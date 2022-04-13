Company Announcement Based on the topline results from the EPCORE™ NHL-1 clinical trial, Genmab and AbbVie will engage global regulatory authorities to discuss next steps Data from the clinical trial to be presented at a future medical meeting Large B-cell lymphoma is a common form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and currently has limited treatment options Genmab AS and ABBVie announced today topline results from the ...

