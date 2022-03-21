Gaming Investing News
Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines electronic table games bingo, keno, and emerging technologies, is happy to announce their exclusive partnership with Jumbo Technology Co., Ltd., of Taiwan to bring an exciting new game, "Ocean Phoenix™", to North American casino markets. The exciting partnership between Gaming Arts® and Jumbo was created in 2021 when Gaming ...

Gaming Arts, LLC, an end-to-end gaming technology provider of electronic gaming machines ("EGMs"), electronic table games ("ETGs"), bingo, keno, and emerging technologies, is happy to announce their exclusive partnership with Jumbo Technology Co., Ltd., of Taiwan to bring an exciting new game, "Ocean Phoenix™", to North American casino markets.

The exciting partnership between Gaming Arts® and Jumbo was created in 2021 when Gaming Arts and Jumbo teamed up to bring this one-of-a-kind gaming experience to North America . The game, Ocean Phoenix, though very successful in Asian markets, has never before been offered in the U.S. or Canada.

Allen Hsu , Jumbo Vice President states, "We are very exhilarated to have this opportunity to launch our first multi- player Fishing Game, which has been popular in Asia , in one of the best casinos in North America . It's been a privilege to work hand in glove with Gaming Arts for this project, and we are hoping the game will provide U. S. Players an exceptional gaming experience."

Ocean Phoenix debuted at the Gaming Arts booth at G2E 2021, and it quickly became apparent that this game was highly sought after by casino operator everywhere. Due to the high level of interest in this game, Ocean Phoenix, was fast-tracked and the first installation in North America occurred only four months after debuting at G2E.

The seven and one-half foot long gaming console features spaces for six players. During game play, all players participate in the same game and can see the 66-inch screen in the center of the gaming area. Players works independently to capture the game's "Four Beasts" – the Mighty Phoenix, the Ancient Crocodile, the Flawless Octopus and the Elegant Mermaid. The premise is to fire upon the invading creatures, including the Fantastic Beasts, and capture them. Each shot taken counts for game credits. When a player has captured the target, he or she receives credit awards. Players can also earn additional weaponry within the game that aids them in their quest to capture their targets.

Jean Venneman , COO of Gaming Arts explains, "Ocean Phoenix is unlike any gaming machine now on casino floors. We are pleased to work with Jumbo to bring this exciting game to the North American markets.  The arcade style cabinet will attract players and build a loyal fanbase as they encounter exciting characters and numerous opportunities to Win Big!" Venneman concluded

With the successful launch of the first Ocean Phoenix game at Pechanga Resort Casino last month, there is no doubt that this new state-of-the-art gaming machine has found a permanent place on the casino floor! Look for Ocean Phoenix in casinos everywhere!

About Gaming Arts
Gaming Arts, LLC is an end-to-end gaming equipment technology provider of electronic gaming machines, electronic table games, bingo, keno, and emerging technologies. Gaming Arts is privately owned and operated, with its business headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada , and is licensed in approximately 150 jurisdictions. To learn more, visit www.gamingarts.com or call 702.818.8943.

Media Contact
Bree Gonzalez
Marketing Manager
725.223.4592

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-arts-partners-with-jumbo-technologies-to-bring-an-entirely-new-gaming-experience-to-north-america-301507016.html

SOURCE Gaming Arts, LLC

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming Investing GAMING00 Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Keep reading... Show less

Vulkania Crypto League - Management-style Gaming to Learn Crypto

- According to ESPN and Business Wire, there are well over 60 million people worldwide playing Fantasy Sports games; this is projected to rise to over 150 million in the coming few years, worldwide people are donning their management caps and taking ownership of carefully constructed teams in the NFL, English Premier League, NBA, La Liga and many more. Armchair sports fans love the strategic nature of the games, despite in many cases few people ever being able to win prizes of value.

There is said to be over 300 million people now worldwide owning and embracing cryptocurrency, either being on the quest for a more decentralized financial system or wanting to have their fingers on the pulse of a rapidly evolving industry, full of opportunity yet fraught with risks, especially to the newcomer.

Keep reading... Show less

Pixelmax and Hadean are collaborating to develop highly scalable, interactive multiplayer experiences in the metaverse

Tech startup Hadean are working with PixelMax to develop highly scalable multiplayer experiences within bespoke and interactive 3D virtual worlds.

Keep reading... Show less

DOGAMÍ's $DOGA Token To Launch on Gate.io on March 22

DOGAMÍ, a play-to-earn platform that allows players to enter the "Petaverse," is launching its native $DOGA token on Gate.io on March 22, 2022 . This will expand the platform's network by giving several exchange holders access to its native tokens, which can be used as a golden ticket to the Petaverse and a means of payment to buy NFTs, accessories, and consumables within the DOGAMÍ ecosystem. The upcoming launch of $DOGA follows a highly successful launch of DOGAMÍ's avatars which have become the most sought-after NFTs on Tezos. The DOGAMÍ collection reached 1 million XTZ in volume in less than three weeks of trading on OBJKT .

DOGAMI has been serving its purpose by giving players access to a digital pet world where they can experience augmented reality (AR), just like what other players experience from Pokemon Go and other similar mobile games. DOGAMI will be available on iOS and Android. Through its AR pet simulation, players can train, nurture, and use their dog NFTs to earn from the game.

Keep reading... Show less

BSN SPORTS PARTNERS WITH GENERATION ESPORTS TO OUTFIT HIGH SCHOOL ESPORTS TEAMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets has partnered with Generation Esports (GenE), a global community-focused esports organization and tournament platform, as a uniform and apparel partner of GenE's High School Esports League (HSEL). Through the agreement, BSN SPORTS will provide preferred partner pricing on esports products across their brand partner selection - including Nike, Under Armour, Puma, Logitech, Dream Seats, Gamer Advantage, All-Pro Tactical Sports Bags and more - to outfit esports teams at GenE's more than 5,000 affiliate schools. Additionally, the partnership provides custom Championship Ring opportunities through Herff Jones the achievement division of Varsity Brands and the leading provider of graduation and educational products and services.

Keep reading... Show less

Parsec Partners with Microsoft Azure to Give Gaming Creators One-Click Remote Access for Building Real-Time 3D Applications

Game developers and studios can now deploy Parsec's low-latency, high-performance remote desktop solution anytime, anywhere through Microsoft Azure

Parsec today announced it is partnering with Microsoft to provide game creators building and using real-time 3D applications (RT3D) with one-click deployment of their industry-leading remote access technology through Azure.

Keep reading... Show less

C2X Announces Public Listing of Token on FTX and Huobi

The platform recently launched a digital wallet, C2X Station

MetaMagnet Ltd., operator of the universal blockchain gaming platform built on the Terra blockchain, C2X ("the Platform"), today announced that the Platform's governance token, $CTX (C2X), has publicly listed on FTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and Huobi, one of the world's leading digital asset exchanges. In addition to the public listing, C2X also disclosed that they have recently launched C2X Station, a digital wallet native to the Platform that will allow developers and users to take full advantage of C2X's services in a transparent and secure manner. C2X provides an end-to-end solution for blockchain games including token economics, NFT marketplaces and wallets.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×