Mission Control today welcomed gamers in five northeastern U.S. cities to compete in the "Xfinity City Series," powered by Xfinity, the nation's largest gigabit internet provider and featuring "Fortnite," "Rocket League," and "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate." With $50,000 in total prize giveaways and the title of the "City's Best Gamer" on the line, gamers in Baltimore Boston Philadelphia Pittsburgh and Washington, DC can register for the monthly events by visiting https:www.missioncontrol.ggxfinitycityseries

Starting January 4th, 2022 , each month-long event will welcome players to compete in four regular-season games per title, with finalists then battling in a series of playoffs. "Fortnite" and "Rocket League" event winners will take home a Playstation 5 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate champs will earn a Nintendo Switch (OLED Model). All monthly event winners will also receive a custom controller with their respective console. Participants will earn digital brag badges to share their rank and involvement on social media.

"Today's gamers require the speed, personalized tools and controls, and advanced cybersecurity protection that Xfinity is uniquely suited to offer, including faster-than-Gig speeds over WiFi," said Megan Wallace , Vice President of Marketing for Comcast's Northeast Division. "We're thrilled to welcome gamers as they put their skills to the test and can't wait to celebrate each city's best."

Since 2015, Comcast has powered the gaming industry through the development of talent and support of world-renowned tournaments including partnerships with Twitch, G4, Overwatch League, Philadelphia Fusion, and Nerd Street Gamers, as well as sponsorship of a number of high-profile streamers and content creators like Bugha, BasicallyIDoWrk, and iamBrandon.

In recent years, the video game market has exploded to reflect two-thirds of the country's population, with 227 million individuals in the U.S. self-identifying as gamers. For many of those players, however, finding a community to play with can be difficult. Mission Control provides gamers with the structured play they're looking for in a safe and friendly environment.

"Recreational gaming should be about community," said Austin Smith , CEO of Mission Control. "Similar to a summer softball or intramural volleyball league, we're committed to helping brands create communities where gamers could connect in an engaging way while competing in their favorite games alongside friends."

By logging onto the Mission Control app, "Xfinity City Series" players can register for community activities, review their schedules, find match instructions, follow their performances, and chat with league-wide rivals.

For more information on the "Xfinity City Series," visit https://www.missioncontrol.gg/xfinitycityseries or contact the media representative above.

About Mission Control:

Mission Control helps brands gather and grow gamer communities around recreational play. With Mission Control's community-building platform, organizers host social-first leagues like summer softball or intramural volleyball, but for "FIFA," "Fortnite," and other popular gaming titles. The Mission Control app empowers gamers to team up with friends, manage schedules, and track their performance while persistently engaging in the client's community. Headquartered in St. Louis , the seed-funded startup has gathered 300-plus communities on behalf of major clients like GameStop, Cinemark, Comcast, and the University of Kentucky . With 227 million players or two-thirds of the U.S. population self-identifying as gamers, Mission Control is defining how modern communities are built, nurtured, and mobilized online.

Eyeware Announces Collaboration with AMD to Power New PC Privacy Application With Head and Eye Tracking

Eyeware Tech SA an emerging deep tech provider of head and eye tracking solutions for webcams and 3D cameras, today announced a collaboration to provide AMD with patent-pending computer vision algorithms and machine perception AI technology for its new AMD Privacy View application .

Expected to be available in the first half of 2022, AMD Privacy View is powered by Eyeware's head and eye tracking functionality, which uses proprietary computer vision algorithms and machine learning technology to enable private screen viewing on laptops and PC monitors. AMD first revealed the application on January 4 in the AMD 2022 Product Premiere livestream event.

iRacing Acquires Monster Games

- iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations (iRacing) announced today the acquisition of Monster Games, Inc (MGI). The Minnesota based game development studio has a long history of racing game development, including the NASCAR Heat franchise and more recently Tony Stewart's Sprint Car Racing game. The acquisition will bring another level of expertise under the iRacing roof, and further the company's ability to bring the highest quality racing games to the broader market, including the console space.

