GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced that it filed an early warning report in connection with its acquisition today over the TSX Venture Exchange of an aggregate of 6,700,000 common shares (the "Denarius Shares") of Denarius Metals Corp. ("Denarius") (TSXV:DSLV; OTCQB: DNRSF). The Denarius Shares were acquired at a price of $0.25 per share for an aggregate purchase price of $1,675,000 and was effected through a block trade.

The 6,700,000 Denarius Shares represent approximately 3.23% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. Prior to the acquisition of the Denarius Shares, GCM Mining held 59,318,889 common shares, representing approximately 28.57% of the issued and outstanding shares of Denarius. After completion of the acquisition, GCM Mining will own or control 66,018,889 common shares of Denarius, representing approximately 31.80% of Denarius' outstanding common shares.

GCM Mining acquired the Denarius Shares for investment purposes. GCM Mining may increase or decrease its ownership of securities of Denarius, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities. GCM Mining expects to evaluate on an ongoing basis Denarius' financial condition, results of operations, business and prospects, the market price of Denarius Shares, conditions in securities markets generally and in the market for shares of companies like Denarius, general economic and industry conditions and other factors GCM Mining deems relevant to its investment decisions. Based on such evaluations, GCM Mining may at any time or from time to time determine to acquire additional shares of Denarius, or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares of Denarius or derivatives relating to shares, or to dispose of shares or securities convertible into or exchangeable for shares or derivatives relating to shares GCM Mining owns or may hereafter acquire, through open market or privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, at such prices and on such terms as GCM Mining deems advisable. In addition, based on GCM Mining's continuing evaluation of the foregoing factors, GCM Mining reserves the right to change its plans and intentions at any time or from time to time, as it deems appropriate.

GCM Mining is relying on the private agreement exemption in section 4.2 of NI 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids, in connection with the acquisition. The Denarius Shares were acquired from one person in the aggregate, the bid was not made generally to all holders of Denarius' common shares, and the value of the consideration paid, including brokerage fees, was not greater than 115% of the market price of Denarius' common shares on June 14, 2022.

Additional Early Warning Disclosure

By virtue of its acquisition of the Denarius Shares, GCM Mining is required to file an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on Denarius' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The head office address of Denarius is 401 Bay Street, Suite 2400, PO Box 15, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y4. The registered and records office of Denarius is located at Suite 1604 - 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 3Z3.

GCM Mining is a British Columbia corporation with a head office address of 401 Bay Street, Suite 2400, PO Box 15, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2Y4.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining is a mid-tier gold producer with a proven track record of mine building and operating in Latin America. In Colombia, the Company is the leading high-grade underground gold and silver producer with several mines in operation at its Segovia Operations. Segovia produced 206,389 ounces of gold in 2021. In Guyana, the Company is advancing its fully funded Toroparu Project, one of the largest undeveloped gold/copper projects in the Americas, which is expected to commence production of more than 200,000 ounces of gold annually in 2024. GCM Mining pays a monthly dividend to its shareholders and has equity interests in Aris Gold Corporation (~44%; TSX: ARIS; Colombia - Marmato, Soto Norte; Canada - Juby), Denarius Metals Corp. (~32%; TSX-V: DSLV; Spain - Lomero-Poyatos and Colombia - Guia Antigua, Zancudo) and Western Atlas Resources Inc. (~26%; TSX-V: WA: Nunavut - Meadowbank).

Additional information on GCM Mining can be found on its website at www.gcm-mining.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of GCM Mining to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 31, 2022 which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and GCM Mining disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

GCM Mining Declares June 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the next monthly dividend of CA$0.015 per common share will be paid on June 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2022.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today the release of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended March 31, 2022. All financial figures contained herein are expressed in U.S. dollars ("USD") unless otherwise noted. Non-GAAP financial performance measures in this press release are identified with " NG ". For a detailed description of each of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a detailed reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS, please refer to the Company's MD&A.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of GCM Mining, commenting on the first quarter results, said, "We have started off 2022 on a positive note, meeting our expectations for production, costs and cash flow in the first quarter. We are on track to once again meet our annual production guidance for 2022. Following the favorable Mineral Reserve and Resource update at Segovia that we announced in March, our exploration and mine geology teams have continued to execute the ongoing drilling campaigns at our four producing mines and the brownfield areas in our mining title. At our Toroparu Project in Guyana, we are advancing the infill drilling and the pre-construction activities. We are also completing the competitive bid process for the contract miner and selection processes for the power plant contractor and main civil works contractor are getting underway. We are on track to finalize the prefeasibility study in the third quarter of 2022, at which point formal construction of the project is expected to commence. The Company is also working with the local governmental agencies to finalize the mining license which is expected to be received in mid-2022."

GCM Mining Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for Its Segovia Operations

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it has filed an updated Prefeasibility Study technical report for its Segovia Operations (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43 ‐ 101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43‐101"). The Technical Report, which supports the disclosure made by the Company in its March 24, 2022 news release and its 2021 Annual MD&A dated March 31, 2022, was prepared by SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. and is based on the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates for the Segovia Operations with an effective date of December 31, 2021.

About GCM Mining Corp.

GCM Mining Reports First Quarter 2022 Production; Declares May 16, 2022 Monthly Dividend; Announces First Quarter 2022 Results Webcast

GCM Mining Corp. ("GCM Mining" or the "Company") (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 16,293 ounces of gold in March 2022 at its Segovia Operations bringing the total for the first quarter of 2022 to 49,951 ounces compared with 49,058 ounces from Segovia in the first quarter of 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the Company also produced 89,782 ounces of silver at Segovia, up from 57,315 ounces of silver in the first quarter last year, together with approximately 252,000 pounds of zinc and 338,000 pounds of lead. Consolidated gold production of 51,486 ounces in the first quarter last year also included 2,428 ounces from Marmato up to February 4, 2021, the date of the loss of control of Aris Gold Corporation.

GCM Mining's trailing 12-months' total gold production at the end of March 2022 was 207,282 ounces, up about 0.4% over last year. The Company remains on track to meet its 2022 annual production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 ounces of gold.

GCM Mining Completes Acquisition of Aris Convertible Debenture and Files Early Warning Report

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it filed an early warning report in connection with the acquisition of senior unsecured convertible debenture units (the " Debenture ") in the amount of US$35,000,000 (the " Principal Amount ") of Aris Gold Acquisition Corp. (the " AcquisitionCo "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aris Gold Corporation (" Aris ") (the " Offering ").

Aris intends to use the Principal Amount to pay a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition, through a joint venture company, of a 20% ownership interest in Soto Norte gold project in Colombia.

GCM Mining

Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of GCM Mining Corp. (the “Corporation”)

The following briefly describes the matters voted upon and the outcome of votes at the Corporation’s Annual General and Special Shareholder’s meeting held on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

ItemDescription of MatterOutcomeVotedVoted (%)
Fixing the number of directors at sevenApproved49,373,903 For
228,895 Against		99.54%
0.46%
The election of the following individuals as directors of the Corporation to hold office until the next annual meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed or elected:
Serafino IaconoApproved43,128,204 For
6,474,595 Withheld		86.95%
13.05%
Miguel de la CampaApproved49,334,382 For
268,417 Withheld		99.46%
0.54%
De Lyle BloomquistApproved49,338,959 For
263,840 Withheld		99.47%
0.53%
Hernan MartinezApproved49,345,091 For
257,708 Withheld		99.48%
0.52%
Robert MetcalfeApproved42,702,900 For
6,899,899 Withheld		86.09%
13.91%
Jaime Perez BrangerApproved49,351,093 For
251,706 Withheld		99.49%
0.51%
Belinda LabatteApproved45,292,319 For
4,310,480 Withheld		91.31%
8.69%
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation at a remuneration to be fixed by the directorsApproved54,569,887 For
210,512 Withheld		99.62%
0.38%
Approval and reconfirmation of the Corporation’s Shareholders’ Rights Plan dated as of January 2, 2019 between the Corporation and TSX Trust Company as Rights Agent, as more particularly described in the management information circular dated May 3, 2022Approved49,342,646 For
260,152 Against		99.48%
0.52%

Dated at the City of Toronto, Ontario this 15th day of June, 2021.

GCM Mining

GCM Mining Announces May 2022 Production; Declares July 15, 2022 Monthly Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. (“GCM Mining” or the “Company”) (TSX: GCM, OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that its Segovia Operations produced 18,507 ounces of gold in May 2022, up from 17,936 ounces of gold in May last year. This brings the total gold production for the first five months of 2022 to 86,779 ounces, up from 84,467 ounces in the first five months last year. Segovia’s trailing 12-months’ total gold production at the end of May 2022 was 208,701 ounces, up about 1% over 2021. Expansion of the Company’s processing plant at Segovia to 2,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”) is nearing completion and is expected to be finished in July. The Company is on track to meet its annual production guidance for 2022 of between 210,000 and 225,000 ounces of gold.

GCM Mining processed a total of 52,731 tonnes in May 2022 at its Maria Dama plant at Segovia, representing a daily processing rate of 1,701 tpd, compared with 49,089 tonnes and 1,584 tpd in May 2021. Segovia’s head grades averaged 12.1 g/t in May 2022 compared with 12.6 g/t in May last year. For the first five months of 2022, a total of 246,352 tonnes (equivalent to 1,631 tpd) were processed at Segovia at an average head grade of 12.2 g/t compared with a total of 229,747 tonnes (equivalent to 1,522 tpd) at an average head grade of 12.7 g/t in the first five months last year.

Cross River Ventures Corp.

Cross River Announces Discovery of 41.1 g/t over 0.5 m in First Holes Drilled at Bear Head Zone, McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the Bear Head Zone maiden drill program at the McVicar Project, located 150km northeast of Red Lake Ontario. Highlights include:

  • Discovery drill hole BH-02 intersected 0.5m of 41.1 g/t gold with visible gold in core at 153.75 m downhole (See Table 1 for complete results).
  • Maiden 8-hole diamond drill program tested a new gold trend (the "Bear Head Zone") that was discovered in 2021 with surface samples grading up to 19.75 g/t Au (Press Release October 5, 2021).
  • All 8 holes intercepted anomalous gold mineralization greater than 0.25 g/t Au (See Table 1).
  • Planned follow-up work includes geophysics and step-out drill holes

In the summer of 2021, Cross River completed extensive targeted prospecting work on the McVicar Property located in the Archaean Lang Lake greenstone belt, which resulted in the discovery of a new surface gold trend, the "Bear Head Zone", which was drill tested by the company in winter 2022. The Bear Head Zone is a +700-meter long gold trend with surface samples returning up to 19.75 grams-per-tonne (g/t) gold over coincident LiDAR and magnetic features (Press Release October 5, 2021). No previous drilling has ever been completed at the Bear Head Zone target.

Amex Reports 15.85 M of 15.52 g/t Au and 11.00 M of 11.27 g/t Au from High Grade Zone Expansion Drilling

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) ("Amex or the Company") is pleased to announce assay results from a number of drill holes focused on expansion drilling of the High Grade Zone ("HGZ"), part of the Eastern Gold Zone ("EGZ"), of the Perron Project as shown in Figure 1. Today's drill results demonstrate that the HGZ is expanding along strike, outside of the main high grade central ore shoot.

Highlights include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

gold bars with US money

VIDEO — EB Tucker: Gold, Royalties, Cash — Get Ready for Gigantic Generational Shift

EB Tucker: Gold, Royalties, Cash — Get Ready for Gigantic Generational Shiftyoutu.be

With inflation heavily in focus and recession fears looming, how can investors protect their wealth?

Speaking to the Investing News Network, EB Tucker said that many people pay too much attention to day-to-day market movements, which can cause them to panic. In his opinion, it's better to unplug and take a step back.

"Number one, I recommend everyone take a lot of vacation this summer — shut the TV off, no more Facebook. Go somewhere outside, do something you like to do," said Tucker, who wrote the book "Why Gold? Why Now?"

Marvel Discovery CEO Karim Rayani

Marvel Discovery CEO Karim Rayani: Mitigating Investment Risk via Multi-Commodity Play

Marvel Discovery President, Director & CEO Karim Rayaniyoutu.be

