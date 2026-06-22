Galloper Gold Corp. Presents in Existing Agency's Virtual Webinar Series

Galloper Gold Corp. Presents in Existing Agency's Virtual Webinar Series

Galloper Gold Corp (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Existing Agency Inc. on {June 23, 2pm ET}.

Existing Agency invites current shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Existing Agency Inc.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Existing website.

For more information and to register: https://streamyard.com/watch/694kfmTd9zu2.

Commodities to be covered: Gold

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About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper Gold Corp. is focused on mineral exploration in central Newfoundland on its Glover Island exploration project. The property comprises 466 mining claims on 13 mineral licences covering 117.21 sq/km (11,721 Ha). Historic exploration efforts produced the LPSE 2026 Gold Resource which is wholly controlled by Galloper Gold Corp.

For more information, please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gallopergold/
X: https://x.com/Gallopergold?s=20
You Tube: www.youtube.com/@gallopergold

About Existing Agency Inc.

Existing Agency is a creative and digital agency dedicated to fuelling innovation, impact, and influence. As collaborative media strategists and brand builders, we combine visionary creativity with data-driven insights to craft impactful solutions across social media management, content creation, paid amplification, design, branding, video production, and web development. From mining companies to consumer-packaged goods brands, we work seamlessly across sectors to bring ideas to life through strategy-backed storytelling. With an in-house team handling everything from audience research and community growth to video production and website delivery, we empower brands to connect meaningfully, engage effectively, and grow sustainably.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302370

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