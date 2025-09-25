GDIT Awarded $1.5 Billion Enterprise IT Modernization Contract to Strengthen U.S. Strategic Command's Operational Readiness

Company will leverage digital engineering, AI, and cyber capabilities to enhance strategic deterrence, including critical nuclear command and control systems
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded an enterprise IT modernization contract to strengthen the U.S. Strategic Command's (STRATCOM) operational readiness. The new $1.5 billion contract, awarded in May, covers a one-year base period and six option years.
STRATCOM oversees the nation's strategic deterrence, global strike, nuclear command and control, and electromagnetic spectrum operations around the world. To support its global missions, STRATCOM requires a cutting-edge enterprise IT network environment that connects data and systems to national decision makers and mobile warfighters.
Under this contract, GDIT will leverage its digital engineering capabilities to cut costs, increase efficiency and enhance collaboration among mission partners. The company will also integrate artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies into STRATCOM's enterprise data to empower decision makers to act quickly. Additionally, GDIT will transition STRATCOM to a new hybrid cloud environment to enable greater flexibility and scalability. To protect the combatant command's networks and their data from evolving cyber threats, the company will also implement advanced cyber and zero trust solutions.
"Modernizing STRATCOM's IT capabilities is critical to protecting our national security and maintaining our strategic deterrence edge," said Brian Sheridan , GDIT's senior vice president for Defense. "We look forward to delivering a secure, agile and resilient network that enables our warfighters to be better connected, informed and ready."
The award further expands the company's mission-critical IT services for combatant commands. GDIT also provides digital modernization services for the U.S. Central Command as well as technical and mission support services for the U.S. Special Operations Command.
GDIT is a business unit of General Dynamics, a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 110,000 people worldwide and generated $47.7 billion in revenue in 2024. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com . More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com .
