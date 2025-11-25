Galloper Gold Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 4th.

Galloper Gold Corp. to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 4th.

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF; OTC: GGDCF) based in Vancouver BC, focused on Exploration, today announced that Mr. Hratch Jabrayan, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th

DATE : December 4 th
TIME: 12:30pm ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 2,3,5 and . Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its Glover Island and Mint Pond properties, each prospective for gold and base metals. The Glover Island Property, which hosts the historic Lucky Smoke gold occurrence and the recently awarded Lunch Pond South Extension consists of 477 mining claims totaling 11,925 hectares while Mint Pond consists of 499 claims totaling 12,475 hectares. For more information, please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:
Galloper Gold Corporation
Hratch Jabrayan
President and CEO
778-655-9266
Hratch@GalloperGold.com

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


