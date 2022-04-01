Gaming Innovation Group Inc. signed a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the iGaming company Sportnco Gaming SAS on 22 December 2021 . GiG has received the necessary approvals from relevant authorities, and GiG's Board of Directors has resolved to complete the acquisition, hereunder to issue new shares to the shareholders of Sportnco and to SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited . GiG acquires 100% of the shares in ...

GAMING00