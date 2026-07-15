GameStop Joins Uber Eats to Deliver Video Games, Collectibles, and Electronics to Customers Nationwide

The partnership brings one of the world's top gaming retailers to Uber Eats, giving customers on-demand access to games, consoles, accessories and more

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and GameStop (NYSE: GME) today announced a new partnership that brings one of the largest gaming retailers to the UBER Eats marketplace. Customers can now order video games, gaming consoles, accessories, collectibles, and more from GameStop locations nationwide on UBER Eats for scheduled or on-demand delivery.

GameStop is the latest retailer to join Uber Eats' rapidly growing marketplace, which now features thousands of storefronts across categories including grocery, convenience, beauty, home improvement, office supplies, pet supplies, electronics and more. As consumers increasingly turn to Uber Eats for more than meals, the company continues expanding its retail selection to make it easier to get everything they need—and want—with the tap of a button.

"Whether they're replacing a controller before game night, picking up the latest game release on launch day, or grabbing a last-minute gift, consumers increasingly expect gaming essentials and collectibles to be available on-demand," said Hashim Amin, Head of Grocery and Retail for Uber in North America. "Adding GameStop to Uber Eats strengthens our growing gaming and electronics selection, giving customers access to another trusted retailer they can shop with the speed and convenience they know from Uber."

How It Works

Getting what you need from GameStop on Uber Eats is simple:

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and go to the "Retail" or "Electronics" category
  2. Search for GameStop and browse a wide selection of gaming and electronics products
  3. Add your items, choose a delivery time, and place your order
  4. Track your delivery in real time

About Uber
Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 75 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About GameStop
GameStop is a retailer of video games, trading cards, and collectibles.

Uber Press Contact : press@uber.com

GameStop Press Contact : media@gamestop.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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