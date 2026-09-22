Galloper Gold Intersects Significant Mineralization

Galloper Gold Intersects Significant Mineralization

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC PINK: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce that it has intersected significant mineralization on the first and second holes of its 2026 drill program on Glover Island.

Drilling commenced on Glover Island with the first hole targeting the Kettle Pond South mineralization that intersected 2.25 g/t over 11.2m and 2.53 g/t over 21.3m in mineralized felsic tuffs in the Tuckamore formation in historic diamond drill holes.

The first 2026 drill hole intersected significant mineralization at the corresponding depths to previous holes, demonstrating continuation of the mineralization approximately 75 metres along strike and down dip. The second hole intersected mineralized altered felsic tuffs, historically associated with high grade gold mineralization. (see Image 1).

Drilling will continue along this zone with three holes planned to extend the mineralization to depth.

As previously announced, the current planned program comprises approximately 7,000 meters of NQ diamond drilling across 30 holes and follows a comprehensive integrated technical review of historical drilling, trenching, surface geochemistry, geological mapping and historical geophysical surveys.

Hratch Jabrayan, President and CEO of Galloper commented, "We are highly encouraged by these initial drill results, which have successfully confirmed significant mineralization at corresponding depth to previously drilled holes. Intersecting significant mineralization in the very first holes validate our geological model right out of the gate and proves the system has legs and significantly de-risks the project from day one. We look forward to continuing to update the market as we move forward with our maiden drill program".

Qualified Person Statement

The technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Acting Vice President of Exploration for Galloper.

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Image 1: 30m section of mineralized altered felsic tuffs historically associated with high grade gold mineralization.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11683/315276_d968f243f42aba7f_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11683/315276_d968f243f42aba7f_003.jpg

Image 2: Chalcopyrite grain (yellow) in contact with pyrite (brassy). Chalcopyrite serves as a strong indicator mineral in the deposit.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11683/315276_d968f243f42aba7f_003full.jpg

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 117.21 sq/km (11,721 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/
X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20
You Tube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Company Contact:

info@gallopergold.com
Tel: 778-655-9266

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with mineral exploration generally, risks related to capital markets, risks related to the state of financial markets or future metals prices and the other risks described in the Company's publicly filed disclosure.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward-looking statements in this news release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/315276

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