GamingInvesting News

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with Karate Combat, the world's premier full-contact striking league.

The deal will see GameOn launch a branded and playable Karate Combat NFT collection and fantasy game. Fans will be able to buy fighter NFTs, craft a lineup they have ownership in, and win exclusive prizes like pit-side VIP tickets and $KARATE tokens. Per the terms of Karate Combat's new licensing model, GameOn will keep 80% of revenue generated by the NFTs and fantasy game. 10% of the revenue will flow to the league's fighters, while 10% will be distributed to the Karate Combat community.

Karate Combat recently announced that it will become the first professional sports league to launch a DAO and transition governance to its fans and athletes. Since debuting in 2018, the league has become one of the world's fastest growing sports franchises, with global distribution in more than 100 countries through partnerships with leading media properties including CBS Sports, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN Sports , and ESPN Deportes. Karate Combat events are simultaneously streamed for free to fans on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.

The league's August event, "Karate Combat 35," saw approximately 6.6 million livestreams using the "C3'' metric, while also exceeding 143 million digital video views overall for the month, both records for Karate Combat. The league has built a social media  community of over 3.6 million fans.

"Today's announcement changes the game for web3 and fantasy sports," said Matt Bailey , CEO of GameOn. "GameOn will launch, manage, and monetize the full stack of this product, from the NFT mint to the fantasy gameplay. We're ready to flex our platform's web3 muscles and show the world our most ambitious product yet."

"The Web3 industry has embraced new IP licensing models that leverage the creative forces  of permissionless innovation and community to accelerate growth," said Robert Bryan , Founder of Karate Combat.  "Karate Combat recently announced that it is granting its community the right to use its IP in the categories of NFTs and video games. We couldn't be more thrilled to launch the pilot program that empowers builders like GameOn from day zero."

As part of GameOn's broader initiative to expand within web3, GameOn expects to capitalize on all avenues of its partnerships which include: upfront setup fees, recurring monthly license fees, and revenue share from the initial mint and ongoing secondary sales of NFTs. With partners like Chibi Dinos , Tetavi, RDB Car Club, Crypto Jets Club, and now Karate Combat, GameOn continues to leverage this tailwind with its growing portfolio of web3 customers.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Karate Combat, and Gaming Society.

ABOUT KARATE COMBAT:

Karate Combat is the world's premier striking league and the first sports league to be structured as a DAO. The league is also the only global leader to blend live-action sports with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming engine. World champions and olympic medalists from around the world compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of Karate Combat World Championship belts and will participate in token -based governance. Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and a subsidiary of Sensei Foundation BVI, a purpose trust established in the British Virgin Islands to promote the league and the sport of karate. For more information, please visit www.Karate.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gameon-lands-a-strike-with-karate-combat-set-to-launch-nft-mint--fantasy-game-in-2023-301651760.html

SOURCE GameOn App Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c7856.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Legends At War Secures Partnerships Ahead of Their High-Reward VIP Game Tournament

Produced with cutting-edge technology by Sabre Games, Legends At War is an advanced MMORTS Play-and-Earn game unlike any other.

Revolutionized by a team of developers responsible for over 160 titles and 20 million downloads, Legends At War offers the most immersive and advantageous on-chain experience for gamers to date. Players can build cities, train armies, hire legendary heroes, wage war, and forge alliances in this on-chain sandbox environment set in Medieval Europe.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PLAYTIKA ANNOUNCES DATE OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the third quarter 2022 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 .

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time , 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SportsGrid Launches Sports Betting Coverage on AP video platforms

SportsGrid Network today announced it will offer its comprehensive daily sports betting coverage via The Associated Press. Content is available today on the AP Video Hub and Newsroom platforms, which provide online delivery of broadcast-quality video to the world's leading digital publishers, news portals, and broadcasters.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid)

The SportsGrid Network offers news publishers an innovative video content solution providing best in class daily sports betting and fantasy sports coverage. The daily reporting features real-time sports news, data, analytics, and statistics to engage sports audiences whenever and wherever with their connected devices. SportsGrid's comprehensive coverage includes daily odds, lines, matchups, injury reports, statistics, news, and more across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, college sports, golf, tennis, and soccer. The SportsGrid video content amplifies and compliments news publisher's on-demand sports websites and apps creating pre-roll ads and sponsorship opportunities.

AP customers will have access to SportsGrid video content delivering pre-game odds, over/under, point-spread, moneylines with advanced data analytics, allowing them to connect advertisers with engaged sports audiences. The SportsGrid content serves as the sports betting solution to integrate publishers, sportsbooks, and the massive sports gaming audience unlocking an entirely incremental revenue stream.

About SportsGrid

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing digital innovative solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with the unrivaled best of breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

About AP

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world's population sees AP journalism every day. Online: www.ap.org.

SportsGrid Contact:
Charles Theiss
charles@sportsgrid.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsgrid-launches-sports-betting-coverage-on-ap-video-platforms-301650383.html

SOURCE SportsGrid

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SKULLCANDY CELEBRATES STREET FIGHTER 35th ANNIVERSARY WITH LIMITED-EDITION COLLABORATION

Skullcandy PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset Reimagined To Pay Homage to an Iconic Favorite

Skullcandy, the #1 selling brand in Stereo Headphones 1 and True Wireless Earbuds 2 under $100 announced today a collaboration with Street Fighter, one of the world's most iconic and best-selling gaming franchises. The Skullcandy x Street Fighter PLYR Multi-Platform Wireless Gaming Headset celebrates Street Fighter's 35 th anniversary by blending state-of-the-art audio technology with the signature stylings of fan-favorite, Street Fighter II. The limited-edition drop is available now at Skullcandy.com for an MSRP of $149.99 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

2022 LG MONITOR LINEUP NOW AVAILABLE IN CANADA

Designed to complement gaming, creativity and professional setups, 2022 LG UltraGear and DualUp Monitors bring home the latest innovation

 LG Electronics Canada (LG) is announcing the Canadian availability of the 2022 monitor lineup with the introduction of LG UltraGear™ models 48GQ900, 32GQ950, and 32GQ850, and LG DualUp model 28MQ780. These models are designed for the modern-day user to deliver next-level performance in gaming and productivity.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games Collaborate to Launch Two Exclusive Gaming Tournaments with PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines

Gamers Across the Philippines Registered for the PUBG MOBILE Philippine City Tournament and the Gamer Grounds Championship Exclusively Inside the Globe Gamer Grounds Platform, Developed by Swarmio

The launch of the two tournaments follows the success of a previous collaboration between Swarmio, Globe Telecom and Tencent Games / Level Infinite to promote the Globe Gamer Grounds platform inside PUBG MOBILE in the Philippines .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×