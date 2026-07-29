Geomorphic AI Welcomes Endeavour Financial as a Strategic Investor

Geomorphic AI Welcomes Endeavour Financial as a Strategic Investor

Geomorphic AI ("Geomorphic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has secured a strategic investment from Endeavour Financial, an independent merchant bank and financial advisory firm that has served the resource, metals and mining industries since 1988.

Endeavour Financial is one of the longest-established independent advisory houses in the mining sector, with offices in London, Vancouver and Grand Cayman and a team that has worked across precious metals, base metals, bulks, energy and strategic metals in every major mining jurisdiction. Specialising in the junior to mid-tier market, Endeavour Financial has advised clients on over 80 M&A and related financing transactions valued at more than US$30B, and has structured the financing of mines that were actually built — among them Lundin Gold's Fruta del Norte in Ecuador.

The investment is a vote of confidence in Geomorphic's core proposition: that a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents, working over public geoscience archives, can source and rank mineral opportunities at a speed and breadth no conventional exploration team can match. It also brings Geomorphic a partner whose entire business is judging which mining assets are financeable — the same question the Company's platform is designed to answer earlier and at greater scale.

Geomorphic AI Chief Executive Officer, Mark Sumner, said, "Endeavour Financial has been financing and advising this industry since 1988 — through several cycles, on the projects that made it to production. That is exactly the kind of investor we wanted on our register. Our platform is built to find and rank the assets worth backing, faster and more systematically than a conventional team can, and Endeavour Financial brings the judgement and the global network to put those answers in front of the right partners. We are delighted to welcome them as an investor and look forward to building alongside them."

The two firms already share common ground. Endeavour Financial serves as the Investment Manager to Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV: EMPR,OTC:EMPYF) (OTCQX: EMPYF), a company with which it has a long-standing strategic relationship. In July 2026, Empress independently engaged Geomorphic AI to enhance its royalty and streaming deal origination process through the systematic sourcing, ranking and technical evaluation of prospective royalty and streaming opportunities using the Company's platform.

WHY IT MATTERS

  • Sector-specialist backing: Endeavour Financial invests and advises exclusively in metals, mining and natural resources — an investor that understands what Geomorphic's platform is solving for.
  • 38 years of transaction history: founded in 1988, Endeavour Financial has advised on over 80 M&A and related financing transactions worth more than US$30B, with deep experience in the junior to mid-tier market that Geomorphic serves.
  • Global reach: offices in London, Vancouver and Grand Cayman, and a client base spanning every major mining jurisdiction and commodity group.
  • Accelerating the platform: the investment supports the continued build-out of Geomorphic's AI agent stack and the expansion of its prospect-generation, royalty and client data-services businesses.

About Geomorphic AI

Geomorphic AI is a private North American AI-driven minerals prospect generator. The Company deploys a purpose-built team of specialist AI agents across geology, geochemistry, geophysics, permit screening, data capture, geological modelling and report writing, working over project-specific and regional public-access datasets. An orchestration engine evaluates targets through a structured workflow with quality gates at every stage, and a persistent evidence store records every finding — drill intercepts, geochemical anomalies and permit checks — with its source, confidence and coordinates. Geomorphic applies the platform to its own mineral claim portfolio and royalty interests, and provides data services to third-party clients, including log digitisation, 3D modelling and data-room analysis. For more information, please visit www.geomorphic.ai.

About Endeavour Financial

Endeavour Financial, founded in 1988, is a private, independent merchant banking and financial advisory firm serving the global natural resources sector, with offices in London, Vancouver and Grand Cayman. Its advisory services span Financial Advisory, Strategic Advisory and M&A, and Specialist Advisory Services, alongside an investment management division. Further information is available at www.endeavourfinancial.com.

For further information, please contact:

investors@geomorphic.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's plans, the intended use and expected benefits of the investment, and the development of its technology and business. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law. Endeavour Financial has not reviewed or approved the content of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306998

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Empress RoyaltyEMPR:CCtsxv:emprprecious metals investing
EMPR:CC
The Conversation (0)
Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR)

Empress Royalty

Precious Metals Streaming and Royalty Investments

Precious Metals Streaming and Royalty Investments Keep Reading...
Tinka Announces Appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs

Tinka Announces Appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK,OTC:TKRFF) (OTCQX: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ignacio Ishizawa Masuda as Vice President - Environment, Social & Community Affairs, effective immediately. Mr. Ishizawa is a senior environmental, social and... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining Limited Systematic Exploration Underway at Pioneer Tungsten Project

Red Mountain Mining Limited Systematic Exploration Underway at Pioneer Tungsten Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:RMX,OTC:RMXFF) (OTCMKTS:RMXFF), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, announced that the company's US-based field crew... Keep Reading...
Infill Drilling Significantly Widens and Extends Near Surface Gold Mineralisation at Gemdale Gold's Pontio Gold Project, Finland

Infill Drilling Significantly Widens and Extends Near Surface Gold Mineralisation at Gemdale Gold's Pontio Gold Project, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG,OTC:GDGIF)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial drill results from the 2026 drill program at its 100% owned Pontio Gold Project located in western-central Finland. The first... Keep Reading...
Tinka Provides Results of Silvia NW Geophysical Survey and Outlines Copper Targets

Tinka Provides Results of Silvia NW Geophysical Survey and Outlines Copper Targets

Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK,OTC:TKRFF) (OTCQX: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the results of a recent geophysical survey at its 100%-owned Silvia NW copper-gold project in Peru, highlighting the potential for both skarn- and porphyry-style copper-gold... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Commences Surface Exploration Program at the Eliza High-Grade Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Commences Surface Exploration Program at the Eliza High-Grade Silver Project in Nevada

Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR,OTC:HAMRF) (OTCID: HAMRF) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to announce the commencement of an extensive surface work program at the Eliza Silver Project ("Eliza") located in White Pine County, Nevada. The program will include a geological... Keep Reading...
Summit Royalties Secures Up to US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility; Provides Other Corporate Updates

Summit Royalties Secures Up to US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility; Provides Other Corporate Updates

Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF, OTCQX: SUMMF) ("Summit" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report that it has entered into a credit agreement with National Bank of Canada for a revolving credit facility (the "Facility") with an initial commitment of US$25 million. The Facility... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Cygnus Metals Limited: Granting of ASX Waiver

Bahia Metals Advances Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Sulphide Nickel Copper Cobalt PGM Project

Comstock Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting and Grant of Stock Options

Bold Ventures Inc. to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

Related News

base metals investing

Cygnus Metals Limited: Granting of ASX Waiver

base metals investing

Bahia Metals Advances Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for Sulphide Nickel Copper Cobalt PGM Project

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Inc. to Present at the OTCQB Virtual Investor Conference on August 6th

base metals investing

Sankamap Resumes Drilling at Kuma; First Assays Pending

base metals investing

Ni-Co Énergie Nomme Robert Wares, Géo., à Titre de Conseiller Technique et Annonce l'Octroi d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

base metals investing

Ni-Co Energy Appoints Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor and Announces Grant of Stock Options

gold investing

Precipitate Reports Results for 2,050 metre Diamond Drill Program at Pueblo Grande Norte Target, Dominican Republic