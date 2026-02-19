Galway Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Estrades Preliminary Economic Assessment

Galway Metals Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Estrades Preliminary Economic Assessment

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM,OTC:GAYMF) ("Galway Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") technical report for Galway's 100% owned Estrades Project ("Estrades") located in the northern Abitibi of Western Quebec. The independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") has an effective date of January 21, 2026. Report highlights were previously announced in Galway's news release dated January 21, 2026 (available here: https://galwaymetalsinc.com/2026/01/galway-metals-reports-robust-pea-results-with-33-and-61-after-tax-irr-using-both-long-term-and-spot-pricing-scenarios-respectively/).

The full Report is titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Estrades Project Northwestern Québec, Canada". The Report was prepared for Galway Metals by BBA E&C Inc. and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. and can be found on the Company's website at www.galwaymetalsinc.com or under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

Qualified Person

Stephen Poitras, P.Geo., Project Manager for Galway Metals, is the Qualified Person who supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of Galway Metals.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and the existing resource is open in virtually all directions. Galway Metals also has 100%-ownership in the Estrades project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 1-800-771-0680
Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com
Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

Look us up on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, information with respect to the OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility, and broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in economic conditions or financial markets, political and competitive developments, operation or exploration difficulties, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labour and international travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Galway Metals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

galway-metals-incgwm-cctsxv-gwmgold-investing
GWM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals Inc.

Keep Reading...
Ole Hansen, investment graphics.

Ole Hansen: Next Gold Target is US$6,000, What About Silver?

Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, believes US$6,000 per ounce is in the cards for gold in the next 12 months; however, silver may not enjoy the same price strength. "If gold moves toward US$6,000, I would believe that ... silver at some point will struggle to keep up, and... Keep Reading...
Red stamp on paper with "approved" marked in red.

Kinross’ Great Bear Gold Project Accelerated Under Ontario’s 1P1P Framework

Ontario is moving to accelerate one of Canada’s largest emerging gold projects, cutting permitting timelines in half for Kinross Gold's (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC) Great Bear development in the Red Lake district.The province announced that Great Bear will be designated under its new One Project, One... Keep Reading...
Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan indicated conversion programme continues to deliverDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Panther Metals PLC

Winston Tailings: Traxys Letter of Interest Signed

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), an exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of interest ("LOI") with Traxys Europe SA, a division of Traxys Group ("Traxys"), a global commodity trading and marketing market leader.The... Keep Reading...
First Development Resources

Selta Project - Exploration Update

Rare-Earth Element Stream Sediment Sampling Results and Target Refinement

First Development Resources plc (AIM: FDR), the UK-based, Australia-focused exploration company with mineral interests in Western Australia and the Northern Territory, is pleased to provide results and interpretation from the December 2025 stream sediment sampling programme completed at its... Keep Reading...
First Class Metals

Drilling preparation commenced at Roy on the Sunbeam Property

First Class Metals PLC ("First Class Metals" "FCM" or the "Company") the UK listed company focused on the discovery of economic metal deposits across its exploration properties in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to provide an update on preparations for the forthcoming drill programme at the Roy... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Massan Indicated Conversion Programme Continues to Deliver

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

Related News

copper investing

Northern Dynasty Shares Plunge as DOJ Backs EPA Veto of Alaska’s Pebble Mine

uranium investing

Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

Basin Energy Ltd Drilling Confirms Potential REE System at Sybella Barkly

base metals investing

Steadright Critical Minerals Announces Private Placement Financing For Gross Proceeds Of Up To $2,500,000

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Further Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $9.5 Million

precious metals investing

Silverco Announces Closing of Its $62.5 Million "Bought Deal" Offering