Gensource Potash Corporation Provides Operational Update on the Tugaske Project and Market Developments

Gensource Potash Corporation Provides Operational Update on the Tugaske Project and Market Developments

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource" or the "Company") (TSXV: GSP,OTC:AGCCF), a fertilizer development company focused on a sustainable and modular approach to potash production, is pleased to provide an operational update on its flagship Tugaske Project ("Tugaske") in Saskatchewan and market highlights.

1. Project Advancement: Securing the Path Forward

Gensource has successfully exercised its land purchase option agreement for the Tugaske Project site. This critical milestone will provide the Company with clear title and control over the essential surface lands required for the project. Exercising this option is a definitive step, demonstrating Gensource's commitment to advancing Tugaske into the detailed engineering and construction phase.

2. Strategic Engagement & Due Diligence

As part of Gensource's on-going corporate and project finance initiatives, the Company recently completed a due diligence process with a major Southeast Asian industrial conglomerate and fertilizer distributor.

Following this diligence phase, Gensource was pleased to host a 7-member delegation from the same Southeast Asian group in Saskatchewan. The delegation conducted an in-depth site visit to the Tugaske Project location, engaging directly with Gensource's technical and executive teams. These are significant steps in progressing toward definitive offtake and/or partnership agreements, aligning with Gensource's focused, contract-based development model.

3. Supportive Trade Environment

The recent negotiations for enhanced trade agreements between Canada/ Saskatchewan and ASEAN member countries strategically align with Gensource's international initiatives. These agreements – designed to increase investment, smooth trade flows and secure critical supply chains in the agriculture and fertilizer sectors-underscore the global focus on food security. Gensource recognizes the positive results from this leadership and the potential for significant positive impacts on future trade.

4. Operational & Funding Strategy

Gensource maintains a lean operational model, strategically allocating capital to de-risk the Tugaske Project and advance key initiatives. Recent activities have focused on finalizing plans for updating the front-end engineering design (FEED) package (first published in November 2021) and NI 43-101 technical report, updating project economics in the current robust price environment, and engaging with strategic partners to secure the remaining capital required for construction.

5. Compelling Market Fundamentals

The potash market is experiencing a powerful confluence of supportive factors:

  • Geopolitical Spotlight & Trade Frameworks: Global geopolitical events have starkly highlighted the strategic importance of food security and stable, reliable fertilizer supply chains. Potash has returned to the forefront of agricultural policy, a focus underscored by new governmental and trade initiatives to strengthen partnerships between key producing regions like Saskatchewan and major consuming markets.

  • U.S. Tariff Exemption: The recent exemption of Canadian potash from U.S. import tariffs strengthens the competitiveness of Saskatchewan production in a key market, improving margin potential for producers.

  • Robust Pricing: Potash prices remain historically robust, driven by steady demand and constrained supply.

  • Supply Constraints: Global supply growth has been slower than anticipated due to geopolitical disruptions and technical delays at major expansion projects both inside and outside of Saskatchewan, reinforcing the need for new, reliable sources of production like Gensource's modular and efficient model.

About Gensource Potash Corporation

Further information on Gensource Potash Corporation can be found at www.gensourcepotash.ca .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations.

Forward looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensource's future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including any offering of securities by Gensource. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects on terms which are economic or at all; failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with a party and advance and finance the Tugaske Project; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensource's activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensource's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensource's forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information on Gensource Potash Corporation, please contact:
Mike Ferguson – President & CEO
+1-306-974-6414

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gensource Potash CorporationGSP:CATSXV:GSPPlatinum Investing
GSP:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gensource Potash Corporation

Gensource Potash Corporation

Keep Reading...
Gensource Potash Releases Audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

Gensource Potash Releases Audited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ended December 31, 2023

2023 Final Results and Board Change NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource" or the "Company") (AIM/TSXV: GSP), a fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, announces that it has... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum in "Deep Deficit" Again, Will Price Keep Rising in 2026?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), shares the organization's platinum outlook heading into 2026. After a third consecutive deficit in 2025, the WPIC anticipates balance next year, but Sterck explained that there are factors that could change that... Keep Reading...
Stack of shiny platinum bars on a smooth surface.

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Platinum appears to be headed for its first broadly balanced year since 2021, with new projections pointing to a small surplus in 2026 as supply recovers and investment demand retreats from unusually elevated 2025 levels. The latest Platinum Quarterly from the World Platinum Investment Council... Keep Reading...
Gold, silver, platinum and palladium prices with percentage changes.

Metals Focus: Bullish on Platinum, Bearish on Palladium in 2026

Platinum and palladium have their own unique drivers, but both are basking in gold’s glow in 2025.Of the two, platinum has been the biggest winner in 2025. The price of the precious metal briefly hit a year-to-date high of US$1,725 per ounce on October 16, a 90 percent increase from the start of... Keep Reading...
Stacked platinum bars with shiny finish.

Beijing to Scrap Platinum Import Tax Rebate, Opening Market to New Entrants

China will end a two-decade-old platinum tax rebate for its state-owned importer, potentially opening the market for new entrants, according to a report from Bloomberg. The Ministry of Finance announced that effective November 1, it will begin collecting a 13 percent value-added tax (VAT) on... Keep Reading...
Platinum bullion bars in a grid pattern with one bar on top.

How to Invest in Platinum Stocks, Bullion and More

Platinum is the third most traded precious metal in the world after gold and silver, and investment demand is growing. It is also an industrial metal that is widely used in a variety of sectors. The four main uses of platinum are in catalytic converters for the automotive industry; as a material... Keep Reading...
Closeup of platinum bars stacked together.

Platinum Price Pushes Past US$1,600 to Fresh 12 Year High

The platinum price broke US$1,600 per ounce on Monday (September 29), its highest level since April 2013.What’s moving the platinum price? A number of factors are at play in this notoriously volatile market. As a precious metal, nearly a quarter of demand for platinum comes from the jewelry... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Update Regarding Singapore Subsidiary

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention

Related News

lithium investing

Livium Receives A$663k in RsD Tax Incentive Rebates for VSPC

Energy Investing

Commences Maiden RC Drilling at Cerro Chacon Gold Project

Gold Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage

Gold Investing

Frank Holmes: Next Gold, Silver Price Calls, Plus Top 2026 Asset

Gold Investing

Gold’s Next Test: WGC Lists 3 Potential Price Scenarios in 2026 Outlook

silver investing

4 Factors That Drive Silver Demand

Gold Investing

Registration opens for PDAC 2026: The World’s Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention