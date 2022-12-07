TomaGold closes $974,125 first tranche of private placement and grants options

Genesis League Sports Announces Pack Staking for Flagship Game

- Genesis League Sports announced today that it would begin card pack staking for its soccer-based flagship game, Genesis League Goals.

This is a significant next step for the new sports gaming platform, as users will now be able to apply their purchased in-game card packs to a staking framework in order to receive the game's Web 3.0 based token, $GLX. Players can purchase the card pack NFTs on the website, where they are then held in Hive blockchain wallets - the blockchain that Genesis League Goals operates on. From there, users can stake their card packs on the website through Genesis League Goals' user interface.

Genesis League Sports CEO, Jesse "Aggroed" Reich, expressed his enthusiasm for this development.

"We believe this is a great next step for Genesis League Goals and a great opportunity for our community to get more involved in the GLS platform while we prepare for our full launch in 2023," Reich said. "Watching this come to fruition is thrilling. It's always exciting for us to be able to give back to our early adopters, and to stoke enthusiasm in our community for all we have to come at GLS."

Staking is scheduled to begin on December 7, 2022 . Registration for the platform is available at www.goals.genesisleaguesports.com , where cards are also available for purchase.

About Genesis League Sports :

In 2022, Genesis League Sports (GLS), a Web 3.0-based mobile sports gaming platform, was created by the developers of the worldwide hit blockchain game, Splinterlands. Genesis League Goals (GLG), the flagship game of GLS, is set to release in early 2023 in partnership with the Major League Soccer Players Association (MLSPA).  The platform will use blockchain technology to enable users to uniquely own, trade, and hold in-game assets, all while earning rewards. Interoperability between the other sports games is planned for the platform, made possible by the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology. GLS has seen a strong initial response, with more than 200,000 packs sold in its presale upon release. To learn more about GLS, please visit www.goals.genesisleaguesports.com .

Contact:
Liam Labistour
6042201689
350043@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-league-sports-announces-pack-staking-for-flagship-game-301695868.html

SOURCE Genesis League Sports

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Finals Stream Live on December 10th and 11th

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. This year marks the fourth installment of the tournament to decide who is the number one player in the world. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. Following the online qualifiers that began September 9th, the players who won the Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top 7 rated players all advanced to the final tournament.

Final Tournament Overview

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

  • Day 1: Saturday, December 10th from 15:00 ~ 19:30
  • Day 2: Sunday, December 11th from 15:00 ~ 19:30

Livestream URLs

The tournament will feature live commentary in English and Japanese so viewers can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.

Day1
English: https://youtu.be/gHiV3HkzimU
Japanese: https://youtu.be/0jFMl_SRrN4

Day2
English: https://youtu.be/3FtlJzjwN-w
Japanese: https://youtu.be/i_rV6ikHYlEE

Cheer on the Competitors with Streamers from Around the World

Streamers from all over the world will broadcast the Dream Championship Finals alongside the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel. This is a great chance to watch who will be crowned world champion live together. Check out the Dream Championship 2022 official website for information on the streamers at a later date.

Dream Championship 2022 Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dcs_p4

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-finals-stream-live-on-december-10th-and-11th-301697011.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& Launch Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform Across the MENA Region

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Ember was rolled out in the UAE under the brand name "Arena Esports" on November 28 th

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wemade signs a MOU with Sandbox Network

  • Wemade and Sandbox Network agree to cooperate on many fronts in blockchain business
  • To work together on WEMIX3.0 marketing, NFT, onboarding services and more

Wemade signed a MOU with Sandbox Network, the biggest Multi Channel Network company in Korea, to form a partnership.

Founded by DDotty( Heesun Na ), a popular influencer, and CEO Pilsung Lee , Sandbox Network is Korea's top-tier MCN company. 450+ teams of creators with proven track record in various fields are affiliated to the company, and it boasts an overwhelming share in Korea's entertainment industry. Recently it is actively pursuing Web3.0-based crypto and metaverse contents business as well.

Wemade seeks to expand its business, utilizing blockchain technology, through signing partnerships with Sandbox Network for onboarding blockchain games and gaming platforms on WEMIX3.0 and more.

Two companies aim to work together on contents as well, including creator marketing for blockchain services by Wemade/WEMIX such as DeFi and NFT, and NFT planning.

"Both parties will actively join forces to form a concrete partnership in blockchain field," said Pilsung Lee , CEO of Sandbox Network. "We will focus on cooperation on many fronts."

"All contents will belong to a new digital economy on blockchain," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "Interactive contents of Sandbox Network will build a unique and sustainable economic system on WEMIX3.0."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-a-mou-with-sandbox-network-301696759.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TransferJet Consortium Member Carries out Field Trial of Content Distribution Service in India, Distributing Movies and Games Using TransferJet X Wireless Transfer Technology

-

- Touch and Get 2-hour Movie in 2 Seconds -

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person at Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the San Diego Area

In 2020, Nathan's Famous launched its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, to match gamers to play side-by-side and create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program transformed from online livestreams to a three-part series of in-person events to give back locally this fall.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gods Unchained Reveals First Unique Seasonal-Themed Card Set

Dubbed Winter Wanderlands, the new set will be the first of its kind and will feature something special for everyone — from dedicated collectors and lore hounds to hardcore PvP enthusiasts

Today, Gods Unchained the leading web3 competitive trading card game, has announced its plans to launch the first seasonal-themed card set in the game's history, comprising new unique assets and cosmetics in the spirit of upcoming holiday season.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×