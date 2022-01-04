Mission Control today welcomed gamers in five northeastern U.S. cities to compete in the "Xfinity City Series," powered by Xfinity, the nation's largest gigabit internet provider and featuring "Fortnite," "Rocket League," and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." With $50,000 in total prize giveaways and the title of the "City's Best Gamer" on the line, gamers in Baltimore Boston Philadelphia Pittsburgh and Washington, DC ...

GAMING00