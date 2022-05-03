GamingInvesting News

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2022 before market opening on Tuesday 10 May 2022 . CEO Richard Brown will present the Q1 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET . The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English. Link to the livestream: For further ...

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2022 before market opening on Tuesday 10 May 2022 .

CEO Richard Brown will present the Q1 2022 results via livestream at 10:00 CET . The presentation will be followed by a Q&A-session, and investors, analysts and journalists are welcome to participate. The presentation will be given in English.

Link to the livestream:
https://www.redeye.se/events/838781/live-q-gaming-innovation-group-3

For further information, please contact:
Tore Formo , Group CFO, tore@gig.com , +47 91668678
Hessi Mocca, Head of IR, hessi.mocca@gig.com , +46 737039820

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers.  GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group--invitation-to-q1-2022-results-presentation,c3558818

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-invitation-to-q1-2022-results-presentation-301538097.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ON CHAIN INNOVATIONS PARTNERS WITH HIDDEN EMPIRE FILM GROUP TO DEVELOP MOBILE GAMING AND P2E INTERACTIVE NFT EXPERIENCE FOR UPCOMING HORROR FILM RELEASE 'FEAR'

- On Chain Innovations LLC. has teamed up with Hidden Empire Film Group LP. to give fans an interactive experience and first look at the 2022 film release, 'FEAR.'  On Chain Innovations alongside Deon Taylor and Roxanne Avent Taylor's Hidden Empire Film Group (HEFG) developed and will launch this pixel-art running mobile game and NFT experience, developed for IOS and Android.  The cross integration of film and P2E gaming has not been successfully done before. FEAR the game is based on their film titled 'FEAR' which was directed by Deon Taylor ( The Intruder, Black and Blue, Fatale ) and stars Joseph Sikora ( Power, Ozarks ) in the leading role.

According to Fear director, Deon Taylor ; "The Fear game allows us to naturally develop audience affinity for characters and a story they may not be familiar with yet. Hidden Empire Film Group films are made for the excitement of a diverse demographic. This partnership allows us to create a community directly with those of our Gen Z and Millennial audiences."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BOND ANNOUNCES KEY PROMOTIONS ACROSS ALL DIVISIONS

The Hollywood-Based Marketing Agency Continues to Elevate and Expand its Team Across all Levels as It Enters Its Tenth Year

BOND, the leading creative marketing agency in the entertainment space, announced today it has promoted more than 20 team members in 2022, while also adding more than 60 people to the team in the past twelve months, signaling continued growth as a result of expanded offerings, strong industry relationships and best-in-class creative as the company enters its tenth year.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Damage Media Group Acquires EsportsHeadlines.com, Enters Competitive Gaming

- Damage Media Group (DMG) today announced the acquisition of EsportsHeadlines.com a digital magazine known for its coverage of competitive gaming topics through news articles, guides, tutorials, and reviews. From today onwards, the domain and all its associated social media and content assets will join their Headlines group of sites and continue operating under its current name.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9016451-damage-media-group-acquires-esportsheadlines-com-enters-competitive-gaming/

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

VESA Launches Industry's First Open Standard and Logo Program for PC Monitor and Laptop Display Variable Refresh Rate Performance for Gaming and Media Playback

VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification establishes clear benchmarks for consumers to compare variable refresh rate performance of displays supporting the VESA Adaptive-Sync protocol

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA ® ) today announced the first publicly open standard for front-of-screen performance of variable refresh rate displays. The VESA Adaptive-Sync Display Compliance Test Specification (Adaptive-Sync Display CTS) provides for a comprehensive and rigorous set of more than 50 test criteria, an automated testing methodology and performance mandates for PC monitors and laptops supporting VESA's Adaptive-Sync protocols.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FAZE CLAN ANNOUNCES "THE ARMORY" & NAMES JAY "JVY" RICHARDSON CREATIVE DIRECTOR

GAMING LOUNGE AND RETAIL STORE TO CELEBRATE FAZE CLAN'S EXPANSION OF CONSUMER PRODUCTS INTO ELECTRONICS & GAMING GEAR

IMMERSIVE POP-UP SPACE WILL BE OPEN WEEKENDS & SELECT DATES FROM MAY 14TH - JUNE 10TH WITH EXCLUSIVE, LIMITED-EDITION DROPS & COLLABORATIONS TO BE ANNOUNCED

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

G.I. JOE is Coming to Puzzles & Survival

- Puzzles & Survival, a zombie-themed match-3 strategy game launched by 37 GAMES, announced today that it will team up with Hasbro, Inc. to bring G.I. JOE to the game on May 6 .

Upon its launch in May, this limited-time collaborative event will pit players against the evil forces of Cobra over the course of six exclusive events, all while still striving to defeat the zombies that have become part and parcel of daily life. In doing so, players will have the chance to engage with the characters that have made G.I. JOE such an iconic action hero brand and enjoy the stunning visual effects and thrilling gameplay that the limited-time event will offer.

Of course, such an exciting crossover event would never have been possible had it not been for the extraordinary dedication of both the game's fans and developers. Their zeal and enthusiasm are doubtless responsible for the game being the subject of many App Store and Google Play recommendations, which cumulatively led to the game being downloaded over 38 million times. As if that wasn't enough, the game also won the SensorTower APAC Best Gameplay Innovation Award in 2021, a well-deserved feat in light of the remarkably innovative spirit that compelled the developers to partner with household names in the first place.

Now you know that G.I. JOE is coming to Puzzles and Survival- and, after all, knowing is half the battle- make sure not to miss out on the opportunity to save the world this May. In the meantime, be sure to download the game now and enter the gift code [PNSGIJOE].

Download: https://pse.is/gijoepns01eng
Official Fan Page : https://www.facebook.com/PnS.37Games

G.I. JOE is a trademark of Hasbro used with permission.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The Company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn).

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gi-joe-is-coming-to-puzzles--survival-301536878.html

SOURCE 37 GAMES

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/01/c8350.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×