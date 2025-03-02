Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Geochemical Survey Commences at Ashes & Myalls Prospects

Download the PDF here.

adavale resourcesadd:auasx:addbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
ADD:AU
Adavale Resources
The Conversation (0)
Adavale Resources

Adavale Resources


High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced High-Grade Gold, Copper and Silver Rock Chips at Ashes

Download the PDF here.

Awalé Hits 1.4 g/t Gold Eq. over 60 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 1.4 g/t Gold Eq. over 60 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 60m @ 1.4 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq.") from 53m, including 9m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq. from 98m downhole in OEDD-111.
  • 33m @ 1.1 g/t AuEq., including 15m @ 1.4 g/t AuEq. from 272m downhole in OEDD-110.
  • 42m @ 0.9 g/t AuEq., including 14m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq. from 336m downhole in hole OEDD-109.
  • Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over broad width and gold tenor.
  • A total of 6,380m of drilling was completed across 22 holes and one re-entry hole.

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from four diamond drill holes completed as part of the expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is complete with a total of 6,379.9m drilled. Drill holes OEDD-106 and OEDD-109 to OEDD-111 were drilled along the eastern margin of the main northwest-plunging mineralized zone, where the Company is increasing drill spacing to a 100m grid (see drill plans and sections in the link below). Notably, drill hole OEDD-111 intersected shallow, broad-width mineralization from just 53m downhole, with good grade. Assay results from 14 drill holes of the BBM diamond drill program are still pending.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Falco Receives Additional Comments and Questions From the Ministry of the Environment on the Horne 5 Project

Falco Receives Additional Comments and Questions From the Ministry of the Environment on the Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (" Falco " or the " Company ") announces today that it has received a letter from the Direction de l'évaluation environnementale des projets industriels et minières at the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (the " Ministry ") regarding the Horne 5 Project (the " Project ").

This letter includes observations regarding the application of section 197 of the Clean Air Regulations (" CAR "), and identifies certain issues related to the Project further to the analysis of the environmental acceptability of the Project. A comprehensive list of comments, questions and requests for additional technical studies is also attached to the letter.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Discovers Extensive High-Grade Graphite at Nagvaak and Expands Mineral Claims to 79,781 Hectares on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a wide zone of high-grade graphite mineralization at its Nagvaak property on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. A 32-metre drill core interval from historical drill hole NAG96-17 returned an average grade of 15% graphitic carbon (Cg), with a 17-metre section grading 22% Cg. These results reinforce the potential for a significant graphite deposit within the emerging Melville Critical Metals Belt.

Building on this success, StrategX has expanded its mineral claim property position to 79,781 hectares, securing control over a highly prospective critical minerals district. The Company is advancing exploration efforts in the region, positioning itself at the forefront of critical mineral discoveries in Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Changes Financial Year-End

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Changes Financial Year-End

Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC) (" Nuvau " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has changed its financial year-end from September 30 to December 31 . The change in financial year-end has been made to align the financial year-end of the Company with that of its operating subsidiary following completion of the reverse takeover transaction with Nuvau Minerals Corp. on December 12, 2024 . With this change, the Company's current financial year will end December 31, 2025 .

Nuvau Minerals Inc. Changes Financial Year-End (CNW Group/Nuvau Minerals Inc.)

Further details regarding the change in year-end, including the Company's interim reporting periods, will be available in the Company's notice of change in year-end (the " Notice of Change ") required under Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations , which will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Nuvau is a Canadian mining company focused on the Abitibi Region of mine-friendly Québec. Nuvau's principal asset is the Matagami Property that is host to significant existing processing infrastructure and multiple mineral deposits and is being acquired from Glencore.

For more information go to our website www.nuvauminerals.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer & Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, " forward-looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "estimates", "believes", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements concerning the Notice of Change. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and the actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company. Readers are cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as such information, although considered reasonable by the management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and are expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statement. Except as expressly required by securities law, neither the Company nor Nuvau undertakes any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Nuvau Minerals Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2025/28/c8133.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Group Eleven Closes $2.5m Private Placement

Group Eleven Closes $2.5m Private Placement

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2,500,000 (the "Offering") through the issuance of 13,157,894 units (each, a "Unit") sold at a price of $0.19 per Unit.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share at a price of $0.28 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

You're invited to join Osisko Metals at PDAC 2025 Convention in Toronto

You're invited to join Osisko Metals at PDAC 2025 Convention in Toronto

Visit Osisko Metals (TSXV: OM) (OTCQX: OMZNF) at Booth #3013 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About Osisko Metals

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Adavale Resources
Firebird Produces LMFP Batteries

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Successful Completion of Placement to Accelerate Clinical Programs

High Resolution Ground Magnetics Commences at 100% - Owned Kiabye Gold Project, Western Australia

