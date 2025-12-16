GDIT Awarded $285 Million Virginia Cybersecurity Services Contract

Company to provide advanced cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and zero trust solutions for agencies statewide

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), announced today it was awarded a $285 million contract by the Commonwealth of Virginia to strengthen its cybersecurity infrastructure. Awarded in October, the contract has a one-year transition period, five-year base period and three one-year option periods.

Under the contract, GDIT will leverage its Eclipse Defensive Cyber and Everest Zero Trust Digital Accelerators to deliver comprehensive cybersecurity services, including vulnerability management, zero trust services and a 24/7 security operations center to the Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA), which provides IT services for 67 state agencies serving more than 8.8 million residents.

To improve security across the state's digital infrastructure, GDIT will leverage artificial intelligence to automate security monitoring, integrate advanced cybersecurity tools and deliver enhanced threat detection capabilities. The company will also support VITA's post-quantum cryptography initiatives to safeguard sensitive data against future quantum computing threats, strengthen encryption protocols and ensure a secure transition to quantum-resilient systems.

"Cybersecurity is foundational to the Commonwealth's ability to deliver reliable, secure services to Virginians," said Michael Watson, chief information security officer for the Commonwealth of Virginia. "This partnership with GDIT marks a significant advancement in our efforts to modernize defenses against evolving threats. It provides greater agility to how the Commonwealth's network is protected and allows us to better prepare for emerging challenges, such as AI-driven attacks and quantum computing. We're proud to collaborate with a trusted partner to safeguard Virginia's digital infrastructure and ensure resilience across our agencies."

"From public safety to education, Virginia's ability to deliver essential services to millions of residents depends on a secure digital infrastructure," said Scott Mack, GDIT vice president and general manager for state and local government. "We look forward to delivering advanced technology solutions to build resilience into agencies' systems, protect against evolving cyberthreats and enhance the state's overall cybersecurity posture."

This contract expands GDIT's services for state and local governments nationwide. The company has a long history of providing innovative technology services for state transportation, education and health programs throughout the country, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Maryland, Mississippi, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

 

