is scheduled to commence by the end of April.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Extends North Fork Discovery Intersecting 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0 m within a Broader Zone Grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7 m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Extends North Fork Discovery Intersecting 10.4 g/t Au over 25.0 m within a Broader Zone Grading 6.3 g/t Au over 50.7 m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for drill hole FCG21-16 that targeted the North Fork zone at the Fondaway Canyon gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights - Hole FCG21-16

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. Announces Proposed Qualifying Transaction With Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRES

New Media Capital 2.0 Inc. (" New Media " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEME.P) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated January 26 th 2022 with Hypersonix Launch Systems Ltd. (" Hypersonix "), a private company incorporated under the laws of New South Wales, Australia, to effect an arm's length transaction that will result in a reverse takeover of New Media by Hypersonix (the " Proposed Transaction "). Trading in the common shares of New Media have been halted until such time as all required documentation has been filed with and accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") in connection with the Proposed Transaction. There can be no assurances that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms set out below or at all.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Extend the Colorado SW Gold Zone Intersecting 1.2 g/t Au over 33.6m and 1.9 g/t Au over 26.4m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Continues to Extend the Colorado SW Gold Zone Intersecting 1.2 g/t Au over 33.6m and 1.9 g/t Au over 26.4m at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for hole FCG21-15 targeting the down dip extension of the Colorado SW gold zone at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Three Major Gold Zones Including 2.6 g/t Au over 18.5m Starting at Surface at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. Intersects Three Major Gold Zones Including 2.6 g/t Au over 18.5m Starting at Surface at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, NV

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the results for holes FCG21-13 and FCG21-14, both stationed on the same drill pad, targeting the gold mineralization below the historic Colorado Pit with FCG21-14 additionally testing the margins of a local marble block fault unit, host to the past producing Quick-Tung Tungsten mine, at the Fondaway Canyon Gold project in Nevada.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ivanhoe Mines Issues Fifth Annual Sustainability Report, Highlighting the Company's Commitment to Becoming a Global ESG Leader in Mining

Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today the publication of its fifth annual Sustainability Report.

The report highlights Ivanhoe Mines' sustainability programs and initiatives in 2021, including significant accomplishments achieved at its three mine development projects, and outlines goals and benchmarks for current and future corporate activities.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Administrative Superior Court Agrees to Emerita's Request to Suspend the Administrative Court Resolution Until Ruling by the Criminal Courts is Rendered

Administrative Superior Court Agrees to Emerita's Request to Suspend the Administrative Court Resolution Until Ruling by the Criminal Courts is Rendered

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the "Company" or "Emerita") announces that the Administrative Superior Court of Andalusia (Seccion Primera Sala de lo Contencioso-Administravo del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucia) has agreed to Emerita's request to withhold its resolution with respect to the Aznalcollar administrative case until the Criminal Court trial is resolved. This is viewed by Emerita's Spanish legal counsel as an important ruling as it ensures that the criminal process, where most of the evidence has been collected, will be sufficiently advanced so that the evidence of the criminal trial can be used in the administrative case.

Background

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOVA ROYALTY REPORTS AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND PROVIDES PORTFOLIO UPDATE

NOVA ROYALTY REPORTS AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND PROVIDES PORTFOLIO UPDATE

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") has reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 . Nova's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021 are available on Nova's website at www.novaroyalty.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Alex Tsukernik , President and CEO of Nova, commented, "2021 was a transformational year for Nova on the back of a similarly exciting 2020. We now own royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper assets being advanced into production and are continually adding to our portfolio. During 2021, we nearly doubled our royalty exposure on Taca Taca (First Quantum) and added royalties on West Wall ( Anglo American and Glencore), Vizcachitas (Los Andes Copper), and Copper World and Rosemont (Hudbay), the last of which was announced early in January 2022 ."

Mr. Tsukernik continued, "Additionally, we added our first cash flowing royalty by acquiring a royalty on the producing Aranzazu mine, operated by Aura Minerals Inc. Performance at Aranzazu has exceeded our initial expectations, having achieved multiple throughput expansions and cost reductions since 2018. The royalty is currently generating approximately US$1.5 million US$2.0 million of revenue on an annualized basis, with Aura guiding toward future production increases."

Mr. Tsukernik concluded, "As we advance through 2022, we continue to build Nova into what we believe will be the world's premier copper investment vehicle with additional exposure to strategic nickel assets. We are advancing on both of our main strategic priorities: acquiring additional royalties on advancing multi-generational projects such as Taca Taca and Copper World/Rosemont, and adding current cash flows from strong mid-size operators such as Aranzazu. We look forward to updating the market on our continued progress."

Portfolio Additions

  • Acquisition of Aranzazu Royalty: In August 2021 , Nova acquired a 1.0% net smelter return (" NSR ") royalty on the producing Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine (the " Aranzazu Royalty ") owned by Aura Minerals Inc. (" Aura "; TSX: ORA) for consideration of US$8.0 million cash and US$1.0 million in common shares of the Company, paid on closing of the acquisition on August 27, 2021 . The seller of the Aranzazu Royalty was entitled to economic benefits on Aranzazu Royalty payments that accrued from July 1, 2021 up to the closing date of the Aranzazu Royalty acquisition. Nova fulfilled this obligation by paying approximately US$200,000 in cash in addition to the purchase price. Nova is entitled to receive 100% of the payments from the Aranzazu Royalty corresponding to the net smelter returns generated at Aranzazu following June 30, 2021 .

  • Acquisition of West Wall Royalty: In June 2021 , Nova acquired rights to a 1.0% net proceeds royalty (" NPR ") on the West Wall copper-gold-molybdenum project, owned by a 50-50 joint venture between Anglo American PLC (LSE: AAL) and Glencore PLC (LSE: GLEN). Cash consideration of US$4.2 million was paid on closing of the acquisition on June 18, 2021 .

  • Acquisition of Vizcachitas Royalty: In February 2021 , Nova acquired a NSR royalty of 0.98% on open pit operations and 0.49% on underground operations on the San José 1/3000 exploitation concession that forms part of the Vizcachitas project in Chile , which is 100% owned by Los Andes Copper Ltd. (" Los Andes "; TSX-V:LA). Under the terms of the transaction US$6.5 million in cash was paid on closing of the acquisition on February 22, 2021 , and up to US$9.5 million in common shares of the Company are payable contingent upon the achievement of certain milestones. On June 10, 2021 , Nova announced the issuance of common shares of the Company reflecting a milestone payment of US$1.75 million due upon issuance of a valid Resolución de Calificación Ambienta for Vizcachitas. On October 20, 2021 , Nova announced the issuance of common shares of the Company reflecting an additional milestone payment of US$1.75 million upon the issuance of other permits required to commence drilling at Vizcachitas.

  • Acquisition of Additional Taca Taca Royalty: In February 2021 , Nova acquired a 0.18% NSR royalty on the Taca Taca copper-gold-molybdenum project in Argentina , which is 100% owned by First Quantum Minerals (" First Quantum "; TSX: FM). Nova had previously acquired a 0.24% royalty interest in the Taca Taca project on November 30, 2020 and this subsequent NSR royalty acquisition increased Nova's NSR royalty interest to 0.42%. The purchase price for the 0.18% interest in the NSR included upfront consideration of US$3.0 million in cash and the issuance of common shares of the Company with a value of approximately US$13.0 million , based on the average of the 10-day and 15-day volume weighted average prices of the common shares of the Company as of January 8, 2021 . Nova will make an additional cash payment of US$4 million within 10 business days after the date of the commencement of commercial production on the Taca Taca project.

  • Acquisition of Copper World & Rosemont Royalty : Subsequent to the year ended December 31, 2021 , in February 2022 , Nova acquired a 0.135% NSR on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona, USA , (the " Copper World & Rosemont Royalty ") owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. (" Hudbay "; TSX: HBM and NYSE: HBM). Nova was also granted a Right of First Refusal (" ROFR ") in respect to an additional 0.540% NSR covering the same area as the Copper World & Rosemont Royalty . The Copper World & Rosemont Royalty covers all metals, including copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold extracted from the majority of mining claims covering Copper World and Rosemont. Specifically, 132 patented claims (all the patented claims associated with Copper World and Rosemont), 603 unpatented claims, and one parcel of fee associated land are covered by the Copper World & Rosemont Royalty .
Portfolio Updates
  • Taca Taca (0.42% NSR Royalty): First Quantum is continuing pre-development and feasibility activities at Taca Taca. Taca Taca is envisaged to have a similar mine design and plant configuration as First Quantum's other large throughput mines, such as Sentinel, Cobre Panama, and the planned S3 expansion at Kansanshi, which will allow First Quantum to leverage continuous learnings from the design and execution of these operations in the development of Taca Taca. During the second quarter of 2021, First Quantum submitted two environmental permits regarding key infrastructure at Taca Taca. The primary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (" ESIA ") for Taca Taca was submitted to the Secretariat of Mining of Salta Province in 2019 and approval of the ESIA is anticipated in late 2022. First Quantum expects to continue permitting work at Taca Taca during 2022, in addition to engaging with government regarding key aspects of an administrative and fiscal regime for investment into Argentina . (1)

  • Aranzazu (1.0% NSR Royalty): Aura recently achieved a throughput expansion at Aranzazu, increasing capacity by approximately 30% to 100,000 tons per month. As a result of this expansion, Aranzazu hit record production in Q3 2021, achieving monthly average ore mined and processed of 103kt during the quarter. Aranzazu subsequently delivered another quarter of record production in Q4 2021. Aura disclosed that Aranzazu produced 13.3 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.29 /lb CuEq during Q4 2021 and 45.9 Mlbs CuEq at cash costs of US$1.56 /lb CuEq for the year ended December 31, 2021 . (2)

  • Vizcachitas (0.98% open pit / 0.49% underground NSR Royalty): During 2021, Los Andes received all permits and permissions necessary to commence drilling activities at Vizcachitas, allowing Los Andes to undertake the drilling program needed to complete a Pre-Feasibility Study (" PFS "). Los Andes announced that additional drilling commenced at Vizcachitas on November 10, 2021 . (3) In March 2022 , Los Andes announced that sufficient drilling had been completed in order to provide an updated resource estimation and complete a PFS. Los Andes expects to publish an updated resource estimation for Vizcachitas in Q3 2022 with a PFS completed in Q4 2022. (4) Earlier in March 2022 , Los Andes announced a plan to temporarily suspend the remaining drilling at Vizcachitas in response to a Second Environmental Court decree granting a preliminary injunction on Los Andes's drilling activities. (5) Los Andes is currently in the process of appealing the court decision, while proceeding with the updated resource estimate and PFS.

  • Copper World & Rosemont (0.135% NSR Royalty; 0.540% ROFR): In December 2021 , Hudbay announced an initial Indicated Mineral Resource of 272 million tonnes at 0.36% copper and Inferred Mineral Resource of 142 million tonnes at 0.36% copper at the Copper World project in Pima County, Arizona . Hudbay has defined seven deposits at Copper World, which host both oxide and sulphide mineralization over a seven-kilometre strike, potentially amenable to heap leach and floatation processing methods, respectively. Additionally, drilling identified significant high-grade, near surface mineralization with the potential to form part of a low-cost copper operation located primarily on public land. Considerable potential synergies exist between Copper World and the adjacent Rosemont project, on which Hudbay published a positive feasibility study in 2017. Hudbay expects to reflect preliminary expectations of these synergies in a Preliminary Economic Assessment of Copper World, which Hudbay expects to complete in H1 2022. Hudbay is also planning to advance a PFS on Copper World in H2 2022. (6)

  • Twin Metals (2.4% NSR Royalty): In September 2021 , the United States Forest Service submitted an application to withdraw approximately 225,000 acres of land in the Superior National Forest from the scope of federal mineral leasing laws, subject to valid existing rights. In October 2021 , the United States Bureau of Land Management rejected Twin Metals' Preference Right Lease Applications (" PRLAs ") and Prospecting Permit Applications (" PPAs "). In January 2022 , the United States Department of the Interior cancelled Twin Metals' MNES-1352 and MNES-1353 federal mineral leases. The PRLAs and federal mineral leases form a significant proportion of the mineral resources contained within Twin Metals' current project plan and, accordingly, it was determined that these events collectively represented an impairment trigger of the Company's royalty interest in the project. The Company believes that Antofagasta PLC (" Antofagasta "), which owns the Twin Metals project through its subsidiary, Twin Metals Minnesota, has a valid legal right to the mining leases and a strong case to defend its legal rights. Although Antofagasta intends to pursue validation of those rights, considering the time and uncertainty related to any legal action to challenge the government decisions, a full impairment has been recognised as at December 31, 2021 in respect of the royalty interests previously capitalized.
About Nova

Nova Royalty is a company focused on providing investors with royalty exposure to the key building blocks of clean energy – copper and nickel. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notes:

(1)

Refer to First Quantum Minerals 2021 Annual Report, Capital Markets Day Presentation dated January 2022, and
Capital Markets Day Call Transcript, dated Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

(2)

Refer to Aura Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021.

(3)

Refer to the press release published by Los Andes Copper Ltd. on November 10, 2021, entitled "Los Andes
Copper Starts Additional Drilling Program at Vizcachitas Copper Project in Chile".

(4)

Refer to the press released published by Los Andes Copper Ltd. on March 29, 2022, entitled "Los Andes Copper
Corporate Update".

(5)

Refer to the press release published by Los Andes Copper Ltd. on March 21, 2022, entitled "Los Andes Copper
Announces Plan to Temporarily Suspend Drilling".

(6)

Refer to the press release published by Hudbay Minerals Inc. on December 15, 2021, entitled "Hudbay Announces
Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Copper World".

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 30, 2021 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/02/c3749.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Usha Resources Announces TSXV Approval to Jackpot Lake Acquisition

Usha Resources Announces TSXV Approval to Jackpot Lake Acquisition

Usha Resources Ltd. ("USHA" or the "Company") (TSXV:USHA)(OTCQB:USHAF), a North American mineral acquisition and exploration company focused on the development of drill-ready battery and precious metal projects, is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated March 31, 2022 and April 25, 2022, it has received the final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to its mineral property option agreement dated March 17, 2022, as amended, entered into with Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Vendor") to acquire a 100% interest in 140 mineral claims located in Jackpot Lake, Clark County, Nevada (the "Property

The Company is proceeding with the first issuance of 1,678,062 common shares (the "Shares") to the Vendor at a deemed price of $0.30 per Share, which price is based on the Company's 10-day VWAP. The Shares are subject to the Exchange hold period plus a hold period of four months and one day.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Interra Copper Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Interra Copper Corp.

Interra Copper Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every nine (9) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 8,388,435 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×