Galloper Initiates Historic Gold Prospect Evaluation on Glover Island

Galloper Initiates Historic Gold Prospect Evaluation on Glover Island

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce it has initiated exploration evaluation of historic gold-mineralized prospects along trend of the Lunch Pond South Extension resource.

Highlights include:

  • Helicopter visit to Glover Island with a team of geologists targeting historic prospects to assess and interpret the significant surficial historic exploration works and observe gold mineralization continuity.

  • Assessment of recently acquired claims from former adjacent mineral licence (see News Release dated Sept. 30, 2025).

  • Evaluation of historic Government of Newfoundland and Labrador-held historic gold mineralized drill core.

Galloper Gold's VP Exploration, Mr. Bryan Sparrow, commented: "We've undertaken a targeted program to evaluate the mineralization potentiality of the ~15km gold trend. The historic mineralized prospects are situated in the same belt of rocks along trend of the historic 178,800oz Au LPSE deposit. New insights into the area show us the rocks host favorable deformation zones that add to the already extensive targeting capacity we hold within the land package on Glover Island. This continues to add growing and exciting capacity to increase the potential of the gold resource on Glover Island ultimately adding to shareholder value."

Galloper has entered into a marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with SarLor Corp. (the "Consultant") pursuant to which the Consultant will provide marketing services to Galloper for a term of six (6) months in exchange for remuneration of $3,000, plus applicable taxes, and a total of 300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options"). The Options are exercisable at $0.08 per common share for a period of one year and shall vest quarterly until the expiry date.

The Consultant is arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, does not own any securities, directly or indirectly, of the Company as of the date of this release.

The contact information for the Consultant is 38 Farmview Crescent, Toronto, ON M2J 1G4.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration on Glover Island for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property consists of 477 claims in 15 mineral licences totaling 12,200 hectares.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271540

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Galloper GoldBOOM:CCCSE:BOOMPrecious Metals Investing
BOOM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Galloper Gold (CSE:BOOM)

Galloper Gold

Breaking new ground in resource-rich gold asset in Newfoundland

Breaking new ground in resource-rich gold asset in Newfoundland Keep Reading...
Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that Phase 1 diamond drilling has commenced at the Company's Glover Island Project where Galloper's 100%-owned claims cover most of the 40-km-long under-explored Island situated in... Keep Reading...
Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Galloper Gold Retains Bantr Media Inc. and Obtains DTC Eligibility for U.S. Trading

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that its common shares have been made eligible for book-entry delivery and depository services of the Depository Trust Company (" DTC ") to facilitate electronic settlement of transfers of its... Keep Reading...
Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

Galloper Appoints Hratch Jabrayan as New CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF)(Frankfurt:W9F) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Hratch Jabrayan as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Jabrayan, who has extensive experience in the global mining sector including more than seven... Keep Reading...
Galloper Gold Corporate Update

Galloper Gold Corporate Update

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to provide a corporate update as the Company continues to advance its assets in NewfoundlandGALLOPER ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL EXPLORATION CLAMS ON GLOVER ISLAND, NEWFOUNDLANDThe... Keep Reading...
Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Galloper Gold Retains MarketSmart Communications for Investor Relations

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE:BOOM)(OTC PINK:GGDCF) ("Galloper Gold" or the "Company") announces it has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. ("MarketSmart") pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations (IR) services to Galloper Gold for an initial term of 12... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver Closes Initial $25 Million Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Closes Initial $25 Million Tranche of Private Placement Offering

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo Silver " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce the Company has closed the first tranche, representing the majority of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Upsized Offering"), raising... Keep Reading...
Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones

Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold Zones

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Theia In-fill Drilling Continues to Deliver Broad Gold ZonesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Receives Regulatory Approvals for Fundamental Transaction & The La Dama de Oro Gold Property NI 43-101 Report

(TheNewswire) VANCOUVER October 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ("Providence" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that the Company has received TSXV Regulatory conditional approval for its Fundamental La Dama de Oro Reviewable Transaction, the La Dama de Oro NI 43 101... Keep Reading...
Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 87 Day 2 on October 23; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 87 th Emerging Growth Conference on October 22 & 23, 2025. The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products &... Keep Reading...
Placement and Bonus Loyalty Options

Placement and Bonus Loyalty Options

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Placement and Bonus Loyalty OptionsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron

Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord Byron

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Extensional RC drilling commenced at Lord ByronDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Related News

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE Completes Its First Helium Delivery to the Greater Toronto Area and Signs Three-Year Supply Agreement with Independent Distributor

Gold Investing

Blackrock Silver Commences Phase 2 Hydrology Program, Geotechnical Evaluation and Seismic Survey on the Tonopah West Project

Battery Metals Investing

Despatch of SPP Offer Documents

Artificial Intelligence Investing

Chevron Extends Partnership with REM in Major Contract Award

Base Metals Investing

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre